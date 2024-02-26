There’s some early Gameweek 27 team news to bring you as five Premier League managers face the media on Monday.

All of them were speaking ahead of the FA Cup fifth round, with a further five – including Jurgen Klopp – to stage press conferences on Tuesday.

The headline injury updates are below.

MANCHESTER CITY

Manchester City could have a fully fit squad available for Gameweek 27, if not the midweek cup clash with Luton Town.

Josko Gvardiol (ankle) is the only City player currently flagged with an injury and even he’s back on the grass, albeit not yet with the team.

“He’s good. I don’t know [if he’s available]. He’s training without much pain, still didn’t train with us but is on the verge of coming back.” – Pep Guardiola on Josko Gvardiol

Jack Grealish (muscle) made an unexpectedly quick recovery last week and was on the bench to face Bournemouth in Gameweek 26.

Guardiola doesn’t think that City have picked up any fresh issues from the weekend.

“Training this afternoon but I think everybody is fine.” – Pep Guardiola

BOURNEMOUTH

Andoni Iraola isn’t expecting to get anyone back from injury for Tuesday’s meeting with Leicester City.

Lloyd Kelly, who sustained a hip flexor issue ahead of the narrow loss to Manchester City, has joined Max Aarons (hamstring), James Hill (ankle), Tyler Adams (hamstring) and Ryan Fredericks (calf) on the injury list.

Philip Billing is back from a three-match ban following his dismissal in Gameweek 23, however.

And nothing seems to have come of the knock that Dominic Solanke sustained in the first half of the City match. He went on to finish the game.

“The players I think will be the same [as Saturday]. We recover Philip Billing, after the red card. “We are not recovering any injured players. Lloyd Kelly, who was the one missing the other day, will continue to be missing, this game and a little bit more.” – Andoni Iraola

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Callum Wilson (tendon), Joelinton (quad), Sandro Tonali (ban) and Nick Pope (shoulder) remain out for the Magpies, although Pope has at least started a little bit of work on the grass.

“No immediate update, he’s not on the verge of returning. He’s working his way back and is still very much gym-based. He has done a couple of hand sessions outside but they’re very, very gentle at this stage. I still think he’s a number of weeks away.” – Eddie Howe on Nick Pope

Martin Dubravka is still a doubt with the illness that caused his absence at Arsenal on Saturday night, meanwhile.

“We hope that he’s improved. We hope that he’s available for selection, but at this moment in time, we don’t know.” – Eddie Howe on Martin Dubravka

There was positive news elsewhere, with Elliot Anderson (back) and Matt Targett (hamstring) both described as “close” to recoveries.

“They’re getting there [Targett and Anderson]. It’s been a long road for both of them. Matt’s injury was quite clear cut, quite a bad tear in his hamstring and an operation. His recovery has been very straight line. “Elliot’s had a very, very difficult injury because he felt OK but the scan said it was a stress fracture in his back so he had to give it a lot of rest, where he couldn’t be too active. He’s worked really hard and has felt good in the last few weeks. “Both are right on the tip of returning.” – Eddie Howe

Alexander Isak (groin) and Joe Willock (Achilles) also appear to have come through their Gameweek 26 comebacks unscathed.

“I think it’s a difficult one. It’s something I’ll have to discuss at length with the medical team. I think he’s very, very close to starting, he’s done a lot of work. Although we’ve only seen the 30 minutes that he played against Arsenal, he’s done a lot of work behind the scenes to get himself in this position, so that’ll be a judgement call.” – Eddie Howe on whether to start Joe Willock against Blackburn

LUTON TOWN

Elijah Adebayo (hamstring) and Albert Sambi Lokonga (hamstring) won’t recover in time to face Manchester City in Tuesday’s FA Cup fifth-round tie.

Loanee Issa Kabore can’t face his parent club in midweek either but will be back in Gameweek 27.

Jacob Brown (knee), Mads Andersen (calf), Marvelous Nakamba (knee) and Tom Lockyer (health) remain on the sidelines, too.

But Alfie Doughty is fine after his withdrawal in the loss to Liverpool five days ago.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Nuno Espirito Santo says that nothing has changed with regards to Nottingham Forest’s injury situation.

Ibrahim Sangaré, Willy Boly and Ola Aina all returned from international duty with unspecified issues, while Chris Wood (hamstring) and Nuno Tavares (unspecified) also remain sidelined.