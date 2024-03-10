FPL Gameweek 28: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus points + stats

You can find all of Sunday’s Gameweek 28 attacking returns and projected bonus points in this article.
The goals, assists and bonus come from LiveFPL.
Below you’ll also find a selection of the Opta data – from chances created to expected goals (xG) – that you can explore in our Premium Members Area.
The Scout Notes write-ups will follow.
GAMEWEEK 28: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS
GAMEWEEK 28: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS
TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
|West Ham United
|22
|Liverpool
|19
|Burnley
|11
|Aston Villa
|10
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|10
|Manchester City
|10
|Nottingham Forest
|9
|Tottenham Hotspur
|9
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
|Liverpool
|2.46
|West Ham United
|1.82
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1.63
|Manchester City
|1.61
|Aston Villa
|0.97
|Nottingham Forest
|0.68
|Burnley
|0.65
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|0.46
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)
