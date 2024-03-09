96
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Quick plug for gameweek 29 free hitters

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/03/09/the-ultimate-blank-gameweek-29-guide/

  2. theodosios
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    It seems we've got the answer to the question before the start of the season: Why is White more expensive than some Arsenal defenders, except of course Saliba, who alongside VVD is by far the best defender in the league

    1. UNCLE TONEY
      • 7 Years
      41 mins ago

      It’s odd though, he never looks that attacking, just seems to somehow always return when he does.
      Assists vs xA must be through the roof

  3. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    For guys who capped Solanke, who's VC points are you getting? Morris for me.

    1. Lucky Z
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      hahaha so funny and new joke

    2. noissimbus
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Just waiting for the ref to call the game off anytime now.

  4. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Reguilon whats the reason for not starting x arsenal? Is he not nailed? Was thinking of tranferin in for.next gw

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      39 mins ago

      Afraid of facing the mighty Arsenal

    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      38 mins ago

      Minor hamstring

  5. WATERMELONS
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    6 (-4) from 5 including C.

    Excellent start.

    1. Jack Frost
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Wait til you set your new "hit by a Bus" team... such fun.

    2. AzzaroMax99
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      8(-8) from Saka,Gabriel,Saliba,SolankeC & Neto

  6. Slitherene
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Last transfer before WC 30

    Areola ¦ Fodder
    Porro Doughty Mengi ¦ Estu Botman
    Son Bowen Maddison Luiz ¦ Foden
    Watkins Solanke* ¦ Haaland

    Solanke -> Toney, for free

    Any player who might cover the (-4) hit?

  7. EffPeeEll
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Contempt creators' team reveals should be enthralling midweek

    1. EffPeeEll
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Here's a £5 superchat- who should I pick?

    2. UNCLE TONEY
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Team picks itself next week

      1. EffPeeEll
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Few differentials.
        Bailey,Kulu,Ward-Prowse/Muniz, Duggie luiz

        Toney, Wissa, Watkins, Son, Maddison, Bowen my FH certainties at this stage, attacking wise.
        Could lose Wissa for Muniz.

  8. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Not a good week to bench Garnacho.

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Not a good week for anything atm 😛

  9. mad_beer ✅
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Great week so far huh?

  10. wulfrunian
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Haaland->Toney would be my ft.I will take 2 hits in order to have 11 players.I also need a good third defender for gw30 as i will have Gabriel away to ManCity,Estupinan away to Liverpool,Taylor away to Chelsea.

    Areola
    Doughty/Taylor/Porro/Estupinan*
    Bowen/Gross*/Chong/Son
    Watkins/Haaland*

    Raya/Solanke/Gabriel/Kluivert
    1ft 6.2itb

    A)Gross+Estupinan->Elanga/Maddison+Cash(-4)
    B)Gross+Kluivert->Elanga+Maddison (-4)
    C)Someting else

  11. Yes Ndidi
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Fully expecting my BGW29 team of 8 to outscore my DGW28 team of 15.

  12. Claudio555
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Best FH29 team?

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      56 mins ago

      You can’t come up with a single player?

      1. Camino Aleatorio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Sonny, Wetlegs, Toney Boy, and Bowlegs

        The rest are basically bums

    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      55 mins ago

      Salah, Saka and Haaland will at least guarantee you 0

    3. thegaffer82
      • 12 Years
      43 mins ago

      I’m doing a draft now-
      Flekken/Areola
      Porro - Reguillon - Doughty (Moreno - Robinson)
      Son - Bowen - Madd - Elanga - Bailey
      Toney - Morris - Watkins

      That was with about 5 mins of thought however, so it will have changed come deadline

    4. Rojo's Modern Life
      • 13 Years
      23 mins ago

      Do your homework and we might check it, but we're not doing it for you

  13. x.jim.x
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    https://x.com/FPL__Raptor/status/1766472648953925799?s=20

    This is enough to make anybody embarrassed to play this game

    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Bloke took a 12 point hit for Luton players, got rinsed for it, and can’t hack being made fun of.

      These are your heroes.

      1. EffPeeEll
        • 4 Years
        57 mins ago

        Looking for sympathy regarding a game that's free to play in an age when people in other countries are being bombed or starved to death.
        First world issues.
        #GrowAPairAndManUpYaDafy

      2. UNCLE TONEY
        • 7 Years
        52 mins ago

        Even funnier is it’s only half time, if they all haul midweek then he’s laughing.
        Why can’t people just wait until the week is over to reflect 😆

      3. SUPERMAN
        • 11 Years
        51 mins ago

        Doughty and Morris. Also Bowen and Neto.

    2. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      59 mins ago

      No idea who this bloke is but I have previously blocked him on Twitter then clearly forgotten about him

      1. thegaffer82
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Was Raptor harassing you?
        I don’t get it?
        But I don’t, and never will use Twitter

    3. noissimbus
      • 1 Year
      57 mins ago

      Agreed, don't let anyone dictate how you play a free-to-play game. Gather data and advice, then make your own decisions.

      1. SUPERMAN
        • 11 Years
        53 mins ago

        This is exactly FPL Raptors point

        1. Zalk
          • 12 Years
          23 mins ago

          Yep, don’t assume people will understand that though.

          1. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Raptor is that you?

    4. Rojo's Modern Life
      • 13 Years
      37 mins ago

      People working themselves into a shoot. This "community" is just a load of memelords hoping for each other's downfall. If you expect more, you're going to have a bad time.

    5. Zalk
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      I remember statements like these from second grade, and the type of child who’d make them.
      …and I’m not talking about Raptor’s statement.

    6. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      you will never get backing for differential picks or differential ways of playing this game. I learnt, that when I go for a differential, its not even worth asking people here about it. I means its a differential pick after all, the masses shouldn't agree with you.

      if something works, its not stupid. Theres a thin line between genius and insanity

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        not strictly true actually, I will talk about differentials here, but never expect positive reinforcement.

  14. Camino Aleatorio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    59 mins ago

    Got my self a big 5 today.

    5 points from my Saturday players.

    Captain -0
    Vice Captain -2

    1. Gazwaz80
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      1 more than me 😀

    2. I Must Break You
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Thanks for letting us know

  15. SomeoneKnows
    • 7 Years
    58 mins ago

    Best defenders to own for GW29 aside from Pedro Porro & Doughty?

    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Stick a pin in any of them and enjoy the 2 points.

      1. Yes Ndidi
        • 4 Years
        14 mins ago

        Even Brentford, who you would expect to be secure against Burnley, will probably do a Bournemouth.

        1. Yes Ndidi
          • 4 Years
          12 mins ago

          Other than a double up on Luton & Spurs, maybe Coufal and Robinson at a push, but I can't see them keeping CS

    2. thegaffer82
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      I like Regullion if he’s fit as he at least has some attacking potential. If we get any indication that Moreno or Digne will start, then I’d look at them too

  16. estheblessed
    • 9 Years
    52 mins ago

    FH29 ... How's it looking?

    Flekken
    Reguillon, Porro, Doughty
    Son, Maddison, Bowen, Bailey
    Morris, Toney, Watkins

    Areola, Andreas, Zuma, Cash

    1. EffPeeEll
      • 4 Years
      48 mins ago

      Looks ok.
      Morris though? Wissa or Muniz better options for me but it's a FH after all#Good luck

      1. estheblessed
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yea both good shouts. Morris at home to Forest is a good fixture tho!

    2. thegaffer82
      • 12 Years
      47 mins ago

      Pretty much the same as the draft I posted above with just some different benchies. So yeah, I definitely like it!

      1. estheblessed
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Glad to hear it!

        1. thegaffer82
          • 12 Years
          just now

          I definitely prefer plenty of players over Andreas though. Elanga for one!

  17. TBL
    • 2 Years
    51 mins ago

    most nailed Brendford denfender for next GW?

    1. thegaffer82
      • 12 Years
      47 mins ago

      Wait for news on Reguillon injury. If fit, gotta be him

    2. EffPeeEll
      • 4 Years
      46 mins ago

      Roerslev been trusted for 90 against Chelsa/Arsenal last two.

  18. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    46 mins ago

    gw29 is going to be like this as well right, i might just save fh and play 6 or 7

    1. Rojo's Modern Life
      • 13 Years
      15 mins ago

      Like what? Low points for popular picks? Who knows, but I'm happier with 10/11. 6/7 is rank suicide

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        just now

        a low scoring week

    2. thegaffer82
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      If your 7 is Son, Maddison, Porro, Toney, Watkins, Luiz, Bowen then I guess it’s acceptable.
      But I doubt that’s what you got…
      Bet you got Charlie Taylor and Pau Torres 😉

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        its pretty bad at the moment, Toney, Watkins, Son, Barkley, Doughty, and Areola or Leno. So 6.

        1. thegaffer82
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          I would FH.
          I’m not sure where the massive gains will come later in the season.
          I will be well set for DGW34 just using transfers.
          I will probably have 15 doublers in DGW37.
          Where is the big gain coming from guaranteed losing points this week and saving FH?

          1. have you seen cyan
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            not sure when I will use it or wc, but I will keep im fairly certain. Thought I was set on FH for 29, but I changed my mind. I will take a -4, do Solanke>Morris, Trossard>Bowen then I will have 8, that will do.

  19. koldam
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    41 mins ago

    If I use the FH in GW 29. The free transfer that I dont use will be save for GW 30 ?

    1. Les Bleus
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      No

    2. Thomas Jerome Newton
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      No.

    3. thegaffer82
      • 12 Years
      just now

      It will be given to the rival directly below you in your most important mini-league

  20. GoonerByron
    • 12 Years
    40 mins ago

    Need a cheap forward to play in 29 but will mostly be on the bench with a 3-5-2 after that. Are Muniz’s minutes secure enough? Or should I pay extra for Morris?

    A - Muniz

    B - Morris

    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Go A

  21. ZimZalabim
    • 7 Years
    38 mins ago

    could you set up a team and be active and get 0 points for the season ?

    the catch is that you cant just pick 15 injured players you have to have at least 5 fit active players in a match day squad

    and you have to make at least a min of 20 transfers and min 1 hit so you will need to try to score at least 4 points to get back to 0

    I think this could be a fun challenge

    1. thegaffer82
      • 12 Years
      34 mins ago

      I think it sounds like it’ll a) get boring real quick. b) Nobody will care if you achieve your goal

      1. ZimZalabim
        • 7 Years
        19 mins ago

        it could get boring but pouring endless hours trying to do well hasnt gone all that great the last few years.

        Who cares about your Fpl achievements at the moment ? Unless you are an FPL Virgin type fan boy or have a Fan boy of that ilk ? I think B is an irrelevant point but A is fair, I might set up a new team and try this next season but yeah getting boring is very likely

        1. thegaffer82
          • 12 Years
          15 mins ago

          Overall rank is kind of like like how much you earn or how attractive you are. It’s crass to talk about - but everybody cares.
          Everybody 🙂

          1. ZimZalabim
            • 7 Years
            6 mins ago

            To a small extent yes but only of a few of the elite players and that to because its spoken about on pods or in the comments here (like discussing fabios moves or something like that) and a few content creators that are putting themselves out there and want it known etc the general player pool in FPL could not care less.

            But seeing the 12 next to your name I guess when u first joined FFS it must have been like that because you were all very serious about the game and it must have felt like a proper Community and knowing about players that have a great history in terms of OR must have mattered more, but at this point I dont think it does as such to most players, even ones on here.

            1. thegaffer82
              • 12 Years
              just now

              I respectfully disagree. But I don’t come on here much these days, so there may be a new breed of player that I’m unaware of.
              But I imagine everyone, including yourself, would be wanting to draw attention to OR if you were in the top 100 or something incredible like that…
              Why? Cos rank matters to everyone.
              The same would apply if say you landed a job that paid you several million pounds a year. Cos money matters to everyone too.

    2. EffPeeEll
      • 4 Years
      33 mins ago

      or you could find a mole about your body and pick at it with a needle until it bleeds?

      1. ZimZalabim
        • 7 Years
        16 mins ago

        no moles sadly - any other suggestions ?

        Non violent if possible

      2. Yes Ndidi
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        That gets boring after a while as well

    3. Zalk
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      Sounds like anti-fpl. I think there’s a community with rules and all for it. Look it up, sounds kinda fun.

      1. ZimZalabim
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers never heard of it but will check it out

  22. Kantelele
    • 1 Year
    38 mins ago

    What happen with Reguilon ?

    1. Bartowski
      • 13 Years
      24 mins ago

      Ah, the lesser know sequel to What's Eating Gilbert Grape.

      Hamstring...

      1. Yes Ndidi
        • 4 Years
        just now

        A fine film. Di Caprio outstanding.

    2. thegaffer82
      • 12 Years
      21 mins ago

      Minor hamstring problem.
      Hopefully the emphasis is on ‘minor’!

  23. Gazwaz80
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    This is my G/W 29 F/H team
    Any good? Will no doubt tweak it a lot before the deadline.

    Flekken
    BUR (A)
    Reguilon Doughty Udogie
    BUR(A) NFO(H) FUL(A)
    Ward Prowse Douglas Luiz Bowen Son
    AVL(H). WHA(A). AVL(H) FUL(A
    Maddison
    FUL(A)
    Watkins Toney
    WHA(A). BUR(A)
    Sorry for the crappy layout…

    1. thegaffer82
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      The fixtures are unneeded pal. This is a site for FPL geeks. We see the fixtures every time we blink anyway.

      Decent team. I’d probably lose Ward Prowse personally and punt on someone like Elanga.

      1. Gazwaz80
        • 4 Years
        14 mins ago

        Cheers Gaffer
        Yeah, was thinking Alanga and maybe Porro instead of Udogie?

        1. Hits from the Bong
          • 5 Years
          13 mins ago

          Prefer Kudus and Romero myself

          1. EffPeeEll
            • 4 Years
            6 mins ago

            Bang tidy differentials

        2. thegaffer82
          • 12 Years
          8 mins ago

          I did want to say Porro over Udogie, but you just end up with the same team as me 🙂

          1. Gazwaz80
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            😀

  24. AF90
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Should I activate FH now to catch price rises like on a WC?

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Money won’t be an issue

