FPL notes: Why Reguilon missed out, Martinelli + Neto injury latest

We begin our weekend Scout Notes with the key talking points from Arsenal v Brentford, Wolverhampton Wanderers v Fulham and Manchester United v Everton.

REGUILON SUFFERS “MINOR HAMSTRING INJURY”

Judging by the very early transfers in, Sergio Reguilon (£4.4m) is set to be a Free Hit favourite for Gameweek 29.

A no-show against Arsenal cast doubt on his involvement in the big Blank Gameweek but Thomas Frank had some reassuring words for existing and prospective owners after full-time.

“A minor hamstring, he should be available for the Burnley game.” – Thomas Frank on Sergio Reguilon

The Brentford boss was also hopeful that the issue that forced Christian Norgaard (£5.3m) off at the Emirates was just an “impact” injury.

Frank doubled down on his timeline for Bryan Mbeumo (£6.7m), too, insisting that he wouldn’t be back until Gameweek 30.

“I wish! But straight after, that should be a definite.” – Thomas Frank on whether Bryan Mbeumo could return before the March break

It’s just one clean sheet in 18 matches for Brentford but this was a much better defensive display, with Bukayo Saka (£9.2m) in particular well shackled. Arsenal had only one ‘big chance’ all game: that was Kai Havertz‘s (£7.1m) late winner.

It’s easy to forget that they’re effectively relying on a second-string backline but with Nathan Collins (£4.5m) hopefully out of his slump and squad players like Mads Roerslev (£4.4m) improving with every game, they might just be able to time an overdue clean sheet for when we Fantasy managers need it the most.

Ivan Toney (£8.1m) almost scored a sensational wondergoal from range but it was again strike partner Yoane Wissa (£5.6m) who looked the livelier of the two, forcing Aaron Ramsdale (£4.5m) into the error for the Bees’ equaliser.

MARTINELLI LATEST

Saka’s run of six matches without a blank came to an end, then, while Gabriel Martinelli (£7.7m) didn’t feature at all.

“Gab hasn’t made it. He’s not in the squad. Unfortunately, he got a cut on his foot and we’ll try to get him back. With Gabi it’s never too serious because you know how he is.” – Mikel Arteta, speaking ahead of kick-off

Martinelli was seen wearing a protective boot and on crutches at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. Given that he needed walking aids five days after sustaining the injury, it’s evidently not as trivial as it first seemed.

The Brazilian at least has lots of recovery time before his next league game, with the Gunners not in domestic action for another three weeks.

Havertz and Declan Rice (£5.4m) were again on the scoresheet, the former delivering his seventh attacking return in four matches.

We’re left repeating what we said after the Sheffield United game regarding Havertz and Rice: in their current roles, as the number nine and a more advanced central midfielder, they’re more appealing than they once were.

Five shots in the box for Rice over his last three starts was more than he’d managed in his previous 14 appearances, virtually all of which came as a deeper ‘six’.

Above: Players involved in Arsenal v Brentford sorted by shots

Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.3m) came close to scoring once again but ultimately had to play second fiddle to Ben White (£5.6m), who assisted both of Arsenal’s goals with teasing crosses. White’s underlying attacking numbers are generally modest but Brentford’s dedication to shackling Saka opened up a bit of space for the right-back, who created more chances in this game (three) than he had done in any other match this season.

A word of warning if you are a Jakub Kiwior (£4.3m) owner: Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.0m) was back fit for this one, coming on as a late substitute.

WOLVES AT THE DOOR (OF THE PHYSIO)

Another day, another attacker injury – make that two – for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Jeanricner Bellegarde (£4.9m) and Pedro Neto (£5.7m) both hobbled out of this one in the first half, leaving Pablo Sarabia (£4.7m) and rookie Nathan Fraser (£4.5m) as the last men standing in the Wolves attack.

“Bellegarde’s is his knee and it will be a scan. Pedro’s was his hamstring but I’m not sure the extent of it. “He (Neto) had a really good week. He had a scan that was completely clear with no muscle damage at all and he felt really good in training. “I’m really disappointed. It lands on me eventually whether the decision to play him was right or not, so one that I have to accept. “We’re hopeful and the medical team don’t think it’s anything like his first one, but there will be a scan and we’ll get the results and go from there.” – Gary O’Neil, via the Express and Star

The good news is that Wolves aren’t back in league action until Gameweek 30, giving them a bit of time to recover an extra body or two.

Matheus Cunha (£5.5m), indeed, could be back for the FA Cup tie against Coventry City next weekend.

Should the injury list remain long, keep an eye out for Rayan Ait Nouri (£4.5m). Attacking enough as it is as a wing–back, he was moved to the right wing on Saturday as the injuries mounted – and even ended up as a striker!

“I’m enjoying working with Rayan, I think he’s an incredible talent, a great guy and he brings a real enthusiasm and life to the place. We can use him anywhere so, unfortunately, at the moment we have to because we don’t have many others. “But he is talented enough when we roll him in and play him in midfield a few times and we played him as a right 10 in the second half today, and he’s come on loads – his work rate and everything about him.” – Gary O’Neil

Ait–Nouri was in fact on the scoresheet, although it had little to do with his advanced role: he was on hand to lash home a loose ball from a set play.

FINISHING TOUCH DESERTS FULHAM

Wolves were good in the second half but seriously rode their luck before that. Even Nelson Semedo‘s (£4.5m) strike, deflected in off Tom Cairney (£4.9m), was fortunate.

Fulham battered their hosts 0.83-2.70 on xG, with Harry Wilson (£5.3m) and Tosin Adarabioyo (£4.3m) wasting massive chances in the first half. Jose Sa (£5.0m) made a string of reflex stops, too, as the Wolves goal led a charmed life.

Rodrigo Muniz (£4.5m) and consolation grabber Alex Iwobi (£5.3m) even topped the day’s charts for shots and chances created respectively.

There’s plenty of evidence to suggest that they’re going to give Tottenham Hotspur’s backline a serious test in Gameweek 29.

“Some great saves from Jose Sa. When you have the chance with Tosin, when you have the chance with Harry Wilson, you expect the ball to be inside the net. It was clear, the first half, we were the best team on the pitch and we deserved to come to half time with a completely different result. We have to be clinical and ruthless at this level, we weren’t and because of that we were punished by the mistakes we made in the second half.” – Marco Silva

WHY BRUNO GAVE RASHFORD A PENALTY

Bruno Fernandes (£8.2m) and Marcus Rashford (£8.4m) each scored a penalty in Saturday’s win over Everton.

Fernandes, the usual taker, netted first before handing his teammate the ball for the second.

It’s something that has happened before over the last few seasons, and it looks like something that will happen again going off the quotes below.

“They [Fernandes and Rashford] decided on the pitch, we have more very good penalty-takers in our squad. Bruno is one, Rashy is one, Casemiro is one, Christian Eriksen is one. So we have more. Also, even others. That’s very good when you have that in your squad and when you get, at such notice, two different penalty-takers, it’s more difficult for the opposition goalkeeper.” – Erik ten Hag

“Obviously, as I said many times, we have more than one penalty-taker and we have a list in the dressing room. “Marcus [Rashford] is the second name as a penalty taker and I am more than confident whenever Marcus steps up to take a penalty. I am more than confident that he can have the same effect as me. I did score the first one but I felt that with the second one, we should have changed because it then moves the mind a little bit of the goalkeeper. “He has to move differently, he has to adapt to a different kind of penaltytaker, so I think it was the best decision for the team in order to help us get another goal. “It was not because I wasn’t confident I would score, because I was, but because I spoke to Marcus and asked him if he wanted to take it. He said: ‘I would be happy to take one’, so I said ‘go ahead’.” – Bruno Fernandes

A FAMILIAR STORY

An unconvincing Manchester United win and an Everton defeat in which the Toffees spurn lots of chances. How many times have we said that this season?

A familiar tale played out at Old Trafford, with the visitors having 23 shots without success. This was the fifth time in six Premier League games that the Red Devils have allowed their opponents at least 20 shots.

“They are low quality chances. You see the chances, yeah, they had some but also I think the way we defended set-plays was very good. It was really well organised and we were really focused. Everyone did their job in the second phases, they had some opportunities but all over, I think we did quite well.” – Erik ten Hag

“[It’s] broken-record time. I can’t tell you how frustrated I am. I’m trying to speak calmly about the situation, which is incredibly frustrating, after coming to Old Trafford and delivering a performance like that and yet we don’t win. “I can’t remember the stats being that high [at Old Trafford], with 23 efforts at goal, 50/50 on the possession, and I think we agree it was mainly us in the attacking area of the pitch. [We had] 45 entries into the box – of quality – and 15 for them.” – Sean Dyche

Alejandro Garnacho (£5.0m) made it 10 attacking returns in 16 games by winning the two penalties, while Andre Onana (£4.8m) became the latest goalkeeper to benefit from Everton’s profligacy by racking up a double-digit haul. He’s now at the summit of the goalkeeper points standings.