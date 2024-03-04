81
  1. Qaiss
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    ‘What’s needed to win the lottery’

    1. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      57 mins ago

      Agree, game is half skill half luck most of the time.

      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 11 Years
        57 mins ago

        96% skill imo

        1. PascalCygan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          54 mins ago

          Last season, when i finished just outside the top 1k, the game was about skill.

          This season, when I’m at 140k, the game is about luck 🙂

          1. More Cowbell
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            26 mins ago

            You’re in the top 1.3% of players.

    2. Gunners in Haaland
      • 4 Years
      55 mins ago

      Part 1: Buy a lottery ticket

    3. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      It's like the worlds largest poker tournament. Yeah, you need skill to consistently be in the top 10/50/100k, or whatever the marker is for elite players these days. But to actually finish right up the top from there requires a lot of luck. To win it with 10m + entries, of which I'd guess 3m are engaged and 1m are "serious" to varying degrees, is crazy luck.

      So Borges and those algo guys will get their 5 digit finishes each year, they have the composure, but almost certainly never win.

  2. Bleh
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    KDB > Bowen FT done. Anything else worth a hit? Lascelles > Doughty maybe?

    Areola
    Saliba, Gabriel, Estu
    Saka, Foden, Bowen, Palmer
    Haaland, Watkins, Solanke

    (Dubravka, Senesi*, Gordon, Lascelles)
    0 FT, 5.2 ITB

    1. Hakuna 10 Matata
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Remember all the european games this week Mate - City, Liverpool, Aston Villa, West Ham, Brighton

  3. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Have only 4,5 - Pau out for Kiwior? Or who? Have Gomez, Botman, Gabriel, Van Hecke. Cheers

    1. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Hard to look past Kiwior in that bracket, unless you want to go for a doubler.

  4. Wılly
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    My team for 29 will be:

    Kaminski
    Moreno Porro Reguilon Doughty
    Son Maddison Bowen
    Toney Watkins Morris

    The downsize is that I will not have Solanke in GW28 unless I take an extra hit.

    A. Solanke (SHU, LUT) -4
    B. Morris (cpl, bou)

    1. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      49 mins ago

      Play Morris imo.

    2. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      48 mins ago

      Best I’ve seen yet

      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        48 mins ago

        And B

      2. Wılly
        • 10 Years
        16 mins ago

        Thanks, I'm a planner :⁠^⁠)

    3. More Cowbell
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      38 mins ago

      Solanke EO is gonna be off the charts in 28. If he hauls you’re in the mud

      1. Wılly
        • 10 Years
        17 mins ago

        This is my only worry otherwise it would be Morris all the way

        1. Casual Player
          • 3 Years
          14 mins ago

          More important question is, do you think he hauls?

          Is Solanke 2 games in GW28 w/-4 better than Morris over 3 games?

          Forget about EO. Make the decision you think scores the most points.

          P.S. it's probably still Solanke IMO

          1. panda07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            It's really Solanke 4 games vs morris 3 + whoever he captains this week.

  5. melvinmbabazi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Mikel Arteta:

    "Bukayo was feeling sick so I decided to take him off. "

    1. Thomas Jerome Newton
      • 7 Years
      52 mins ago

      Fair enough.

    2. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      49 mins ago

      Being that close to a performance like Sheffield United’s will do that to you

    3. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 10 Years
      46 mins ago

      Even more sick for missing a chance for that hatty he wants

  6. FDMS All Starz
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Good non FH29 plan or just FH29?

    Gw28:
    (Darwin & Haaland —> Morris & Solanke -4)

    Gw29:
    (Foden & Solanke —> Richarlison & Toney -4)

    Gw29 team:

    Dougherty
    Son Richarlison Bowen Elanga
    Watkins Morris Toney

    (Raya, Dubravka, Walker, Braithwaite, Gusto, Saka)

    1. More Cowbell
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      22 mins ago

      I’m in the camp that the free hit is there to prevent the need to take hits. You’re 8 points down there and can only field 8 players in 29 assuming all are fit. I intend to use FH in 29 and then WC & bench boost to maximise the doubles

      1. FDMS All Starz
        • 8 Years
        just now

        The first hit is to bring in Morris who has a DGW in gw28, not only for gw29. Still not worth it?

  7. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Very true this.I was one of those managers that season. Got to within 20 points of Mr March then spun the wheel on Benteke captain one time to many and a Kun hatty blew me away.

    1. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Well done, awesome result.

      Also if you're not first you're last, as Ricky Bobby says. I think a calculated risk chasing late in the season is fine. It's when people make reactionary transfers or seek differentials early that it goes awry.

      The one year I done good I bottled the captaincy last round, picking the template Salah instead of Mane. Was 18th, finished 25th instead of 15th.

  8. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Last Man Standing GW27 (220 teams)

    Safety score = 72
    Top score = Toby Coupe with BB 106

    36 teams to be removed, 184 teams through to GW28
    Minimum 16% out next GW
    Congrats to all the survivors 🙂

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    1. UNCLE TONEY
      • 7 Years
      47 mins ago

      Looks like I’d be out with my paltry 64

    2. More Cowbell
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      43 mins ago

      Squeezing through again

    3. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      So pleased to still be in this, longest run I’ve had so to date!

  9. estheblessed
    • 9 Years
    58 mins ago

    When I saw the Arsenal score I thought Saka would have a hattrick or something crazy. Quite relieved he only hit 7 points.

    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 4 Years
      just now

      We got away with one there

  10. UNCLE TONEY
    • 7 Years
    56 mins ago

    What’s happened to Billing?

    Used to be so important for Bournemouth but these days looks like he barely gets minutes?

    1. UNCLE TONEY
      • 7 Years
      48 mins ago

      Looking at the history looks like it happened after the 6-1 loss at City

    2. KingZamalek
      • 9 Years
      44 mins ago

      Long term injury

  11. grooveymatt65
    • 10 Years
    51 mins ago

    Hey guys, what do you think of the below team, Just hit the WC button and this is my first draft:

    Areola

    Gabriel Doughty Zabarnyi

    Foden Saka Bowen Son

    Morris Watkins Solanke (c)

    Kelleher Douglas Luiz Reguilon Van De Ven

    £10.6 itb

    What do people think?

    Thanks guys!!!

  12. GoonerSteve
    • 14 Years
    51 mins ago

    G2g? I've used my ft already to swap Senesi for Doughty.

    Neto*
    Saliba, Gabriel, Doughty*
    KDB, Saka, Palmer, Son
    Solanke (c), Watkins, Haaland
    (Areola. Garnacho, Ait-Nouri, Branthwaite)

    KDB dropping isn't ideal but I think I've got to give him a chance to redeem himself.

    1. GoonerSteve
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Sorry, I forgot half way I was using asterix* to signify dgwers lol.

  13. Yes Ndidi
    • 4 Years
    48 mins ago

    So the 9-0 challenge baton passes to Bournemouth.

    Surely somebody is up for it. SHU look like they are

  14. Feed tha Sheep
    • 11 Years
    47 mins ago

    Would you rather have?

    A. Morris (extra player for 29)
    B. Solanke (one less for 29)

    1. Will
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      Depends whether you think Solanke outscores Morris by more than 4pts (or 2 captained) next week.

      I was thinking of Morris instead of Solanke, but sometimes just got to attack near term fixtures-Morris could get injured in next 2 matches for example.

      1. Feed tha Sheep
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Morris 3 games v Solanke 2 games. Solanke could get injured too though. Solanke fixs in the double def better but Morris fixs arnt too bad either. It’s a tough one

        1. Wılly
          • 10 Years
          just now

          I'm in the same boat, I prefer Morris for my team but if Solanke goes wild then it's going to hurt massively.

      2. Wılly
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Solanke with a niggle already if you're doomsaying a potential injury for Morris

  15. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    45 mins ago

    Always seems to be the players you don't have that defines the gameweek rather than the players you do. Would have been a good week for me but for Foden and Areola.

  16. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    Gusto, Doughty or Zabarnyi/Kerkez?

  17. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    33 mins ago

    A) Get Smith and Doughty -4
    B) Just Smith
    C) Just Doughty

    Only have Solanke for the double double.

  18. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    Leno > Neto worth doing?
    (Will treat as -4 as effectively would be one.)

    GK: Areola / Leno / Neto
    28: BUR* / WOL / SHU+LUT**
    29: AVL / TOT / blank
    30: NEW / SHU* / EVE**
    31: TOT / NFO* / CRY**
    32: WOL* / NEW / LUT**
    33: FUL** / WHU* / MUN
    34: CRY* / LIV[?] / AVL [+ WOL?]**

    * = who I'd play with no transfer
    ** = who I'd play with transfer

    GW34 DGW/BGW possibility for BOU/FUL:
    https://twitter.com/BenCrellin/status/1763697094529782029?t=y8FrW9nh4vCwAvVNx-15VA&s=19

    I'm FH29 so can ignore that week. If BOU get the DGW in 34 that's a bonus. I'd likely want to punt on someone like Eze who'll probably have a DGW [WHU + NEW] then too, so hedging against Areola that week!

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      Yeah I would do

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I'm only unsure as you could argue Leno has better fixtures where I'd play him after this week.

    2. The Tonberry
        just now

        I think it's worth the hit if you're getting a double, will be actively playing him until gw34 which could potentially be another double as well.

        Contemplating a similar move myself to bring Neto in for Alisson for a -4. Was hoping Alisson would be back for GW30 then would have moved him for a doubling keeper for 34 but it looks like he'll be out for a bit longer than gw30. I'd want a keeper who doubles in 34 and could rotate with Areola between 30-33 and Neto does seem to fit that bill.

    3. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      30 mins ago

      J.Alvarez > Solanke for free

      Y or N.

      Might be free hitting too as I have 5 players for BGW 29 too

      1. Casual Player
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Y, I'll be doing that move as should anyone else still with Alvarez. Could wait until pressers I guess just to be sure

    4. FDMS All Starz
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      Who scores more in gw28?

      Kerkez (lut H, shu H)
      Or
      Morris (cry A, bou A)

      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Morris

    5. CarsonYeung
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      For GW28 only would you rather:
      a) play Toney at Arsenal (a)
      b) Hwang to Barkley (-4), bench Toney

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        18 mins ago

        Play Toney

        1. CarsonYeung
          • 11 Years
          14 mins ago

          Feels very boring but that's what I'm leaning towards

    6. You've got red on you.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      Current attackers. Anyone worth the transfer this week for a -4 with the plan to avoid FH29. Can just do -8 next week instead of -4.

      Saka
      Son
      Bowen
      Palmer
      Foden
      Watkins
      Solanke
      Haaland

      1. You've got red on you.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        17 mins ago

        Currently benching Foden

    7. Totalfootball
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      Whats your current OR and
      What rank would you be happy with going into the last 11 Gws?

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        31k, I have shamefully overachieved. All downhill from here!

        1. Fabreghastly
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Well played. If you've kept your chips, Top 1k should be your target from there

    8. MikeS
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      Who to bench?

      A. Palmer (Newcastle)
      B. Odegaard (Brentford)
      C. Foden (Liverpool)
      D. Halaand (Liverpool)

      1. You've got red on you.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        17 mins ago

        Foden...uncomfortably

      2. Viper
        • 14 Years
        17 mins ago

        C

      3. CarsonYeung
        • 11 Years
        14 mins ago

        That's a horrible one, I'd go A solely based on how bad Chelsea have been.

        1. Manani
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          I wont bet on Chelsea on winning, but I wont bet aginst them scoring goals, espeically against a terrible newcastle defence

      4. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        12 mins ago

        Quite surprised Foden is being opted for being benched, the man is in blistering form!
        It’s a tough one though, I’m currently benching Palmer.

        1. You've got red on you.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          7 mins ago

          Probably the better choice. Liverpool are hardly the defensive unit

    9. Viper
      • 14 Years
      23 mins ago

      A. Haaland (liv, ARS) + 4 points. Son (c) in Gw30

      B. Morris (cpl, bou, NFO). Kudus -> Salah (c) in Gw 30

      1. You've got red on you.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        13 mins ago

        B

      2. I Member
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        B

    10. You've got red on you.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      I've seen some batshat crazy plans due to a DGW or BGW but the fact I'm probably going to do Haaland to Morris probably takes the biscuit

      1. iFash@FPL
          1 min ago

          I know, right? It just feels wrong…

          Really hoping I can talk myself out of transferring Haaland out for Solanke (-4).

      2. jonnybhoy
        • 11 Years
        14 mins ago

        Are any of these worthwhile? Plan to FH in 29. Only got Solanke for the double

        A) KDB, Sensei + Kabore to Son, Zabarnyi + Doughty -8pts
        B) A + Haaland to Morris -12pts

        1. The Tonberry
            3 mins ago

            Don't really like either move to be honest. It's not worth a -8 or -12 to load up on Luton and Bournemouth players.

            Plus there's no point selling Haaland if you're FH29 as you'll want him back soon enough.

            Senesi to Zabarnyi should be enough

          • iFash@FPL
              2 mins ago

              Why not only do Senesi (if confirmed out of the GW) to Zabarnyi for free.
              Has Kabore completely lost his starting position??
              Then get Son & others in your FH29.

