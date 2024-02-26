A West Ham United side that is winless in seven league matches takes on a Brentford outfit that has lost nine of their last 11.

Kick-off at the London Stadium is at 20:00 GMT.

The headline team news is a start for the fit-again Lucas Paqueta, who makes his first appearance in seven weeks.

He comes in for the benched Michail Antonio for the hosts.

Two other Hammers make way: Kalvin Phillips misses out as he serves a one-match ban for his Gameweek 25 red card, while Nayef Aguerd is demoted to substitute duty.

Tomas Soucek and Konstantinos Mavropanos both come back in to the starting XI.

Brentford also make three changes to the side that lost to Manchester City almost a week ago.

Thomas Frank recalls Neal Maupay, Mathias Jensen and Keane Lewis-Potter as Yoane Wissa, Vitaly Janelt and Mads Roerslev drop out.

The reverse fixture of this game was a five-goal thriller back in early November.

Brentford edged West Ham 3-2, with Mohammed Kudus racking up a double-digit haul.

GAMEWEEK 26 LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Mavropanos, Emerson Palmieri, Soucek, Alvarez, Lucas Paqueta, Ward-Prowse, Kudus, Bowen.

Subs: Fabianski, Johnson, Antonio, Ings, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Mubama, Scarles, Earthy.

Brentford XI: Flekken, Jorgensen, Ajer, Mee, Lewis-Potter, Onyeka, Norgaard, Jensen, Reguilon, Toney, Maupay.

Subs: Wissa, Ghoddos, Strakosha, Collins, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Janelt, Roerslev, Yarmolyuk.