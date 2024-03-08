56
  1. Fitzy.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Thanks for the 'educated guesswork'... 🙂

  2. Holmes
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Thats a pretty bad set of doubles' fixtures...

    1. Camino Aleatorio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Nothing obviously too great, I have 3 chips with little to do

  3. The Ilfordian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Great article. Thanks.

  4. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    In b4 people taking hits to get doucoure or Calvert lewin for future DGWs

  5. Ibralicious
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Best move here? I'm team FH29.

    A) Turner —> Neto (FT)
    B) Haaland –> Morris (FT)
    C) Trippier + Turner —> Zabarnyi + Neto (-4)

    Cheers!

    Kelleher
    VVD - Saliba - Porro**
    Saka - Foden - Diaz - Gross
    Haaland - Watkins - Solanke

    (Turner) (Taylor - Trippier** - Chukwuemeka**) - 1 FT - £0.5 ITB

    1. Ibralicious
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      Was considering Doughty instead of Zabarnyi in C to avoid the double up, but seems like Zab is the much better pick between these two ^

  6. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Start vvd or estu)

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Last decision was yesterday, what’s this?

  7. Pep Roulette
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    How's Chong for next two gameweeks?

    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      You don’t want points if you’re trying to get Chong in. Have some respect for yourself and please eat your vegetables

      1. NorCal Villan
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Things are tough all over

      2. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        The process is called turdification. Many will turdify their teams and then start polishing furiously!

    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      51 mins ago

      Cheech knows

  8. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Will be FH in 29, not sure who to lose for Zab.

    A. Porro
    B. Estu

    Also thinking of a hit for the below.

    1. Dubravka > Neto
    2. Areola > Neto

    Thanks

    1. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      B1

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        55 mins ago

        Thanks.

    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      52 mins ago

      B1

    3. Dynamic Duos
      • 10 Years
      43 mins ago

      B2 , Dubz will have a double

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        41 mins ago

        But will he be between the sticks with Pope rumoured to be back soon?

        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 10 Years
          just now

          I didn't realise he was going to be back, but I would still take the chance if you have Neto as back up

  9. Over Midwicket
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Those FH in 29, who is a good midfield pint for GW28 and GW30 onwards (no WC).

    Havertz?

    Have Foden, Son, Saka and Palmer.

  10. dansmith1985
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Smith or Kerkez? Bringing in one for Ake and a -4

    Open Controls
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      Kerkez.. Might lose his spot in the future though.

  11. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    59 mins ago

    Good to go here?

    Areola
    Gabriel Doughty Zabranyi
    Saka Son Maddison Bowen Barkley
    Watkins Solanke

    Kelleher Haaland VDV Reguilon

    1. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      40 mins ago

      You OR is off the chain! Yes

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Dropping little by little!

  12. yousunkmybattleship
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    59 mins ago

    Anyone TC on Solanke this week?

    1. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      46 mins ago

      If I still had it, doubt I would.

    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 10 Years
      46 mins ago

      I'm in

    3. GoonerByron
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      I still have it, and will be saving it for GW37 to use on Haaland/Salah/Son.

      Much better upside imo

  13. Dynamic Duos
    • 10 Years
    52 mins ago

    Best keeper till end of season?

    1. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Raya after this week.

      1. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Or the Spurs keeper, 2 potential doubles & will make plenty of saves in that tough month.

  14. _Freddo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    44 mins ago

    Areola
    Gabriel Doughty Senesi
    Saka Foden Son Odegaard
    Haaland Solanke C Watkins

    Turner Van Hecke Garnacho Van Djik

    Would you leave it as this? Senesi injury is a blow to my numbers but a -4 would have to be better than Van Hecke at home to Forest.

    The plan for a -4 would be

    Van Djik to Bournemouth defender beginning with Z

    Van Djik to Chris Richards (first sub in for Senesi) to fund Salah C in GW30 for free.

    Van Djik is going this week or next, need to rebalance my team structure & he throws it out.

  15. gellinmagellan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    43 mins ago

    Rate my wildcard team, Any changes I should consider? Bit scary going without Foden right now

    Neto
    Doughty Gabriel Zabarnyi
    Son Palmer Bowen Saka
    Solanke Morris Watkins

    Areola Romero DLuiz Regulion

  16. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    Haaland to Semenyo, FH29 roll transfer GW30 and then x2 transfers in 31 to bring Haaland and Salah back in - sound good?

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Is it actually a good thing if weak become heroes?

  17. scream7cfc
    • 6 Years
    35 mins ago

    Should TC be used this week for Solanke? i feel later gws will have more rotation risks

    1. GoonerByron
      • 12 Years
      19 mins ago

      I still have it, and will be saving it for GW37 to use on Haaland/Salah/Son.

      Much better upside imo

      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Nah

  18. _Freddo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    32 mins ago

    Will this be the best front 7 for the run in when you factor in potential doubles to come & form?

    Salah Son Foden Saka
    Haaland Solanke Watkins

    Open Controls
      • 12 Years
      29 mins ago

      In general yes, but fixture-wise it is hard to choose is it Haaland or Morris.

      Liverpool (away) + blank VS 3 fixtures with potentials to score any of these.

      1. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Depends if you’re FH or not, if you’re FH then the blank isn’t a factor & it’s only 1 extra game.

        In a normal week no one would lose Haaland for 1 extra game for a Luton striker, I’d be more tempted to do that with Watkins out but in this form, that’s also crazy, big players do score in big games.

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Looks like a front 7 people would pick now if ignoring 34/37. Villa won't have any doubles. Solanke will probably be out of the template by then. None of those mids will double in 34 & Spurs might blank

  19. Sid07
    • 9 Years
    32 mins ago

    archer + trippier to solanke + Doughty(-4)
    1) yes
    2) no

  20. Bishopool
    • 12 Years
    32 mins ago

    Please help me guys!

    Areola (Turner)
    Gusto Estupi Bradley Branthwaite Porro*
    Saka Foden KDB Son Hwang*
    Haaland Watkins Mateta

    1FT. 0.3m

    a) WC. Bring in Salah and 4/5 doublers, probably sell all ManC assets and prepare for bgw.

    b) Haaland-> Solanke + Hwang/KDB -> Bowen. Play Mateta against Luton! And FH next bgw.

    c) Mateta -> Solanke + KDB-> Bowen. And FH next bgw.

    d) B or C and keep FH for future.

  21. GoonerByron
    • 12 Years
    22 mins ago

    Which one here..

    A - Just play Foden + Watkins

    B - Martinelli -> Tavernier (-4), bench Foden

    C - Martinelli -> Tavernier (-4), bench Watkins

  22. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    21 mins ago

    Would you keep Estu this week instead of transferring for a Bounemouth defender?

    Would mean I only have Solanke for the double.

    Also if I rolled the transfer and FH in 29 do I still have 2 FT's in GW30?

    1. Fellaini's Fro
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      I'd go back in time and sell Estu if I could.

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Always 1 FT after FH. Make that move

  23. KeanosMagic
    • 2 Years
    16 mins ago

    Interesting article.

    I think what it says to me with a FH and a BB left is that the FH is pretty pointless in 34 as it'll be a tiny handful of teams doubling.

    I may as well use my transfers to build a BB team for 37, or just FH then

    1. GoonerByron
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      I think FH34 is far from pointless. 2 of the best DGW teams in 34 are likely to be Palace + United and little reason to own their players outside of the double, so FH gives you a good chance to take whoever you want from those teams without using FTs or holding them.

  24. Wılly
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Non-FH in 29 & planning to WC in 31 (at the earliest)

    Raya (blank, blank, mci)
    Dubravka (CHE, blank, WHU)

    Which GK would you remove for Kaminski?

    1. GoonerByron
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Definitely take out Dubravka if budget stretches for it. Raya is a good hold for rest of the season.

  25. George James
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Would you roll with this on -8 for 29 or FH

    Areola
    Taylor • Porto • Reguilon • Doughty
    Bowen • Richarlison* • Son
    Watkins • Toney..

  26. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Poor set of doubles in 34 looking at that grid above?

    37 looks like guess work.

