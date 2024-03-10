FPL Gameweek 28: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus points + stats

You can find all of Sunday’s Gameweek 28 attacking returns and projected bonus points in this article.

The goals, assists and bonus come from LiveFPL.

Below you’ll also find a selection of the Opta data – from chances created to expected goals (xG) – that you can explore in our Premium Members Area.

The Scout Notes write-ups will follow.

GAMEWEEK 28: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 28: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

West Ham United 22 Liverpool 19 Burnley 11 Aston Villa 10 Brighton and Hove Albion 10 Manchester City 10 Nottingham Forest 9 Tottenham Hotspur 9

TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)

Liverpool 2.46 West Ham United 1.82 Tottenham Hotspur 1.63 Manchester City 1.61 Aston Villa 0.97 Nottingham Forest 0.68 Burnley 0.65 Brighton and Hove Albion 0.46

PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click on the result of each match for comprehensive player and team data:

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check your own rank and in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

[/hidden_for_members]