  The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    Son has scored more points on my bench then the 10 players who have played so far.

    FPL price manipulators are …
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Why did you bench him?

      The Polymath
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        It was him or Foden. Went the wrong way.

  Scalper
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    Why is Kompany still employed

    Jafooli
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Can't sack the Kompany Director without board approval...

    NorCal Villan
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      bad Kompany

    Camino Aleatorio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Burnley was not going to survive, can't blame Kompany for that.

      They can get Allardyce and see if he can spark them.

  KeanosMagic
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    Hi all, other than the below, is there anyone else to be majorly worried about in 29 (not on FH)?

    Can get to this with a few transfers

    Doughty
    Son
    Maddison
    Bowen
    Toney
    Watkins

    Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      prob not

    bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      You’re fine. You have the players who will score the points. Dont waste your FH on garbage.
      I will be doing the same. My only beef is losing.5 selling Haaland and Foden.

  sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    Leno
    Robinson, Doughty
    Son, Bowen
    Watkins, Toney

    (Gabriel, Branthwaite, Aké, Foden, Saka, Palmer, Haaland)

    A. GTG, no hit, play 7 as is
    B. Aké to Brentford/Villa defender for a hit, play 8
    C. FH

    OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      So confused

    bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Defender not worth the hit mate.
      Pod clean sheet odds blank GW29

      Burnley 23 vs Brentford 32

      Fulham 21 vs Tottenham 29
      Luton 28 vs Forest 27
      West Ham 21 vs Villa 27

      #FPLCommunity #csodds #gw29

  Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    We're getting to the stage of the season where groups on the table start to form and teams can see if theyre still fighting for something.

    64 Arsenal , Liverpool
    63 City
    62
    61
    60
    59
    58
    57
    56
    55 Villa
    54 ----------------
    53 Spurs
    52 ----------------
    51
    50
    49
    48
    47 Utd
    46
    45
    44
    43 West Ham
    42 Brighton
    41 Wolves
    40 Newcastle
    39
    38
    37
    36 Chelsea
    35 Fulham
    34
    33
    32 Bournemouth
    31
    30
    29 Palace
    28
    27
    26 Brentford
    25 Everton
    24 Forest
    23
    22 ----------------
    21 Luton
    20
    19
    18
    17
    16
    15
    14 Burnley , Sheffield

    Jafooli
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Chelsea, Fulham & Bournemouth are officially on the PL beach...

      Jafooli
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        Actually Burnley & Sheffield United also, but they never left it...

        Sheffield Wednesday
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          They're fighting to not finish bottom.

          Jafooli
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 19 mins ago

            Ha, yeah the shame...

    Jafooli
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Why only one Europa League team this season? Or do others enter knock-out qualification?

      FPL price manipulators are …
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        FA cup and Carabao cup winners. If the winners are already in Europe then 6th and 7th place get Europe

    Jafooli
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Chelsea nearer relegation than CL qualification lol...

  Price Changes
rainy
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Price changes 11 March

    Rise: Son (9.9)

    Fall: De Bruyne (10.5)

    TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy!

    Jafooli
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      The world is currently moving KdB > Son.

      If I do now and FH29 at the end of the week, would I gain any further price rises? Or lost on FH activation?

      melvinmbabazi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        lost on FH activation

      Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Your money in the bank beginning GW30 will be the same as at the deadline GW28. Your squad at the start of GW30 will be the same as at the GW28 deadline, though some players will have changed price.

      Jafooli
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Cheers both...

    Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Cheers rainy

    NotReadyForPrimeTime
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Cheers, Rainy.

    Yank Revolution
      • 12 Years
      2 hours ago

      Despite the Rainy, the Son rises!

      Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Would it be fair to speculate that with so many FH's this week, there will be very little price change movement?
        Mind you, maybe it will be distorted by people making transfers early doors before negating them with hitting FH late on.

      NorCal Villan
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        The Son never sweats

  Kabayan
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    From gw30 onwards
    A. Foden + Darwin
    Or
    B. Watkins + Gordon

  DropkickMurphys
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Last week KDB was my only player who didn’t return. This week he’s the only one who did.

    TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Did well not to sell but Son was available.

      DropkickMurphys
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Yeah missed out on that unfortunately. Didn’t think Spurs will win in that fashion really.

        TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          Red card helped out for sure.

  TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (184 teams)

    Current safety score = 22
    Top score = 47

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Would've survived every single GW except the one GW where I went out.

      TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        14 mins ago

        Popular outcome for many.

    DropkickMurphys
      • 3 Years
      27 mins ago

      How do we find out when we went out?

      TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        15 mins ago

        https://tmlastmanstanding.blogspot.com/2023/09/last-man-standing.html

        DropkickMurphys
          • 3 Years
          13 mins ago

          Thanks. Been above the threshold every week except 3… one of them being GW1 lol.

          TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 14 Years
            3 mins ago

            About 3 for me from memory, GW5 out I think.

  PastaFasul
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    The fellow bottom of my main ML has a squad only 13% template. He scored 78 pts so far this week. He's still at 4.7 million overall, but for this week the non-template team nailed it. No Luton or Bournemouth...he is not a "dead" team, he plays every week.

    FPL price manipulators are …
      • 10 Years
      35 mins ago

      I like seeing active casuals just enjoying FPL. The types who pick Kante and Casemiro because they are good players in real life unaware that they are redundant FPL wise

      PastaFasul
        • 10 Years
        15 mins ago

        There are a few football fanatics in my ML that make their player selections purely out of nostalgia or loyalty to club. They never do well in FPL but it is wonderful to see their picks occasionally come in when the template fails dramatically like this week.

  My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Will be tricky to get Gabriel, Salah, Son, Foden, Haaland, Watkins when wildcard comes around I feel...

    TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      42 mins ago

      If you want Saka and Palmer, you'll need a cheap forward and defence.

      My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 7 Years
        36 mins ago

        Oh of course. I completely left those 2 out. I'll definitely have them. Son out

        Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          28 mins ago

          Gab and some 4.0 to 4.5 defense
          Decent 4.5 forward for bench

        TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 14 Years
          13 mins ago

          Good luck losing Son at least in the short term.

          My heart goes Salalalalah
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Yeah just seen I can get team posted below. 1 or 2 tweaks maybe...

    Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      37 mins ago

      105 bank gets ya close
      Im at 106 and yesterday and I had it easy

      My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        Can get something like:
        Areola Dubravka
        Gabriel Zinc Branthwaite Bradley 4.1
        Salah Son Saka Foden Palmer
        Haaland Watkins Muniz

      Nanook
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        Depends on how much you’ve got into each player you’ve held, I’d imagine. Think 103-104 SV probably does it?

        Gabriel Porro/Udogie Gusto Bradley/Brathwaite CP

        Salah Son Saka Foden Palmer

        Haaland Watkins/Darwin Muniz

        My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Bradley will be out soon I think

  Slitherene
    • 5 Years
    58 mins ago

    Have 10 for GW29, planning to WC30.

    Areola ¦ Fodder
    Porro Doughty Mengi ¦ Estu Botman
    Son Bowen Maddison Luiz ¦ Foden
    Watkins Toney ¦ Haaland

    Any player who might cover the (-4) hit?

    Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      32 mins ago

      Maybe Kudus or Paquetá but no

    TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      9 mins ago

      There's a few but you'll need to find more money on WC to buy back.

    bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Don’t take a hit. You’re more than fine.

  bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    Bring in Toney or Watkins for Haaland? Can’t do both.

    FPL price manipulators are …
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Toney. Burnley are awful

  KingZamalek
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Thoughts on this FH team?

    Flekken (bur)
    Porro (ful) Udogie (ful) Doughty (NFO)
    JWP (AVL) Bowen (AVL) Kudus (AVL) Captain Son (ful)
    Watkins (whu) Morris (NFO) Toney (bur)

    Bench: Martinez Barkley Reguilon Pau

    Mata of opinion
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Jwp>madison and udogie> villa def? Prob start reg

