The upcoming ‘double’ involving Bournemouth and Luton Town is getting plenty of attention from Fantasy managers.

But there will be other, bigger, Double Gameweeks to come further down the road.

Here, we take a look at what’s likely to happen and when.

POSTPONED FIXTURES TO BE REARRANGED

Gameweek 26: Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur Gameweek 29: Arsenal v Chelsea

Arsenal v Chelsea Gameweek 29: Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City

Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City Gameweek 29: Crystal Palace v Newcastle

Crystal Palace v Newcastle Gameweek 29: Everton v Liverpool

Everton v Liverpool Gameweek 29: Manchester United v Sheffield United

Manchester United v Sheffield United Gameweek 29: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Bournemouth

FIXTURES THAT COULD STILL BE POSTPONED/REARRANGED

Gameweek 34 : Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea

: Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea Gameweek 34: Fulham v Liverpool

Fulham v Liverpool Gameweek 34: Manchester United v Newcastle United

Manchester United v Newcastle United Gameweek 34 : Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City Gameweek 34: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal

A minimum of one and a maximum of four of the above five fixtures will be postponed.

If the favourites win their cup ties, then all bar Manchester United v Newcastle United will be postponed. Find out exactly what needs to happen in the FA Cup quarter-finals in this article here.

TEAMS THAT CAN’T BLANK OR DOUBLE FROM GAMEWEEK 30 ONWARDS

Aston Villa

Brentford

Burnley

Luton Town

Nottingham Forest

West Ham United

CAN ANY TEAM DOUBLE TWICE?

Chelsea are guaranteed to have two Double Gameweeks in the run-in.

Tottenham Hotspur or Brighton and Hove Albion could double twice, too, although they’d have to blank in Gameweek 34 for that to happen.

CAN ANY TEAM STILL BLANK?

There is a chance that we could see a blank or two in Gameweek 34.

Aside from Spurs or Brighton, Fulham are the only other team who could do so.

Team that could blank in Gameweek 34 What would need to happen for the blank Fulham Liverpool win their FA Cup quarter-final against Man Utd



Fulham v Liverpool is moved to Double Gameweek 37 Spurs Man City win their FA Cup quarter-final against Newcastle

Chelsea win their FA Cup quarter-final against Leicester



Spurs v Man City is moved to Double Gameweek 37

Chelsea v Spurs is moved to Double Gameweek 35/36 Brighton Chelsea win their FA Cup quarter-final against Leicester



Brighton v Man City is moved to Double Gameweek 37

Brighton v Chelsea is moved to Double Gameweek 35/36

WHEN THE DOUBLES COULD FALL

Thanks to Legomane‘s graphic below, we can see when the doubles could fall.

The purple fixtures in the left-hand column in Gameweek 34 are the ones that could be postponed. Almost all, or all, postponed matches will shift to the free midweeks in Gameweeks 34 and 37.

The only chance of there being a double outside of Gameweeks 34/37 is if Chelsea win their FA Cup quarter-final against Leicester.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea could only have fallen in Gameweek 34 or 37 if the Seagulls progressed through Europe. Given that Albion were walloped 4-0 by Roma in their last-16, first-leg tie on Thursday, an exit seems likely. Brighton v Chelsea could, therefore, now fall outside of Gameweeks 34/37, instead of Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur.

NUMBER OF FIXTURES PER GAMEWEEK

Using Mikkel Tokvam‘s graphic below, we can see what the perceived chances are for the number of fixures per team per Gameweek.

Gameweek 37 looks like being the bigger of the doubles, with many of the top teams in line to play twice.

WHEN WILL WE KNOW THE FULL GAMEWEEK 34/37 PICTURE?

Much of the above, of course, is based on educated guesswork.

The March international break is the next key juncture for Fantasy managers.

After Gameweek 29, we’ll know which of the Gameweek 34 matches will need to be rearranged.

During the break itself, we’ll also likely find out which teams will ‘double’ and when, as the new fixture dates are announced.