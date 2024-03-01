183
  1. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    39 mins ago

    Richarlison has an issue with his ankle. Slight strain and swelling.

    We will get confirmation from Ange later today.

    https://twitter.com/FplVelvet/status/1763483504979923258?t=vpOqsUM8XjzRILGPrT9FIA&s=19

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      36 mins ago

      Relentless injury news these days, taking hits is the name of the game

      1. boc610
        • 12 Years
        30 mins ago

        i know. its almost as if players are playing way too much and being run into the ground by the powers that be at the premier league who could care less about their welfare

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          24 mins ago

          Just create another never ending European league format and chuck in the travel.

          Okay it wasn't meaningless for West Ham but a two tie knock out format would be far more exciting to watch, with a genuine edge and jeopardy.

        2. ebb2sparky
          • 13 Years
          17 mins ago

          Are you Martin keown?

          1. boc610
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            have a look at ben dinnerys stats on injuries and tell me im wrong.

        3. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          just now

          They should really give managers 2 extra subs and a larger bench so they can rotate properly. Oh wait...

    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      28 mins ago

      Make him a mod!

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        23 mins ago

        Did you ever want to be a mod?

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          17 mins ago

          Never, I am Fremen!

    3. Mumfie
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      Might need to free-hit this week if there are any more injuries.

  2. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    38 mins ago

    Last week Hwang, this week Son. Good decision not so good outcome, says those with wisdom 😛

    I wonder just to go Tavernier instead, Y or N?

    1. The Movement
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Son

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        😆 stick with good decision, crowd’s wisdom, ta!

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Take one for the team and go with Tav...

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yesss!!

  3. cubbycoys
      37 mins ago

      morning all- i am wondering if i should put in son over de-bruyne this game week any advice?? 😉

      1. The Movement
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        Literally my scenario also

      2. estheblessed
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Lets be honest ... Son is nailed whereas KDB is not. That should be enough info to make a decision. If you want to gamble then go for KDB if not Son is your choice.

    • The Movement
      • 2 Years
      36 mins ago

      Conundrum time guys! I need some opinions. I’ve whittled it down to the following scenario.

      Do I play KDB this week and roll the transfer and bring in Son for GW28 when City have Liverpool? Or Do I go now for Son?

      A) Pull the trigger get in Son he will demolish Palace

      B) Hold fire, KDB is about to go nuclear against United

      Thanks

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        13 mins ago

        Son 😉

      2. cubbycoys
          9 mins ago

          after alot of research it seems the movement is to go to son. He has 3 games ahead while kdb only has 2 and they are pretty intresting games. Also kdb is pretty un predictable right now after injury.

        • estheblessed
          • 9 Years
          9 mins ago

          a) Safe
          b) Gamble

        • Nickyboy
          • 13 Years
          2 mins ago

          I have KDB and I'm pretty sure I'm holding. I like to hold 🙂

      3. Junks
        • 2 Years
        32 mins ago

        Help needed!!! My team has gone from an easyish hold and roll to hit city in days...

        1FT 3.5ITB
        Areola Turner
        Saliba Taylor Gusto Doughty Ait Nouri
        Saka Garnacho Foden Hwang* Salah*
        Haaland Alvarez Solanke*

        Salah is the frustrating one. Klopp is being very unhelpful with his updates... do i hold or get rid! Also Alvarez needs to go as well?

        1. estheblessed
          • 9 Years
          7 mins ago

          No point holding onto Salah when there is so much money there. Wait until he plays a few THEN get him in.

        2. BlzE_94
          • 9 Years
          just now

          I had:

          Salah Saka Foden Hwang Garnacho
          Haaland Watkins Solanke

          Just did Hwang -> Barkley

          Salah or Foden will become Son depending on news we recieve on Salah

      4. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        28 mins ago

        I've got £8.7m for a new midfielder:

        A. Richarlison
        B. Bowen
        C. Gross
        D. Ødegaard
        E. Luis Díaz
        F. Someone else

        I'm tripled up on Villa.
        FH29.

        1. how now brown cow
          • 9 Years
          10 mins ago

          Rich might not be fit?

          I'd go D, but suspect I'm in the minority.

        2. European Bob
          • 11 Years
          9 mins ago

          D

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            7 mins ago

            Thank you European Bob.

            Would you go Ødegaard or Martenelli?

      5. how now brown cow
        • 9 Years
        28 mins ago

        I'll admit i'm always a slightly pessimistic spurs season ticket holder, but I'm slightly amused by the clamour for Son this week.

        Hopefully they'll be refreshed after a couple of weeks break, but they have been struggling lately, and son hasn't looked sharp since returning from Asian cup.

        Coupled with Palace new manager bounce, I don't really see it - but really hope I'm wrong.

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          10 mins ago

          I agree

          Why now

          Brown cow

        2. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          7 mins ago

          Invaluable honesty, Tavernier will deputise this week then 🙂

      6. Pariße
        • 8 Years
        26 mins ago

        Bench two, start one:

        Estupinan (ful)
        Neto (new)
        Palmer (bre)

        1. boc610
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          estu has been dropped so him and neto

        2. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Start Palmer

        3. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Start Palmer

      7. Nickyboy
        • 13 Years
        16 mins ago

        I only bench Palmer away to Liverpool or City. The rest of the time he starts always

        1. Nickyboy
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Reply fail, for above!

      8. Steamboat Willy Boly
        • 7 Years
        15 mins ago

        Anyone thinking Watkins captain this week?

        1. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          13 mins ago

          No

        2. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          12 mins ago

          Why?

      9. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        Start Gordon (WOL H) or D.Luiz (Lut a)?

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          11 mins ago

          Doug

          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            10 mins ago

            But it is really really close. In fact, I just changed mine mind! Gordon!

            1. The Night Trunker.
                6 mins ago

                Arise sir Indecisive.

        2. DavvaMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          12 mins ago

          Hwang to? Probably FH in 29.

          A. Maddison
          B. Odegaard
          C. Martinelli
          D. Bailey
          E. Richarlison

          Thanks

          1. The Night Trunker.
              3 mins ago

              (C)aptain Martinelli.

          2. FootballRookie
            • 1 Year
            11 mins ago

            Few transfer dilemmas based on injuries... Hwang, Maguire, possibly Richarlison and Solanke.

            As a priority, who would you transfer in for Hwang and Maguire?

            Current team...

            VVD, Tark, Gabriel, Konsa, Maguire
            Saka, Foden, Garnacho, Hwang, Richarlison
            Haaland, Solanke, Watkins

          3. The Mantis
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            6 mins ago

            Eagerly awaiting Solanke news, if fit I'll bring him in for Adebayo*

            If we don't get that info, should I save or bring in a Bmouth defender (Senesi/Zabarnyi) for Regu?

            Areola (Dub)
            Gab / Salbia / Regu (Baldock/Bell*)
            Palmer / Foden / Gordon / Saka / KDB
            Haaland / Watkins (Adebayo*)

          4. My heart goes Salalalalah
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            Start Palmer (bre a) or Luiz (Luton a)?

            1. Gizzachance
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Palmer

          5. Gizzachance
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Thoughts if porro out, play?

            A Taylor
            B estu

            Cheers

          6. FootballRookie
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Yay or nay on these transfers ..

            Hwang to D.Luiz
            Richarlison to Son
            Maguire to Doughty

