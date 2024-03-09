You can find all of Saturday’s Gameweek 28 attacking returns and projected bonus points in this article.
Not that you may want to remind yourself of them after many of Bournemouth and Luton Town’s players flopped…
The goals, assists and bonus come from LiveFPL, a site we can highly recommend.
Below you’ll also find a selection of the Opta data – from chances created to expected goals (xG) – that you can peruse in our Premium Members Area.
The Scout Notes write-ups will follow.
- READ MORE: What’s needed to win in FPL? Part 1: Composure
- READ MORE: Which teams ‘double’ in FPL Gameweeks 34 and 37?
- READ MORE: Wildcard, Free Hit, Bench Boost: Three chip strategies to consider
GAMEWEEK 28: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS
GAMEWEEK 28: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS
TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)
MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE
Click on the result of each match for comprehensive player and team data:
|Arsenal
|2 – 1
|Brentford
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|2 – 1
|Fulham
|Crystal Palace
|1 – 1
|Luton Town
|Bournemouth
|2 – 2
|Sheffield United
|Manchester United
|2 – 0
|Everton
GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL
Check your own rank and in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek
[/hidden_for_members]
1 hour, 38 mins ago
Quick plug for gameweek 29 free hitters
https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/03/09/the-ultimate-blank-gameweek-29-guide/