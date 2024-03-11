78
  1. Gooner Kebab
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Winner: Casuals with no Solanke 🙂

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Lol, I went Semenyo over Solanke as needed the funds elsewhere. I've been lucky so far, all comes down to whether my captain, Morris outscores Solanke in midweek

    2. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Rashford, Bruno and Onana owners.

    3. el polako
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Casuals always win.

  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    ANNOUNCEMENT:

    I will never be submitting a question to Zophar's Q and A ever again.

    The answer he gave me on whether to do Foden to Son this week has ruined my weekend/season/life 😡

    1. Gooner Kebab
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Oh mate

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Not been able to get out of bed yet. 😥

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Shall someone send medication and supplies?

          Post your address, I'll send you a red cross parcel.

          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            I'd be happy with a pro pundit who gives half decent advice TBH

            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              Maybe you should be a pro pundit?

              Are you looking for a paid gig?

            2. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
              • 10 Years
              46 mins ago

              The very term of a fantasy football 'pro pundit' is almost beyond laughable

              1. FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                45 mins ago

                ... I'm starting to realise this. It's not like you need any qualifications or experience or 5 years of medical school to become one, and yet they earn a fortune.

                1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
                  • 10 Years
                  29 mins ago

                  They earn it only due to the stupidity of followers

              2. JammySprat
                • 5 Years
                31 mins ago

                This is nonsense, they know way more than you and you should do as they suggest with your fantasy team, only professional fantasy managers know which players are most likely to get points so you shouldn't chose a player that they don't favour. For example one of them said get Salah after the blank because he's back from injury, I don't see anyone else getting him. -_-

        2. Walter White (WW)
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Sounds like Big man Bakar did a good job on you

          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            I've asked for a refund for the theoretical cup of coffee I bought him in return for FPL help.

    2. Pipermaru
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Just like with TC you should follow your gut, Son - better player, better fixture. Everybody's love for Foden all of the sudden is quite funny to be honest.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        That's not what everyone was saying before Sunday when everyone was chasing last week's points

        1. Pipermaru
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          59 mins ago

          That is exactly my point, don't ask on this forum if you should sell a player who just scored double digits...everyone will say no, just follow your gut.

          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            42 mins ago

            I'm not sure I should follow MY gut. I dropped a floater this morning, it looked like it come straight from a Canadian logging camp! I tell ya, when that gets out into the channel it's going to be a danger to shipping!

    3. asquishypotato
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Petition for FFS to implement a feature so you can avoid seeing certain posters, because week after week, this account holds zero accountability for their own button clicks.

  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    RE Solanke's slip ... I have started a change.org petition to get the idiot groundsmen from Bournemouth sacked for watering the pitch after it had rained.

    Would anyone like to sign?

    1. Gooner Kebab
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Others might keen to sign on a petitiion on why MacAlister's chest was the way of Doku's karate kick

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        That would be valid too.

        Did you hear Shay Given on MOTD2 last night talking about it? What a Muppet, how on earth did he ever become a BBC pundit? 🙄

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      This is funny now.

      You're are the dri-est wind up merchant on here.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        As Phil Collins said back in the 80s, "But seriously...."

        What kind of a moron water's the penalty spot after heavy rain?

    3. Walter White (WW)
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Solanke was panicking. Too much pressure from tc & c crew

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        The sponsors who provide his boots need some scrunity as well

  4. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Anybody getting penalty miss consistently during every season but not getting pen save points for a long time? For me the last pen save was from mendy against aguero and that was a gift. But my players consistently missing pen's in the likes of salah against the lei, mitrovic , and now solanke..

    1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 10 Years
      46 mins ago

      At least once in playing I have had the penalty taker and keeper in my team and seen the spot kick miss the target for a -2 from the situation.

  5. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Is Reguilon on FH worth the hassle?

    Looking at the hamstring injuries so far this season, he can easily reinjure it and end on a 1-pointer

    1. Bullet Eder
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I would say no, it is not like they are guaranteed a clean sheet. Worth waiting to hear from Frank in press conference.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour ago

        Agreed, hammy re-injuries this season seem high

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      If Frank says he's fit yes. He's very attacking. I'd consider going Roerslev if he's out.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        42 mins ago

        Fit enough for the bench or fit enough to start?

    3. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 10 Years
      49 mins ago

      If fit will go both WBs and Toney

  6. Bullet Eder
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    What is the best strategy for players entering the last eight gameweeks of the season with just Wildcard and BB left to play?

    Plenty will be in this position having used TC on Haaland in 25 and FH in 29.

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Wildcard when you need it but by gw34 in my view.

      BB37 seems straightforward enough.

      Wildcard 30 could be optimal.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      WC35/36 BB 37

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Dead-end into 34 as doubles may be different than 37

      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        The issue with holding the wildcard too late is you only play it out across 3 or 4 fixtures.

        I think that's sub-optimal.

        I'm tempted to go in gw30 with Son and Salah and ditching Kev.

        The question then will be three premium or forgo Haaland for other assets?

        No Trent probably means that's not required.

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          58 mins ago

          I don't see how it's "sub optimal" WCing into confirmed doubles and grab some EV.

          Teams on FH29 likely have Son and Haaland already

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            I think dgw25 and so far dgw28 shows you that doubles can be traps.

            I much prefer to use my wildcard to sort out my squad like I did in gw29 with Haaland out.

            Will v likely do it into gw30 for Son, Maddison, Salah etc in.

            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Autocorrect...

              Top much gw29 talk.

              Like I did in gw17.

        2. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          17 mins ago

          Dropping Haaland isn't really justifiable with how many cheap options we have to play with

    3. Pipermaru
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      In general dead-end your team for DGW34 and than WC35 BB37 would be my advice.

    4. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      52 mins ago

      Wait for the fixtures to be finalised

  7. hazza44
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    If you make a transfer before you free hit for GW does this roll over to the next week?

    1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
      • 6 Years
      50 mins ago

      No

    2. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 10 Years
      28 mins ago

      11 years…

  8. Karan14
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Areola
    Doughty Porro Cash
    Son Maddison Foden* Garnacho*
    Haaland Watkins Solanke

    (Dub* Saka* Gabriel* Saliba* )

    GW29
    Solanke & Garnacho to Toney & Bowen -4 (10 players)

    GW30
    Saka/Foden/Bowen to Salah

    GW31 WC

    Thoughts on this plan?
    Should I sell Foden instead of Garnacho this week to make the decision easier for GW30?
    On paper he has the worst fixture in GW30 and I will have to pay 0.1-0.2m to buy him back on WC.

  9. Sprinterdude
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Not using FH
    Have Areola Son Bowen luiz Doherty Moreno Watkins Morris

    Thinking of bringing in 2 of Madison Toney and Porro

    A. Toney+ Madison+ Porro -8

    B just do 2 for -4 which 2?

    1. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      You do realise that by the end of the week you'll be getting all 3 in right...the temptation will be too strong

  10. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    55 mins ago

    Kimnski
    Reguilón Doughty
    Son Bowen
    Watkins
    Those are my players for GW 29
    Players on Bench or not Play
    Dubravka (Nouri Gabriel Trippier Garnacho Foden Saka Soalnke & Haaland)
    A- FH
    B- Trippier Garnacho Soalnke >
    Porro Maddison Toney
    For - 8

    1. wulfrunian
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      a

    2. V-2 Schneiderlin
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      think I'd save the FH and just take a -4

    3. Martin66
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B

  11. Mozumbus
    • 2 Years
    46 mins ago

    Which is better in medium run
    A. D. Luiz + 4
    B. Maddison

  12. Eze Really?
    • 9 Years
    44 mins ago

    I have just listened to Raptor and his big moan at FPL trolls on Twitter.
    I hear Mark had a bad time of it recently too.
    These guys make money out of the readers and listeners and as much as I respect both of them surely they understand the platform was a guarantee of such bad behavior. I know Twitter is a platform content creators seem not be able to do without but surely they have to accept it or move on?
    Listening to Raptors audience saying "take your shirt off" or "show me your bald head" is honestly totally out of order. It is such a wind up having to listen to that crxp.
    Block them, stay off social media in general if you want things to be better,
    Raptor, who is a trained psychologist should no better than anyone what to expect.

    1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      You lost me at ‘trolls on Twitter’

      1. No Professionals
        • 6 Years
        24 mins ago

        lost me at "Raptor"

    2. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      You can't bill yourself as an 'expert' and charge people for advice (in some cases) then cry when you get stick for getting it wrong. There are far too many people who take this game far too seriously (handful on here too, so it's not just a Twitter thing) and obviously nobody deserves abuse, but you have to expect it after reaching a big enough size.

    3. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      Raptor is just an interaction farmer and all of his actions should be seen as such, whilst Mark is far too much of a nice guy for the shambolic world of Twitter.

  13. No Professionals
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    Areola
    Cash Doughty Porro
    Son
    Watkins

    would you
    a) Free Hit
    b) take a -8 to get 9 out (probably Toney, Bowen and Morris)

    1. Wonderful Wizard Hazard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Sadly I'd say take the FH. I don't a -8 is worth it this week, and you probably don't want Morris long term anyway.

      1. No Professionals
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        the main issue I have with FH is that I think I'll want to WC in 31, taking both in the space of 3 game weeks feels poor.

    2. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      a

    3. Martin66
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      B

    4. V-2 Schneiderlin
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      personally I'd save the FH for better opportunities ahead - just do a -4 for players you'd like to keep. Look at how badly this week went (and there were way more games), there's significant potential for low scoring games in 29

    5. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      -8 for 9 is too much = Free Hit m8.

  14. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    What do we think of Conor Bradley’s FPL prospects for the rest of the season?

    Would Trent’s return ruin him? Or could Trent move into midfield?

    Feels a bit punty on a 30/31 WC but one to consider?

    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      Think Trent's return ruins them both as as options. He's in my WC draft as it stands, but expect him to be gone by the time I come to push the button.

      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Nice one, cheers, that’s what I’m thinking too

  15. bobson5
    • 13 Years
    19 mins ago

    Is it worth getting in Toney for Solanke over a gw29 defender if it then means a -4 to get Haaland back in in GW31?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Do you have wildcard 2?

      That might help you out.

  16. Punky
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Nice GW. Did not waste a -4 on Solanke and gave Son the armband.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B84jwh. Nudists welcome.

  17. DandyDon
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    I didn’t have Dennis that week but I was one of the ones to captain Shane Duffy for the double game week a few years back. Not only that I had my triple captain chip and decided to put it on him! What was I thinking, it was before Brighton were a good team as well. They had two easy home games and were usually solid at the back. Think they conceded 5 goals in a game and he probably got 1 or 2 points at most. Don’t think I’ve captained a defender since!

