  1. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 8 mins ago

    Obvious moves (pending pressers, midweek games etc) surely Adebayo & KDB to Solanke & Bowen (-4)?

    Areola
    Gabriel, Doughty, Gusto
    KDB, Saka, Foden, Son
    Adebayo, Watkins, Haaland

    Pickford, Garnacho, Pau, Porro

    Leaves me with this team for 29 (1FT for Garnacho to another mid)

    Areola,
    Doughty, Pau, Porro
    Son, Bowen, Midfielder
    Watkins

    Would you FH that?

    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      I don't think I would. Could you do Adebayo to Morris instead?

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours ago

        Yes. But I still think Solanke (c) outscores Morris in 28 + 29 (who I doubt I would captain). Not sure I want to go into 28 without Dom despite my reservations on previous page

    2. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      If you're open to suggestions, I think I prefer Haaland/Adebayo to Morris/Solanke.

      Gives you an extra player for the blank too.

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        If I wasn't open i'd be getting on with my day job instead of posting here!

        Thanks for the suggestion. Gives me the same number of players in 29 as my proposed moves (Bowen vs Morris) and whilst Morris has three games, Bowen vs Burnley is a tempting prospect

    3. Q
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Very similar here. Solanke is definite but it’s morris vs Bowen for me. Although I will be taking the fh in 29

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        I think if I could bring myself to swerve Solanke then i'd do KDB and Garnacho to Bowen and someone like Luiz, Maddison, Kuddus and be well set with 9 for GW 29 and saving the FH would be a shoe in.

    4. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Sorry, totally forgot Bowen had a game in the blank. I suppose that with Morris, it does provide an extra fixture.

  2. Big W
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 7 mins ago

    Start 1
    A) KDB
    B) Kabore (DGW)
    C) Gordon

    1. jackruet
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      Gotta be kdb

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      Although he did play 90 last week, he's not played more than 45 since Arsenal in GW 15 so not B despite the double.

      I'd probably play KDB

    3. HNI
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      Important game in title race, KDB should start so A

  3. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    Not wasting my time getting a Senesi replacement if he doesn't recover and will just play double Arsenal defence with Doughty. Not playing Free Hit either as a couple of hits gets me to 8 Players for BGW 29. Sound thinking?

    1. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      Yep

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      I don't think many defenders will be worth a hit. I did Doughty last week, but that was because I only had two non-inured defenders.

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      A hit to bench an Arsenal defender doesn't sound like it will pay off

    4. KeanosMagic
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      I'm going for a fulham defender as a replacement. Might not play him this week, and not the best 29 fixture, but will definitely be played in 30 and 31 (Sheffield and Forest)

  4. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    Ok, i have 5 players atm for blank29 and just Solanke for the double
    A) Take a hit this week to get 2 more from Luton and 1 hit next week to field 9 players. WC out of the mess and freehit34. BB37 most likely
    B) WC now with 6 dgw playerw, and around 10 next week without a hit. Start building for dgw37 and forget about 34, just freehit there
    C) Add 2 more players for this week. FH29 and build towards decent team dgw34. WC35 and attack 37 with very good BB.
    Those in similar position, whats the plan?

    1. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      I'm doing A

      1. Von Lipwig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 54 mins ago

        -12 is hard to make worth it I think

    2. Von Lipwig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      B

    3. HNI
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      B as Luton players not worth a hit

      1. HNI
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 48 mins ago

        Please advice below mate, thanks

    4. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      I'd avoid B - I can only see you ending up with a lot of chaff which you will spend more time getting rid of than building towards 37.

      A vs C really depends on the difference between your 9 with a -8 and 11 on FH29 - and whilst that may be 10-20 points down, do you think FH34 gains you more than that 10-20? If so then go A.

  5. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 56 mins ago

    Would you take a hit for Trippier > Arsenal defender?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      If injured then yes

  6. Von Lipwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 56 mins ago

    A) Play Palmer (NEW h)
    B) Play Foden (LIV a)

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Home fixture and pen taker probably swings it

      1. HNI
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 33 mins ago

        Will still be madness to bench Foden don't you think? I know Liv is not Manutd but form over fixtures?

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 31 mins ago

          Of course but if I had to pick between the two then I would bench Foden for the reasons given.

          Is Palmer not in form?

          1. HNI
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 29 mins ago

            Chelsea were very poor last week and NewC tightened up last week vs Wolves giving away 0 big chances

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              3 hours, 24 mins ago

              Against a weakened Wolves attack though. No Cunha and Hee Chan, Neto subbed at half time.

          2. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 29 mins ago

            Not scored for a month tbf

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              3 hours, 13 mins ago

              If goals = form then sure Palmer is not in form

        2. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 30 mins ago

          Liverpool have conceded 39 shots in their last 3 games. Didn't watch the FA Cup game, but Forest and Chelsea should have both scored at least a couple.

    2. HNI
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      I would look at benching someone else...Just decide after Friday team news

      1. Von Lipwig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Tavernier (double), Saka (BRE h) or Son (AVL a)? Haha, nice headache to have tbf

  7. Gazwaz80
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 55 mins ago

    Why is Solanke’s price not rising? Been at 00.00 on Fplstatistics for the last 3 days…

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Price locked due to change in flag status

    2. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      Price change predictions have been dog this season

  8. HNI
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 53 mins ago

    1FT and 2 players really rotting my team
    1) Estupian to Zabarnyi
    2) Adebayo to Solanke c
    3) Haaland to Solanke C and hope Adebayo plays?
    I know I should wait as long as possible but even if Adebayo is passed fit will he start?

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      As an Adebayo owner, it was pointed out to me that he won't go straight in to playing the next 3 full games after recovering from a hamstring injury. So it really depends on whether you just get rid or hope he makes 29 - but I wouldn't rely on him for 28.

  9. adrianh2024
      3 hours, 51 mins ago

      Haaland to Morris? - Too risky for leading my mini leagues? - Difficult to predict how the Liverpool - Man City game will pan out but bringing Morris in will help me avoid the FH in GW29 (I have 5 players currently and 3 no hit transfers available).

      1. ViperStripes
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        See discussion on previous page

    • RUUD!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      Can anybody please help and advise what the likely DGW34 fixtures are and what teams will double?

      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 45 mins ago

        https://www.fantasyfootballhub.co.uk/crellin-fpl-calendar?via=ben

        1. RUUD!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 42 mins ago

          ta bud

        2. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 37 mins ago

          So on the basis of this, FH34 would be looking to maximise doublers most likely from BOU, CRY, EVE, SHU?

          Not sure if that makes the FH more or less attractive to save....

          1. RUUD!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 36 mins ago

            37 looks like the best option for FH, get some cheapies from BOU/CRY/EVE for 34BB maybe?

            1. Biggsy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              3 hours, 22 mins ago

              Not sure, given the teams who definitely don't double, I can only see Villa as one you might own at that point of the season, maybe West Ham. The former play 'Pool in 37 and the latter have City in 38 so suspect a BB37 will be most sensible as you will own a lot of the doublers anyway

          2. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 33 mins ago

            Bit of a damp squib innit, especially with the actually good teams already having attractive fixtures. Would have to mad to take out Watkins for a DGW striker, for example.

            1. Biggsy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              3 hours, 20 mins ago

              Arguably, that makes it more suitable for a FH

              1. x.jim.x
                • 9 Years
                3 hours, 18 mins ago

                How so? I'm saying I'd rather play assets from Villa, Arsenal, City, Liverpool, etc (which most already own) over ones from the DGW teams.

                1. Biggsy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  2 hours, 58 mins ago

                  Sorry yeah I get you. I meant it's better to FH in the likes of those trash teams so you don't own them the week before or after but I get that you're saying that the SGW would still be better options than most DGW players from those teams.

                  1. x.jim.x
                    • 9 Years
                    2 hours, 55 mins ago

                    No worries mate - probably just me wording it badly! Only DGWers I'd be tempted by would be Solanke (who everyone has) and one of Eze/Olise maybe (who would probably break down having to play twice in a week!)

            2. g40steve
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 43 mins ago

              Not liking those teams if they had 3 games

    • tmstrand
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      Greetings. New member of FFS here.

      I truly believe I'm cursed in FPL. There is serious evidence to suggest players immediately stop performing or injure themselves as soon as I bring them in, and start performing as soon as I've let them go. Most recent examples are Trent AA who I brought in after a few solid perfomances, then it was 0-0-1-1-5 and an injury. As my team was in shambles I felt I had to WC as soon as 2024 came around, and after Saka being a disappointment for quite some time I let him go. Been hurting from that ever since.

      My squad is now
      Neto, Areola
      Mykolenko, van de Ven, Doughty, Estupinan, Senesi
      Douglas Luiz, Palmer, Gordon, De Bruyne, Salah
      Solanke, Toney, Haaland

      Last two GW I've jumped the gun and brought in Salah and now Senesi as early as I could, hoping to avoid price increases. Of course, Salah was injured for the last GW, and Senesi is now injured. Needless to say, I am in big trouble as I am plummeting down the tables. I will be using FH in GW29, and after that I am contemplating taking a few hits to bring in some Arsenal players. Other than that I am thankful for any advice you guys might have.

      1. Wılly
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        As a new member, welcome!

        You've got those big players and high price points in your team so you've got a good strategy for the long-term.

        Use your FT this week before you FH, ideally save your transfer in 30 so that you can react in 31 for the next round of doubles.

        As a bit of advice, more concise and direct questioning will get you more responses,
        good luck!

        1. tmstrand
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 hours ago

          Thank you! I'll try a somewhat more direct question, and I guess it is: where would you guys put in the effort to immediately improve? Looking at my defence, I am not expecting much from them, and ideally I would like to get in a few Arsenal players but I am not sure what the best tactic would be for the gameweeks following BGW29. Should I take a few hits to get Arsenal players in as quickly as possible or should I be focusing on improving my defence?

      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Oh yeah no Arsenal was a huge rank killer - only just brought in Saka in 26 then Gabriel/Martinelli 27. Think I would just do Senesi - Gabriel here if you can and maybe KDB - Saka

        1. tmstrand
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          Thanks! One scenario I've been contemplating is Son for KDB in GW30, then taking a hit with Saka+Fofana for Toney+Gordon in GW31, which would set me up nicely for the last 7-8 rounds, but then again, I am not getting (or expecting) points from my defence so not sure if I should focus there first. Senesi to Gabriel this week would mean a hit, so I was thinking I'd roll the dice on Senesi for now?

          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            Actually that sounds better 🙂

    • KeanosMagic
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      Planning longer term (gw30 onwards until the end of the season), who would you rather have, Foden or Bowen?

      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Foden

      2. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        The one on for POTY

      3. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Foden definitely

      4. Stranger Mings
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        F

    • Saka Rice
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      Crazy but I think Foden gets the bench? Haaland, Solanke, Watkins, Palmer, Barkley, Saka and Son

      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 43 mins ago

        Same front 8 except I have Ødegaard over Barkley

      2. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        Non-penalty goals + assists per 90:

        1=. Haaland (0.98)
        1=. Watkins (0.98)
        3. Son (0.85)
        4. Foden (0.73)
        5. Saka (0.7)
        6. Palmer (0.65)
        7. Solanke (0.62)
        8. Barkley (0.32)

        1. Saka Rice
          • 9 Years
          11 mins ago

          Thanks thats helpful. I guess it's between Foden due to opponent obviously and Palmer

          1. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            9 mins ago

            Not sure how you reached that conclusion from those numbers, but good luck to you.

            1. Saka Rice
              • 9 Years
              2 mins ago

              Barkley higher upside he's playing twice, Solanke is a striker, and Foden playing Liverpool away

              1. x.jim.x
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Barkley still doesn't hit the goal involvement of Palmer even with 2 games and Foden's got as many goals in the last week as Barkley has all season. The bloke's playing CM for relegation fodder.

      3. ViperStripes
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        I'ld go Palmer or Son from that lot.

    • RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      Who on earth to bench here? Cheers!

      Foden Saka Ødegaard Palmer Son Haaland Watkins Solanke

      1. CONNERS
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Probably Palmer. Difficult one though.

      2. Rico123
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        I’m bringing in Son this week (2 FT, free hitting in 29) so will have the same front 8 as you too - which seems madness but works for my medium term plan

        Original plan was bench Foden and I think that’s probably still right albeit feels odd given form

      3. tmstrand
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        I think I'd just might bench Haaland. Just out of curiosity, what's the rest of your squad?

        1. RAFA THE GAFFA
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          Areola 
          Gabriel Doughty
           Foden Saka Ødegaard Palmer Son
           Haaland Watkins Solanke

          (Dubravka, … Taylor, Estu)

          1. tmstrand
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Strong! As for your original question, I would think it's between Foden, Haaland and possibly Palmer. You never know what you're getting with Newcastle's defence, so Palmer has the potential for some points. I'd be shocked if City score a bunch against Liverpool.

    • Help Me!
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      Best GK for GW28-30 for a hit?
      Would that be worth over Dubravka (che, blank, WHU)?

      1. Wılly
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        This week the answer would be Kaminski
        Next week the answer could be Vicario or Flekken

        1. Help Me!
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 59 mins ago

          Thanks for the input.
          I was thinking to get TOT defender in for GW29.
          BRE facing ars, bur, MUN, I feel only GW29 is a good option.
          TOT facing avl, ful, LUT, I feel good options for GW29/30. But is doubling on TOT defense with a -4 worth over just playing Dubravka (che, blank, WHU)?
          I'm leaning towards playing Dubravka and wish for the best.

      2. tmstrand
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        Who's your other GK?

        1. Help Me!
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 11 mins ago

          Raya (blank, blank, mci)

          1. tmstrand
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            2 hours, 50 mins ago

            I agree that Kaminski is the better option, especially if you're going to take a hit. At least you will be getting 4 fixtures out of him, against just 2 from Dubravka.

    • Wılly
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      Looking over 28 & 29,
      shall I do a (-8) this week to bring in:

      Kaminski, Doughty, Barkley, Solanke (11 fixtures)
      over
      Raya, Ake, Foden, Haaland (3 fixtures)

      ----
      Alternatively I would get 12 fixtures and +4 points by opting for Morris over Solanke.

      Thoughts?

      1. tmstrand
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        If you're wildcarding for GW30, then yes. I'd expect the difference in points here to be a lot more than 8 over the two gameweeks.

    • Corgz Dark side of the Loon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      Help !!!!....Who do I bench to play Morris of Luton !!!!!...Not made the transfer yet ?? is he worth it.................However I am playing through GW29 and could roll ??
      Son, A
      Palmer,( H)
      Saka, (H)
      Foden, A
      Bailey (H)
      Roll ?????

    • Steevo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      Who would you start?
      A) Areola (BUR)
      B) Kaminski (cry, bou)

      1. Wılly
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 18 mins ago

        Have you got both already? If so, it would have to be Kaminski.

        But if I had Areola already then I wouldn't bring in another GK.

    • DagheMunegu
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      Is this good enough to avoid free hit 29?

      Areola
      Doughty Konsa
      Son Bowen Maddison
      Watkins Toney

      1. jonnybhoy
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 14 mins ago

        Most deffos

    • Thomas Jerome Newton
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Who to play?
      A) De Bruyne (liv)
      B) Palmer (NEW)
      C) Tavernier (SHU, LUT)

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        C

    • jonnybhoy
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Are any of these worthwhile? Plan to FH in 29. Only got Solanke for the double

      A) KDB, Sensei + Kabore to Son, Zabarnyi + Doughty -8pts
      B) A + Haaland to Morris -12pts
      C) Just Sensei to Zabarnyi (no luton) free

    • Wheato182
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Can get this lot out on a hit next week, worth rolling the free hit chip?

      Areola
      Doughty - Regulion - Udogie
      Barkley - Son
      Watkins - Toney

      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        Think missing the likes of Maddison, Richarlison, Douglas Luiz, Bowen, etc will hurt you.

    • Better Call Raul
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Currently I have 1 FT and these 5 non blankers for BGW29 - meaning I can field a max of 7 without hits.

      Porro-Reguilon
      Son-Maddison
      Watkins

      I also don't have any Bournemouth (or Luton) for DGW28.

      I was originally planning to free hit in 29. However, if I was to ignore Bournemouth and focus on Luton, a -4 could give me 8 in 29 as well as two doublers in 28.

      For example:

      28: Alvarez + Dubravka -> Morris + Kaminsky
      29: 5th mid -> Hudson-Odoi

      Kaminsky
      Porro-Reguilon
      Son-Maddison-CHO
      Watkins-Morris

      Is this a viable plan to save the FH? Means no Bournemouth for the double

      1. Better Call Raul
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Bear in mind that if I choose to FH29 instead I would still be taking a -4 this week to get two doublers anyway. So by choosing Luton over Bournemouth I can field 8 in 29 with no extra hits.

    • La Roja
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      This Doughty love is getting out of hands?

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Surely won't keep any cleansheets

        1. g40steve
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          Like Trent you get for attacking returns

          1. Stranger Mings
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 32 mins ago

            Yeh its whether he outscored a bou def

    • Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      A) hwang to kluviert
      B) zinch/maguire to A Smith
      C) hwang & zinch/maguire to kluivert & doughty -4?
      D) hwang & zinch/maguire to Smith & barkley -4?
      Thanks

    • g40steve
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Those playing FH had a look at who to get?

      Areola
      Regiulon, Porro, Cash
      Son, Bowen, Elanga, Bailey/Richa
      Watkins, Toney, Wissa

      1. tmstrand
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 min ago

        Son, Bowen, Bailey, Maddison, Porro, Watkins and Toney for sure. Probably Flekken and Reguilon as well.

    • grooveymatt65
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Hey guys, what do you think of the below team, Just hit the WC button and this is my first draft:

      Areola

      Gabriel Doughty Zabarnyi

      Foden Saka Bowen Son

      Morris Watkins Solanke (c)

      Kelleher Douglas Luiz Reguilon Van De Ven

      £10.6 itb

      What do people think?

      Thanks guys!!!!

