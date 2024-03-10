34
Scoreboard March 10

FPL Gameweek 28: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus points + stats

34 Comments
You can find all of Sunday’s Gameweek 28 attacking returns and projected bonus points in this article.

The goals, assists and bonus come from LiveFPL.

Below you’ll also find a selection of the Opta data – from chances created to expected goals (xG) – that you can explore in our Premium Members Area.

The Scout Notes write-ups will follow.

GAMEWEEK 28: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 28: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
West Ham United22
Liverpool19
Burnley11
Aston Villa10
Brighton and Hove Albion10
Manchester City10
Nottingham Forest9
Tottenham Hotspur9
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
Liverpool2.46
West Ham United1.82
Tottenham Hotspur1.63
Manchester City1.61
Aston Villa0.97
Nottingham Forest0.68
Burnley0.65
Brighton and Hove Albion0.46
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

Click on the result of each match for comprehensive player and team data:

Liverpool1 – 1Manchester City
West Ham United2 – 2Burnley
Brighton and Hove Albion1 – 0Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa0 – 4Tottenham Hotspur

34 Comments Post a Comment
  1. jonnybhoy
    • 11 Years
    29 mins ago

    Son or Salah from GW30 them?

    1. We Go Again
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      I'm keeping Son and not going for salah because I don't have to rip my team apart (and I like my team rn a lot)

    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      14 mins ago

      Both

    3. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      both

    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      GL if you end up with only one of them

  2. Trippier Hazard
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    Any benefit on activating FH for 29 earlier or later in the week? Only one I can think of is intermediate price rises for the FH only but that is a GW29 benefit only right?

    1. Evil Greg
      • 14 Years
      14 mins ago

      yeah i would just wait in case there are injuries and hits become a better option.

      1. mdm
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        If there are injuries, the FH will become even better option.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      You won't be struggling for funds with no premiums

  3. Evil Greg
    • 14 Years
    26 mins ago

    Who to take out for Salah in gw30?

    a) Bowen
    b) Kudus
    c) Bailey

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Let GW29 play out.

  4. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    26 mins ago

    LMS safety score currently 22

    Top score is 47

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    1. Thomas Jerome Newton
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Oh dear. This week could be it.
      16pts from 10, including Captain.
      4 to go.

  5. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    @Ginkapo congratulations for knowing better half way through a double gameweek!

    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Is that sanctimonious?

      1. GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        Padamoanious 😉

        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          😆

        2. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          I think I have him bamboozled!

    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      Rent free.

      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        😆 TM you're having a good season despite you lack of interest. Well done!

  6. wulfrunian
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Haaland->Toney would be my ft.I will take 2 hits in order to have 11 players.I also need a good third defender for gw30 as i will have Gabriel away to ManCity,Estupinan away to Liverpool,Taylor away to Chelsea.

    Areola
    Doughty/Taylor/Porro/Estupinan*
    Bowen/Gross*/Chong/Son
    Watkins/Haaland*

    Raya/Solanke/Gabriel/Kluivert
    1ft 6.2itb

    A)Gross+Estupinan->Elanga/Maddison+Cash(-4)
    B)Gross+Kluivert->Elanga+Maddison (-4)
    C)Someting else

  7. putana
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    survived selling foden and haaland. Please barkley and Morris just one return

  8. Dynamic Duos
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    7 playing, take hits or fh?

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      Depends who you have.

      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Areola, Reg, Doughty, Toney, Morris, Watkins, Son

        1. R.C
          • 6 Years
          just now

          All you need is Bowen

    2. Alan The Llama
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      Hits for me. Play 9 players, should be okay.

  9. R.C
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Are people still getting bowen? (non-FHers)

    1. putana
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      if i didnt already own i wouldnt bring him in. way better options

  10. Jebiga
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    What is the story with Regulion?
    Injured or he will play next gw?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Hammy, we will know on Friday I guess

  11. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    You guys getting rid of Haaland for BGW29? He has Arsenal in GW30, so maybe not in a hurry to get back...

    1. putana
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      I think most people who didntt get rid this week are free hitting in 29

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        I'm not FHitting, but considering using my FT on Haaland to Toney

  12. R.C
    • 6 Years
    just now

    is Ederson injury serious?

