  DannyDrinkVodka
    • 4 Years
    43 mins ago

    Wildcarding Bowen in for his purple patch.

    
    Bubz
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      You should have done it this gameweek like me

      
      DannyDrinkVodka
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Nicely done, I had 11 (or thought I had 11 players), otherwise I would have and should have done the same

        
  Free Hat
    • 4 Years
    42 mins ago

    Reguilon reminding me why i didnt get him...

    
    Zalk
      • 12 Years
      36 mins ago

      Brentford has lost 12 in 15, not sure where the appeal is.

      
    Fellaini's Fro
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      Touches in the opposition box - should have assisted a penalty

      
  F4L
    • 9 Years
    41 mins ago

    reguil0n already. impressive

    
  Kaneyonero
    • 7 Years
    41 mins ago

    Reguilol

    
  Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 3 Years
    41 mins ago

    F sake Reggie, all defenders are pants this year

    
  Zalk
    • 12 Years
    40 mins ago

    Soon it'll be Reguiloff

    
  The Mandalorian
    • 11 Years
    39 mins ago

    I sell Bowen for being useless next GW he becomes unhinged \0/

    
  HellasLEAF
    • 14 Years
    39 mins ago

    If score finishes 2 - 1 does Areola collect 2 points? I don't remember these specifics with goalies..

    
    Utopsis
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Maybe

      
    HashAttack
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      GK and defenders get -1 for every 2 goals conceded

      
  Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    38 mins ago

    Reguilon might make me FH in 29 after all!
Useless
    Useless

    
  1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    37 mins ago

    Absolutely buzzing... brought in Bowen for Jota despite everyone advising me against it. Obviously a lot of luck but went with my gut instead of listening to thr noise.

    
    GE
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      My advice to you: Do like me and stop asking questions about what to do, A or B etc, and just use this forum for reading articles and other posting comments. Then you will not have this feeling.
      I have actually done it better after doing this and I’m more confident in my selection than before

      
      1justlookin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        10 mins ago

        Good shout mate.

        
      Goodfeathers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        Wise words.

        
      RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Exactly what I've done mainly and having my best season yet, so true.

        
  FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    37 mins ago

    I was kicking myself for going Bowen over Bailey/Luiz! Nice!

    
    I Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Same! Feels good.

      
      FPL Blow-In
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        Nice one

        
  Reddonkeyham 42
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    37 mins ago

    On a green arrow by 1 point

    
  Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 3 Years
    37 mins ago

    Had 4 quid from Bowen's 2 goals thanks to Virgin Fives. Stuck it on a Brentford win @ 7/1

    
    Bubz
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Bowen's not done

      
    PogChamp
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      7/1 terrible odds really. Football odds in general are never any value. Bet Builders etc are nearly criminal

      
  Tango74
    • 3 Years
    36 mins ago

    Was gonna sell Bowen and maupay this week to find Solanke

    Now what do I do ???

    Thoughts ?

    
    Utopsis
      • 4 Years
      32 mins ago

      Humblebrag

      
      Tango74
        • 3 Years
        13 mins ago

        What's that mean lol

        
        Utopsis
          • 4 Years
          11 mins ago

          An ostensibly modest or self-deprecating statement whose actual purpose is to draw attention to something of which one is proud.

          
          Tango74
            • 3 Years
            6 mins ago

            Not really , just now confused what do to as I would like Solanke for DGW

            
            Utopsis
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              A smudge of humblebrag at least , come on! Good going btw 🙂

              Back to the question though, I would defo sell Maupay for Solanke. If you need funds coukd you sell someone else other than Bowen?

              
          Dr-Jimmy
            • 2 Years
            3 mins ago

            Wowzer, you want to come to a party?

            
            Utopsis
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              Where and when? Do I need to bring anything?

              
              Dr-Jimmy
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Bring more of those quotes, everyone will love you. Right old crowd pleaser.

                
    Zalk
      • 12 Years
      31 mins ago

      Go ahead, they're not gonna score a combined three goals in the same GW again this season.

      
      Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        11 mins ago

        That wasn't the reply he was looking for

        
  HashAttack
    • 6 Years
    35 mins ago

    Commentator says Brentford are out of form, but they have played MCI, wol, liv, MCI - and they won the Wolves match

    
    Zalk
      • 12 Years
      30 mins ago

      12/15 losses, that's very out of form.

      
      HashAttack
        • 6 Years
        23 mins ago

        Yeah, that's bad ... West Ham's previous 9 - WWWDDDLLL

        
        Blueberg
          • 8 Years
          20 mins ago

          Think I see a pattern here..

          
  Who let Udogie out?
    • 1 Year
    34 mins ago

    KDB to Bowen?

    
  SouthCoastSaint
    • 12 Years
    33 mins ago

    Keeping KDB when it was known he was benched and seeing him come on and get booked is awful knowing the replacements were Bowen, Bailey and Luiz

(Disclaimer I was hovering over Kudus….)

    (Disclaimer I was hovering over Kudus….)

    
    BUZZBOMB
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      Come on. Being economical here. There were more replacements than those 3... Wolves for starters. With an eye on GW29 maybe.

      
      HashAttack
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        A lot of people were recommending Odegaard

        Open Controls
      2. SouthCoastSaint
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Well I got HWANG as one of mine and as stated was going to get kudus lol!

        Open Controls
    2. BUZZBOMB
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Fwiw, I did KDB to Hwang even though I wasnt sure if KDB would play or not. Villas fixtures are good but Wolves v Sheffield Utd was the right decision with both Hwang and Neto fit and Im FH in 29. Except in hindsight it wasnt. Nothing spectacularly special about anyone who did KDB to the 3 above. If you held KDB and knew he was benched then thats a different story. A lot of people didnt tho and would have played him in hope of a start and got on with their Saturday. Not an awful decision without the benefit of hindsight really.

      Open Controls
      1. SouthCoastSaint
        • 12 Years
        14 mins ago

        Except wolves seem to always bang against better opposition and falter against low blocks/ poor teams

        Open Controls
        1. BUZZBOMB
          • 9 Years
          10 mins ago

          I dont class Spurs, Chelsea or Man Utd as better opposition...

          Open Controls
          1. SouthCoastSaint
            • 12 Years
            6 mins ago

            lol

            Open Controls
            1. BUZZBOMB
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Your point tho is sound in general. But they were playing 3 wins--minus 44GD-Sheffield Utd. At home. With the dream team back from Asia and injury. I still cant believe neither hauled.

              Open Controls
  18. Sim Simma
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    33 mins ago

    Bowen punishing sellers big time

    Open Controls
  19. BUZZBOMB
    • 9 Years
    29 mins ago

    Im going to end up with the same starting 11 and first sub as I had before all the fannying about Ive been doing as a result of AFCON, Asian Cup, the odd injury and the DGW/BGW shennanigans. Inevitability about it all and I cant say that any of the tinkering I did as a result brought any reward other than playing players that actually played.

    Open Controls
    1. Utopsis
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Players that actually played scored more points than players who didn't.

      Open Controls
    2. HashAttack
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      About net 0 points whilst losing 1 or 2 million off the team value

      Open Controls
  20. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    Tempted to bring in Bowen for Neto for a hit. Feel it will pay off if wolves blank in 29

    Open Controls
  21. Kaneyonero
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    Toney definitely not scoring in this game!

    Open Controls
    1. Fellaini's Fro
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      I still have hope

      Open Controls
  22. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    27 mins ago

    Wow forgot there was a match Today. Bowen!!! Glad i kept him. Wanted yo sell him but had other priority transfers

    Open Controls
  23. Warby84
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    Toney to Watkins??

    Open Controls
    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      yep

      Open Controls
  24. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    Who would you bench next gw?

    Saka, Bowen, Richarlison, Gross, Palmer
    Haaland, Watkins, Solanke

    Open Controls
    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      One of the Mids, between Rich and Gross for me

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Gross or Rich

      Open Controls
    3. HashAttack
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Probably the one that ends up getting the most points

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Likely the case!

        Open Controls
    4. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Thanks

      Open Controls
  25. The Royal Robin
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Any fellow GW27 wildcarders online? I'm really stuck whether to go with or without Salah.

    Open Controls
    1. Zalk
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yep, pondering that myself. Might go Son/Trips for now instead of Salah and just do Son/Trips -> Salah/Botman when Salah is fit.

      Open Controls
    2. djman102
      • 14 Years
      9 mins ago

      I'm waiting on the result of Chelsea-Leeds. If I do WC, I probably won't get Salah until 30 or 31 (and buy a sofa for 27)

      Open Controls
  26. OverTinker
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Wow finally Bowen has given me points

    Open Controls
    1. Fellaini's Fro
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      A reward for patience. Enjoy

      Open Controls
  27. DMP
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Sold Jota and KDB for Luiz and Bowen. Happy days.

    Open Controls
    1. CHICKENDINNER3000
        just now

        well done

        Open Controls
    2. FCSB
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Dubravka
      Ake Saliba Porro
      Saka Foden Gordon Palmer
      Haaland Watkins Solanke

      Areola Hwang Estupinan Lamptey

      1FT, 6.6itb

      What to do here?

      1. Save FT
      2. Gordon >> Son
      3. Estupinan >> Senesi

      Thanks

      Open Controls
    3. romperstomper
      • 14 Years
      9 mins ago

      areola haul

      Open Controls
      1. Fellaini's Fro
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        He's already conceded

        Open Controls
      2. FPL Blow-In
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        Pen save?

        Open Controls
      3. Ze_Austin
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        What happened?

        Open Controls
      4. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Odd comment

        Open Controls
        1. Fellaini's Fro
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          You're generous

          Open Controls
      5. romperstomper
        • 14 Years
        just now

        2 points is an areola haul

        Open Controls
    4. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Give me your best WC27 BB28

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • 5 Years
        just now

        For how much?

        Open Controls

