72
72 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Zenith UK
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Pickford
    Walker, Stones, Colwill, Chilwell
    Foden, Rice, Bellingham
    Saka, Kane, Palmer

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Get the Chelsea boys out of there.

      Open Controls
      1. Zenith UK
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Initially had Trippier at LB but his age and building for the future I prefer Chilwell there and blooding Colwill for the future!

        Open Controls
    2. tos10000
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Shaw over Chilwell if fit. I'd probably even rate Colwill at LB over Chilwell this year.

      Open Controls
      1. Zenith UK
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        If I put Colwill at LB I just don't know who I'd play at CB with Stones.

        The idea of Trent, Walker, Stone, Chilwell doesn't turn me off completely either

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          45 mins ago

          Bloke who's been quality in every tournament under Southgate perhaps?

          Open Controls
    3. tos10000
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Pickers
      Walker, MacGuire, Shaw
      Rice, Stones (inverted fullback)
      Foden, Bellingham
      Saka, Kane, Palmer/Grealish

      It's coming home! 🙂

      Open Controls
    4. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      3rd in the group

      Open Controls
    5. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Palmer's not a LW. I'd go Grealish probably.

      England have such a strong team...

      Open Controls
      1. Zenith UK
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Agreed but Grealish just isn't getting mins which is a shame and the thought of leaving Palmer out with the point he's proving this year seems mad.

        Open Controls
        1. Tripleh123
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Pickford
          Walker, Maguire Shaw
          TAA Rice Stones Bellingham
          Saka Kane Foden

          Open Controls
    6. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      You missed Maguire, Henderson and Lingard

      Open Controls
  2. agueroooooney
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Who scores more in 28 and 29 combined?

    A) Senesi (SHU - LUT)

    B) Doughty (cry - bou - NFO)

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Senesi has game @ 29 as well. Wolves away

      A

      Open Controls
      1. Zenith UK
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Not guaranteed, whereas Doughty is, however OP should take this into consideration.

        Open Controls
        1. agueroooooney
          • 9 Years
          27 mins ago

          Possible but unlikely, about an 18% chance according to the bookies

          Open Controls
        2. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
          • 4 Years
          just now

          oh yeah. didnt even think about it since im FHing

          Open Controls
      2. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Will be postponed if Bournemouth or Wolves progress to next round of FA Cup.

        Open Controls
    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      Better asking this question after FAC R5 is complete.

      Open Controls
  3. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Richy -> Son or is it a bit sideways?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Depends what your xMins on Rich are. I would prefer to have both but Son probably has higher xMins and is on pens

      Open Controls
  4. RogueBlood
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    1ft 0.2 ITB what would you do with this lot willing to take a hit if needs be.

    Areola
    VVD, Gabriel, Senesi
    Palmer, Saka, KDB, Foden
    Haaland, Watkins, Solanke

    Dubravka, Estupinan, JWP, Beyer

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      I'd go JWP and KDB > Salah + fodder.

      Open Controls
  5. Frank Henderson
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      I've Gabriel, Cash, Doughty and Robinson.

      I'll sell Estupinian now.

      Senesi, the logical candidate to be bought for these weeks, can be suspended due to accumulation of yellow cards (8).

      Thoughts about Ilya Zabarnyi for GW 27 (bur) and DGW 28 (SHU + LUT)?

      Other DEF up to 4.5M (thinking about future fixtures)?

      Van de Ven
      Ait Nouri / Kilman / Dawson
      Burn

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Kerkez more of an attacking option than Senesi and very worth considering with Lloyd Kelly out

        Open Controls
    • Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      https://twitter.com/FplToni/status/1762118174252634611

      Paquetá starts tonight. Bowen owners we can finally have some hope!

      Open Controls
    • Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Will City keep grinding out 1-0 results or do you see them opening up more against tougher opponents?

      Open Controls
    • Im New Here
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Can people advise on bringing in Connor Bradley? Does he get 90 mins in the league? Klopp said TAA won't be back until after international break, which is a month away.

      Bradley is only £4.1m on FPL and from when I've watched him, is quite attacking and gets into central positions. If he gets minutes he could be a huge bargain.

      Anyone else considering him?

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        I'm on my WC and I'm considering him, but I'm also planning a BB28 and Bradley has a tough GW that week.

        Open Controls
      2. Zenith UK
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        I believe he keeps starting, but with Robbo/Tsimikas both back it's very easy for Gomez to deputise at RB until Trent's return.

        Open Controls
      3. Happy Rotter
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        I was just about to ask the same question. Got Bradley and I assume he keeps his place until TAA is back..

        Open Controls
      4. BadaBing
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        49 mins ago

        I got him in for Trent a couple weeks back. No returns yet though. Worth a punt for the price IMO.

        Open Controls
      5. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        43 mins ago

        First choice RB. Not sure if he is high on the transfer list for this GW though

        Open Controls
      6. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        26 mins ago

        If you look at that full quote on Trent, I don't think after the IB necessarily means GW30:

        "Trent, lateral ligament, he will be after the international break... After the international break means we are not sure!”

        Plus Klopp was already pretty cautious reintroducing him.

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          * I probably shouldn't have shortened the quote actually. Putting Jota in the same bracket - "Jota, medial ligament, he will be after the international break" - when Klopp said he would be "months" out, makes me think GW30 is even less of a benchmark for Trent

          Open Controls
      7. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        21 mins ago

        I think he's nailed until Trent gets back.

        Problem is, that means he probably only gets 2 games - nfo MCY. Not ideal. I wouldn't pick him up.

        Open Controls
      8. Big Mike
        • 1 Year
        16 mins ago

        Already have him.

        Open Controls
    • Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Solanke double rise makes me priced out by exactly 0.2M for KDB & Semenyo > Son & Solanke (-4). Ugh.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Yeah I hit the WC early this GW to hit all those price changes

        Open Controls
        1. Zenith UK
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          I was gonna WC in 30/31. 🙁

          Open Controls
      2. Zenith UK
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Do I also do Estupinan > Senesi for a -8?

        Open Controls
    • Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Any BOU fans who can talk to me about Kerkez?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Start/mins are linked with Kelly

        Open Controls
    • Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      I really need Areola to save a Toney pen, tonight.

      Open Controls
      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        over the moon if that happens

        Open Controls
    • Scalper
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      West Ham fully fit squad, including paqueta.

      Here’s to hoping for a Bowen return.

      Open Controls
    • Scalper
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Fellow Boweners

      RISE

      Open Controls
      1. Andrew D48
        • 2 Years
        40 mins ago

        I even transferred in Bowen this week and not Hwang like lots

        Open Controls
      2. drughi
        • 14 Years
        just now

        lets gooooo

        Open Controls
    • Frank Henderson
        1 hour ago

        I'm selling Estupinian.

        Senesi can be suspended due to accumulation of yellow cards (8).

        Thoughts about Ilya Zabarnyi for GW 27 (bur) and DGW 28 (SHU + LUT)?

        Other DEF up to 4.5M (thinking about future fixtures)?

        Open Controls
      • MHG
        • 6 Years
        57 mins ago

        Benching headache this week:
        Foden
        KDB
        Haaland
        D. Luiz
        Watkins
        Saka
        Richarlison
        Solanke

        Who to bench?!

        Open Controls
        1. Andrew D48
          • 2 Years
          37 mins ago

          Luiz

          Open Controls
        2. Frank Henderson
            32 mins ago

            Richi or Douglas

            Open Controls
          • Cojones of Destiny
            • 5 Years
            32 mins ago

            one of city mids or luiz

            Open Controls
          • Big Mike
            • 1 Year
            19 mins ago

            KDB. He's clearly still not 100% fit, and even when he is Pep usually saves him for the Champion's league games.

            Open Controls
            1. theplayer
              • 10 Years
              just now

              When has Pep saved him for Champions League games?

              Open Controls
        3. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          52 mins ago

          Has Eddie Howe been watching the Shawshank redemption?

          What's with all the hope? How doesn't he know?

          Open Controls
        4. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          48 mins ago

          My front 3 going into 27 is Watkins Toney Haaland- who would you lose ( and when ) to get Solanke ( not considering Watkins out)

          A Toney this week (plays Chelsea)or in 28 plays Arsenal) but he does play in double so would be getting back probably for Solanke!
          B Haaland in 28 and go without Haaland for Liverpool game, blank and Arsenal game before wildcarding back

          Open Controls
          1. Cojones of Destiny
            • 5 Years
            32 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
          2. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            32 mins ago

            You mean Toney has a fixture in BGW29.

            Looks like you plan to navigate 29 without a chip then WC31.

            I would sell Haaland in this case. Yes he is fixture proof but you can argue his ceiling is lower when up against stronger teams.

            Open Controls
            1. dunas_dog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              6 mins ago

              Thanks. Sorry yes meant plays blank 29. Plan is to not play FH unless FA cup throughs up something unexpected. Selling Haaland would also save me transferring out Toney for Solanke and then reversing for 29

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 5 Years
                1 min ago

                Yup transfers are precious so don't fancy the hokey cokey. I think you can ride it out and go without Haaland until WC.

                My current plan is Haaland to Toney in 29 then back in 30/31 on WC. Already have Solanke.

                Open Controls
          3. Free Hat
            • 4 Years
            6 mins ago

            Im doing B.
            Haaland has liverpool AND everybody is going to Cpt Solankes double probably

            Open Controls
          4. The-Red-1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            I'm waiting until after Wednesday. If Chelsea lose and have a fixture in 29, this changes my whole approach as I'll immediately have 4 extra players

            Open Controls
        5. Tripleh123
          • 3 Years
          25 mins ago

          Any suggestions here? Leaning towards A atm , but selling Foden seems a little wrong.

          Mids: Saka Hwang Foden Bowen Palmer

          a. Foden to Son
          b. Foden to Odegaard
          c. Stick

          Open Controls
          1. Freshy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            6 mins ago

            stick

            Open Controls
          2. Wild Card this!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            4 mins ago

            C

            Open Controls
          3. drughi
            • 14 Years
            1 min ago

            A will be hard to resist but think the smart play is C

            Open Controls
        6. Mayor of Flair
          • 9 Years
          19 mins ago

          Does my WC team amaze you? (FT in GW29)

          Raya
          Gabriel Porro Trippier
          Saka Salah Gordon Palmer
          Haaland Solanke Watkins

          Kelleher Braithwaite Bell Garnacho

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Assuming you mean FH29, I think there are a few picks I would go without like Raya, Trippier and Gordon.

            Neto to cover DGW28 and Bournemouth have good fixtures 27-32. Prefer double Arsenal defenders. Missing Spurs attackers. Salah injury makes him a questionable pick.

            Open Controls
        7. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          NEW ARTICLE POSTED

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/02/26/fpl-gameweek-27-early-scout-picks-city-double-up-for-manchester-derby/

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.