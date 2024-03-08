Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers brace themselves for yet another ‘double’ with a duo of unfashionable sides challenging the mantra of quality over quantity ahead of Double Gameweek 28.

But, as usual, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling – and who should be trusted with the armband.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Dominic Solanke (£7.2m) shook off concerns about a troublesome knee issue to start in Bournemouth’s 2-0 win at Burnley but the talisman played second fiddle to Adoni Iraola’s supporting cast.

The Cherries marksman, who ranks joint-fourth for goals scored (14) among all players this season, registered a solitary shot in a timid display at Turf Moor.

The former Liverpool striker suggested he played through the pain barrier against Burnley in an interview with Sky Sports’ Ben Ransom. He at least allayed any injury concerns by stating that he’ll “be fine” for both legs of the ‘double.’

At the time of writing, Solanke is backed by just under two-thirds of our users to rediscover his best form ahead of undoubtedly this season’s plum ‘double’ at home to both Sheffield United and Luton.

Meanwhile, Carlton Morris (£5.2m) notched in Luton Town’s 3-2 defeat to Aston Villa, with Rob Edwards’ side heartbroken as a last-gasp Lucas Digne (£4.6m) winner stole the spoils.

The defeat left Luton winless in their last five Premier League matches but Morris, however, is a striker in red-hot form.

The Hatters’ sharpshooter has recorded six attacking returns in as many matches, scoring on four occasions and supplying two assists, equalling a certain Norwegian over the assessment period.

Morris is backed by just over one in 14 of our users to continue his goalscoring exploits ahead of consecutive away matches, to Crystal Palace and Bournemouth respectively.

Erling Haaland (£14.5m) occupies third place with 5.2% of the vote, followed very closely by Bukayo Saka (£9.2m) and then Murara Neto (£4.6m) a little further back.

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES