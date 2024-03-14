81
  1. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Solanke, no thankee!

  2. dansmith1985
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Areola
    Doughty Porro Taylor
    Bowen
    Watkins

    Leno
    Saka
    Foden
    Diaz
    Solanke
    Haaland
    Gordon
    Smith
    Gabriel

    Have 1 FT and 0.7 bank,was thinking of Foden to Maddison and a -4 to get 8 players for this week. Any suggestions?

    1. WVA
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Sounds good

  3. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Haaland to Semenyo for this GW will be written in the tapestry of my FPL history.

    1. WVA
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Haaland to Morris here

  4. Sgt Frank Drebin
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    First Zabarnyi goal in the GW where FPL players only discovered he exists is funny.

  5. Botman and Robben
    • 7 Years
    3 hours ago

    Zabarnyi & Palmer saved the GW.

  6. Feed tha Sheep
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Morning all..What’s the best move(s) (taking into account getting Haaland/Salah back in next 2 weeks)?

    A. Garnacho > Maddison
    B. Solanke > Muniz
    C. VVD > Porro/Udogie
    D. Two moves for -4

    Kaminski (Areola)
    Doughty Pau (VVD Gabriel Branthwaite)
    Bowen Son (Saka Garnacho Foden)
    Toney Watkins (Solanke)

    1. WVA
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Maddi

  7. Karan14
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Who would you sell of out of these for Salah in GW30 for a 1GW punt?

    Bowen (new)
    Foden (ARS) 0.1m value loss when bought back on WC

    Not selling Son & Maddison because of their fixture (LUT) or Saka (mci) 0.3m value loss.

    1. WVA
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Bowen

      1. Karan14
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Better fixture than Foden though.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Newcastle ain't keeping a CS

  8. WVA
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Currently have the below for a -4, is Solanke to Toney worth another hit?

    Areola
    Udogie Daughty Taylor
    Son(C) Bowen(VC)
    Watkins Morris

    1. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Yep

    2. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Toney hasn’t been setting fpl alight recently

      1. Karan14
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        He faced City twice, Pool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Spurs in that run.

  9. _Gunner
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    On FH,

    Any changes?

    Areola
    Porro Doughty Reguilion
    Son Maddison Bowen Bailey
    Morris Toney Watkins

    subs: Flekken Gibbs-White Cash Robinson

    1. Pegboy
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I've got the same FH team, and currently playing Flekken.

      Only change I'm considering is bringing in either Brennan Johnson/Kulusevski and dropping Porro.

    2. Q
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I would be tempted to play flek and gibs/elanga with Luton’s back line at the mo

  10. Warby84
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    On free hit

    Which punt?

    Bowen, Paqueta or Kudus
    Morris or Fofana

    Tempted by Paqueta and Fofana for a differential

    1. Karan14
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Bowen is a rank killer this GW definitely him.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Bowen isn't a punt...

  11. Nightf0x
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Areola (dubravka)
    Doughty konsa saliba* (gabriel walker)
    Son bailey bowen saka* (palmer)
    Morris watkins Solanke*

    Which? (Wont FH)

    A) solanke -4 to toney
    B) solanke -4 to wissa

  12. wulfrunian
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Serious injury for Chong?

  13. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Happy at 59 points. Started Solanke, who was Alvarez last week, instead of Palmer though so didn't quite maximise my points this week. Into top 1m for the first time this season lol. I had slid to 5.5m coming into Xmas. Hopefully my FH propels me up a bit higher.

  14. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Gibbs white or elanga?

    1. Q
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Tough. And same decision here. Gibs maybe on pens but elanga could get a lot of space down that flank. Wood could be an interesting option. If he starts I think he scores

      1. Letsgo!
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        I will stick to toney and watkins front 2
        So not considering wood. Think i will just go with gibbs white

    2. Limbo
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Elanga probably better chance of scoring, but minutes an issue. Against tired side could be explosive from bench. MGW likely to play 90 + better chance of assists/pens.

      Punt: Elanga
      Safe bet: MGW

  15. Thursday's press conference times
    Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 6 Years
    2 hours ago

    Morning, folks. The GW29 press conferences get underway today at the following times (in GMT):

    1.30pm - Kompany
    2.00pm - Nuno
    3.30pm - Frank

  16. SEXY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Charlie Taylor and that Zab guy both scoring in gameweeks the only time they had owners/starters this season just sums it all up really

    1. Brehmeren
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      The last two defenders I brought in (C. Richards and Zabarnyi) both scored their first ever PL goal in the gw I brought them in.
      I'm expecting this to continue.

  17. Limbo
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Pretty sure Luton are gong to get smashed this weekend - will be knacked after their last two devastating results. Could be Forest's time to shine...

    Would you pick Awonyi? He's their main man but minutes have been limited since his return...

  18. afsr
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Good morning everyone!
    Have 8 players for GW29 and currently on a -4

    Areola
    Doughty, Porro
    Bowen, Son, Maddison
    Morris, Watkins

    Should i do Solanke to Toney to go to a -8?
    They've both got good home games in GW30 and I'll probably WC in GW31

    1. Limbo
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      No brainer for FT but for -4... dunno... I'd probably leave it, and see how EVE, CPL pans out for Solanke and eat the fall against the freehitters.

      Solanke has Everton next up — Bournemouth have a great record against them at Dean Court. We're in freefall. Can't score and our defense looking choppy too now - giving away pens left right and centre.

      1. afsr
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Thanks. If i weren't planning to WC in 31 i would have definitely saved, but it seems now that it's Toney's 2 games against Solanke's 1 game

        Open Controls
        1. Limbo
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Yeah. I mean if he covers the -4 it's worth it. Far better player than Solanke week in week out, but the general form of Brentford is low vs. Bournemouth so who knows..

  19. Kodap
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Who's everyone captaining this week?

    1. Fuddled FC
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Son

      1. Limbo
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        ^

    2. Pipermaru
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Toney

      1. Fuddled FC
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Toney has not been so hot lately and he's been playing deeper so I'm swerving him.

        Therefore he's likely to smash it!

        1. Pipermaru
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Yeah, I stopped looking for logic in this game some time ago.

    3. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      If you want "everyone" then there's a Poll on the home page for that with currently 172 people saying Son. But if you want 2 more people commenting on your post, to make all the difference in your decision, then I say Son. Making it still 172 because I voted Son on the poll too.

      1. Fuddled FC
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Watkins could be a good shout if you don;t fancy Son

  20. Fuddled FC
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Who would you prefer to play this gw?

    a) D. Luiz
    b) Morris
    c) Muniz

    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      I’ve gone with B. Stacking the midfield.

      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Sigh. A*

        1. Fuddled FC
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Tough choice...Morris didn't look hot last night but also D. Luiz apparently isn't as attacking away and has a harder fixture

          1. Fuddled FC
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Maybe a punt on Wissa is the answer

  21. R.C
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Any update on Gordon?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Could easily be back in 30, super healing powers.

  22. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Forget Toney's recent blanks, it's his birthday this weekend.

    His birthday wish of a hatty will be granted on Saturday

    1. Brehmeren
      • 13 Years
      46 mins ago

      Both Højlund and Alvarez scored on their birthdays this year..

    2. Pipermaru
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      35 mins ago

      That is valuable insight, thank you. Who cares about heatmaps or xG. Happy birthday my Captain!

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Worked with Alvarez.

  23. Brehmeren
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Anyone know when kick off times for gw 34 will be announced?

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      They can't announce the games until the FA Cup this weekend is finished as that defines the fixtures.

      However, given the PL has promised (and failed to keep) to at least a 5-6 week notification for rearranged fixtures I suspect we could see some information before the GW 30 deadline

      1. Brehmeren
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Thanks, Biggsy

  24. KeanosMagic
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    People who didn't do Haaland to Morris in the mud 😀

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      just now

      More like Haaland to Semenyo

  25. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Rank got slaughtered by swerving any BOU assets - and for 1.5 halves of football it looked a good call. Oh well, we move.

    Doing KDB to Maddison to give me 9 players. Only issue is that one of those is Adebayo. The news from Edwards this week was positive but he didn't make the bench last night, so (given its a hamstring) it seems unlikely he gets more than a cameo vs NFO.

    Assuming that there is some positive news of his involvement at the weekend, would you?
    a. Keep Adebayo and hope for something, even if its a 1 pointer
    b. Muniz (-4)
    c. Toney (-4)

    I am probably going to WC in GW31 and will be playing whoever I keep n GW30 (Muniz vs shu making me lean towards B)

  26. jonnybhoy
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Fill the last spot on FH. Currently on A

    A) Douglas Luiz
    B) Bailey
    C) MGW
    D) Elanga
    E) Kudus

    1. Pipermaru
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I would go with one of Forest mids, just a gut feeling no more.

  27. rozzo
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Areola
    Porro Doughty
    Son
    Watkins

    Alisson, Ake, Gabriel, Branthwaite, Foden, Saka, Palmer, Garnacho, Haaland, Solanke

    1ft
    3.8 itb
    All chips available
    72k rank

    What's the thoughts here? Free hit or not? I'm thinking not and a free hit later on during the doubles would be better.

    Don't want to lose any of my midfielders so....

    A) Ake to Konsa
    B) Solanke to Toney
    C) Anything else
    D) free hit

    Cheers

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      D

    2. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      D

    3. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      just now

      D

  28. boc610
    • 12 Years
    56 mins ago

    watkins third on the list for the armband..what does the lad have to do for people to trust him? its crazy. people say hes a troll but the empirical data doesnt back that up.

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      I think he tends to be less reliable, despite him leading the way in goal involvements

      1 pointer at Everton and 2 pointers at Forest, Luton and Sheffield United - some of which would have seen him well up the list of popular captains - probably don't help.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      There's a midfielder playing CF and on pens ahead of Watkins this GW

    3. Pipermaru
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      It is more of a recency bias than anything else in my opinion, Son just scored, Watkins blanked, simple as that. Fantasy managers are simple creatures.
      All three of Watkins, Son, Toney are good options for armband this gameweek.

  29. grooveymatt65
    • 10 Years
    44 mins ago

    Hey guys, what do you think of the below team?

    I wildcarded last GW, and I've got 9 players playing this week and so I plan to save my FH for GW34.

    Areola

    Doughty Reguilon van de Ven Zabarnyi(*)

    Douglas Luiz Bowen Son (c)

    Morris Watkins Solanke (*)

    Neto Gabriel Foden Saka

    £9.7 itb 1ft

    1. van de Ven to Porro for free, if the former is still injured

    2. Solanke to Toney for free

    3. Foden to Maddison and Solanke to Toney for -4

    4. Other?

    5. Save

    Thanks guys!!!

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      19 mins ago

      What was your plan when you wildcarded?

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        17 mins ago

        Probably 2 as a guess.

      2. grooveymatt65
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        My plan was to have 4-5 Bournemouth and Luton players and then 9-10 players for this gw, as said below I got unlucky with injuries but might be ok as Reguilon was in training and fingers are crossed for VDV.

        Think I might save and then Get Palmer and Salah which I was leaning towards and was suggested to me as you can see.

        only worry would be going without Haaland for a week or 2...

    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      17 mins ago

      3 covers the best, if you want Foden back then it probably costs extra.

    3. Pipermaru
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      You got unlucky with Reguillon and van de Ven, I would just roll and get Salah and Palmer GW30 with 2 free transfers.
      GW29 is huge unknown, you've got most of popular picks covered, good luck.

  30. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    31 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/03/14/prizes-on-offer-as-the-second-ffs-members-cup-opens-for-entry/

