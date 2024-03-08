238
  1. Claudio555
    • 6 Years
    45 mins ago

    Zinchenko+ Trippier to Doughty + Zabarnyi?

    Frees up cash to transfer KDB>Salah later on

    1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yes easy transfer

    2. Wılly
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Depends if you're FH in 29, if you are then you won't need Doughty

  2. Manani
    • 12 Years
    44 mins ago

    A. Areola + Doughty
    B. Areola + Zab
    C. Neto + Gusto

  3. ididnt
    • 12 Years
    39 mins ago

    Start 2:

    1. Foden
    2. Palmer

    A: Branthwaite
    B: Alex Moreno

    1. Gazza2000
      • 12 Years
      just now

      2B

  4. _Ninja_
    • 13 Years
    39 mins ago

    1FT, 2.5m ITB.. FT29 and WC soon after.

    Worth doing Turner to Neto or punt on someone like Morris/Bowen?

    Leno
    Gabriel Estu Doughty
    Saka Son Foden Palmer
    Haaland Darwin Solanke

    Turner Gordon Ake Porro

    1. _Ninja_
      • 13 Years
      27 mins ago

      Sorry Darwin is Watkins

    2. Gazza2000
      • 12 Years
      20 mins ago

      Who you are going to bench if you would bring in Morris/Bowen?
      I would do Turner to Neto and Estu to a Bournemouth defender for a -4

    3. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Neto has double, nice fixtures & probably another double.

      Turner is useless, so is the Greek but the new guy looks far better.

      You FH29 by looks of it.

      Bowen probably (defo fh29) but who goes?

  5. Wılly
    • 10 Years
    39 mins ago

    Would anybody care to disclose what their GW31 Wildcard team would look like?

    1. Gazza2000
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      Hard to set up a WC team now for 31 without knowing the doubles.

    2. Eze Really?
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Alisson Ederson
      TAA Trippier VVD Saliba Porro
      KDB Salah Son Saka Odegaard
      Haaland Watkins Toney

      7.5 ITB

    3. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      15 muppets

    4. space mercenary
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Not really got that far yet, but have these in my mind depending on doubles. Feels pretty template though...
      Gabriel Trippier Doughty TAA Gusto Van Hecke
      Saka Salah Palmer Gordon Bailey Son 4.5?
      Haaland Watkins Nunez

  6. Woy_is_back
    • 6 Years
    38 mins ago

    Tripple C Solanky

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I’m in with that

  7. melvinmbabazi
    • 10 Years
    35 mins ago

    Thoughts on what to do this week? FH in 29
    2 FT, 0.1 ITB

    A) Archer and Colwill to Semenyo and Zab
    B) Ederson , Colwill, and Archer to Neto, Doughty and Semenyo for -4
    C) Ederson , Colwill, and Archer to Neto, Zab and Morris for -4

    Ederson
    Estu, Gabriel ,VVD
    Foden, Saka, Odegaard , Garnacho, Diaz
    Halland, Solanke

    Dubravka , *Colwill, *Trippier, *Archer

    Cheers

    1. Vovhund
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      B

    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      I think you need Doughty and Morris for free ... good bench players you can start on the future to enable Salah

  8. ryacoo
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    How bad did Emerson's injury look last night? Cresswell worth picking up in draft?

    1. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Moyes presser at 2pm - noises seem to be it's nothing major, but may keep him out this weekend.

      1. ryacoo
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Cheers, might gamble then. Just want the BUR game out of him really

  9. Vovhund
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    What to do here with 0.0 ITB:
    Areola-Turner
    Schär-Dalot-Estupinan-Pau-Bradley
    Saka-KdB-Son-Foden-D.Luiz
    Haaland-Watkins-Archer

    A) Saving FH and WC 30/31 via
    - GW28: Archer/KdB/Estupinan -> Solanke/Bowen/Doughty (-8)
    - GW29: Foden -> Maddison and fielding 8

    B) FH29 + WC 30/31 via
    - GW28: Archer/KdB -> Solanke/Kluivert (-4)

    C) WC 28

  10. Nomar
    • 14 Years
    30 mins ago

    Can't wait to sell KdB for Mo tonight.

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Don’t fancy waiting?

      1. Nomar
        • 14 Years
        11 mins ago

        Nope. I'm done with KdB now.

        1. boc610
          • 12 Years
          5 mins ago

          suddenly felt this ominous chill in the air after you said that

  11. Rupert The Horse
    • 11 Years
    29 mins ago

  12. Stimps
    • 10 Years
    28 mins ago

    A) Areola
    B) Neto (-4)

  13. meechamspowders
    • 13 Years
    27 mins ago

    I’ve already done haaland > Morris

    Is KDB > Bowen for a -4 a bit overkill?

  14. BusbySwede
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Would you take a hit for any transfer with this team?
    Right now its leaning towards FH29, if i dont i have to use WC this gw..

    Areola
    Gabriel, Doughty, Zabarnyi
    Saka, Foden, Gross, Odegaard
    Haaland, Watkins, Solanke

    Leno, Estupinan, Gordon, Ake

    Or would you make any changes between the eleven and the bench? Gordon/Estupinan instead of Foden just a stupid idea?

  15. Malkmus
    • 12 Years
    23 mins ago

    Morning all. GTG? 0FT 2.9 ITB. Right to bench Gordon?

    Areola (dub)
    Gabriel - Walker - Zabarnyi
    Saka - Son - Palmer - KDB
    Haaland - Solanke (c) - Watkins

    Subs - Gordon, Van Hecke, Branth,

    Ta

  16. theshazly
      3 mins ago

      Need your advices here !

      Areola ( Dubravka )
      Estu Porro Branthw ( Taylor / Reguilon )
      Salah Saka Palmer Son ( Garnacho )
      Watkins Haaland Solanke (c)

      I did KDB > Salah

      For a hit -4, thinking of :

      A ) Estu > Doughty
      B ) Porro > Doughty

      Is it worthy ?

      Thankssss

