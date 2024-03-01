Our team of Hall of Famers and guest writers are writing about all things Fantasy Premier League (FPL) in 2023/24. Next up, The Wire co-host Pras discusses the pros and cons of three chip strategies.

Finally, the fifth round of the FA Cup is out of the way. We now know that only four games will go ahead in Gameweek 29, which are as follows:

Burnley v Brentford

Fulham v Spurs

West Ham v Aston Villa

Luton v Nottingham Forest

This means that the blanking teams will all double between Gameweeks 34-37.

Furthermore, from the FA Cup quarter-final draw, we can also start to draw logical predictions on who reaches the semi-final of the FA Cup. Whoever does cannot double in Gameweek 34, when the semis take place.

Here’s the draw:

Man Utd v Liverpool

Man City v Newcastle

Wolves v Coventry

Chelsea v Leicester

The draw is quite helpful for forward planning, in a sense that you can reasonably assume (yes, emphasis on “reasonably”) that Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Wolves make it through to the semi-final.

On this basis then, I wanted to discuss the pros and cons for three of the popular chip strategies, and where I am leaning for my own team.

Free Hit in Gameweek 29

Wildcard in Gameweek 35

Bench Boost in Gameweek 37

A lot of teams aren’t set up well for Gameweek 29. Rightly, there has been emphasis on Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool and even Chelsea/Man Utd to an extent recently.

When you add to this the fact a Gameweek 29 blanking team, Bournemouth, have such a good double in Gameweek 28, it is understandable why some teams will find it hard to navigate these four fixtures without a chip.

One way is to Free Hit and avoid these teams altogether.

Strategy

Free Hit in the big blank and thus delay the Wildcard to later on, i.e. closer to the Gameweek 34/37 doubles.

Can dead–end the team to Double Gameweek 34 that could involve “bad” teams like Crystal Palace, Newcastle, Man Utd, Everton, Bournemouth etc (note – we will not know the exact teams that double until Gameweek 30/31).

Pros

Ability to maximize on Double Gameweek 28, by focusing on Bournemouth players with better fixtures instead of Luton players.

Limit the number of hits required around this period.

Only bring the fringe players from Nottingham Forest, Luton, Brentford and West Ham for one week and not get “stuck” with them.

Wildcard close to the Bench Boost to maximize the latter’s potential and insure against late change in motivations (“on the beach”/teams focused in Europe) or injuries.

Cons

Wildcard in Gameweek 35 shouldn’t be drastically different from doing it in Gameweek 30/31 + three/four free transfers as no new information on doubles or blanks will come after Gameweek 30/31.

Limited upside in the actual Free Hit week. The upside comes from avoiding hits, and upside in Gameweek 28, as above.

May need to hold players through tougher fixtures eg. Watkins vs Man City/Arsenal, Saka v Man City, Haaland v Liverpool/Arsenal.

Possibly go without one of the big hitters (Son, Salah, Haaland, Saka) between Gameweek 30-34.

Your end-goal team gets more and more expensive to afford, especially the key bench players for Double Gameweek 37, the longer one waits to Wildcard.

Important teams

Bournemouth would be key since not only do they double in Gameweek 28 but they have good fixtures after Gameweek 29 and could even double in Gameweek 34.

Newcastle – a team not in form but good fixtures before and after Gamewek 29 and a likely double in Gameweek 34 means they are one to hold/target.

Wildcard in Gameweek 31

Free Hit in Gameweek 34

Bench Boost in Gameweek 37

Lateriser12, Zophar and I discussed this and a lot more on our The FPL Wire podcast earlier.

If you’d like to understand some of the decision-making further, I’d encourage you to check it out.

Good luck!