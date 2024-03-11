105
  1. Rhodes your boat
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Current team. 1FT 9.6itb

    Areola
    Porro Doughty reguilon
    Son(c) Bowen
    Watkins morris

    Kelleher Ake saliba Saka palmer foden solanke

    1. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Get Maddison

    2. NorCal Villan
      • 2 Years
      27 mins ago

      Is there a question ya be havin’?

  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Still haven't got out of bed after Zoph told me not to do Foden to Son 😥 😥 😥

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      This is a low, as Blur once sang.

      1. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Ironically, Damon Albarn recently admitted he wrote that song in response to not getting to the post office in time to mail in his FPL transfers. He ended up stuck with Julian Darby instead of someone (don’t recall who) that hauled that week, and it pretty much cost him his mini league

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          10 mins ago

          I can relate 🙁

        2. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          I heard that the original full title of the song was "This is a low (score for a triple captain during a double Gameweek)"...

    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      "Don't stay in bed, unless you can make money in bed." - George Burns

    3. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      He told me to not eat yellow snow and I wish I'd believed him now....

    4. NorCal Villan
      • 2 Years
      27 mins ago

      That’s on you for letting others do your thinking

  3. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    FH'ers 29 what formation you going with 343, 352?

    1. RoyaleBlue
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Currently on 343

    2. JBG
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      343 atm

      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Wish we could go 1-4-4 or 0-5-5

    3. More Cowbell
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Probably 352.
      Who is a worthy striker to accompany Toney & Watkins?

      1. theplayer
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Morris. At home and on pens too.

      2. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Werner cannot miss currently, Awoniyi, Muniz, Morris

    4. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      3-5-2 with 3 Spurs mids

    5. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      3-5-2 most likely

    6. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      44 mins ago

      3-5-2 for sure.

      Don't like Morris or Awoniyi and want a differential which would come in midfield.

    7. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      0-5-2

      Unless I start Muniz.

  4. Domo
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Quick question regarding the FH; once it's played can I tinker all week like a WC?

    1. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Yes

      1. Domo
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Thank you

  5. Forza Papac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Odegaard, Haaland > Maddison, Watkins -4 no brainer? Playing WC in 31

    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      If losing a lot of value then I’d be hesitant

      1. Forza Papac
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        losing no value with odegaard and 0.2 with haaland

        1. RICICLE
          • 1 Year
          1 hour ago

          That’s not too bad then at all bud

  6. tuvok
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Building a team (post IB wildcard) that has Son, Saka, Salah & Haaland is tricky, especially with the aim of having a good bench for BB. One particularly tough spot is the forward line, there aren’t any decent cheap options that have DGWs to come, as far as I can make out.

    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Muniz as an enabler?

    2. Pipermaru
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Bournemouth will double again so Semenyo I guess.

    3. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 7 Years
      53 mins ago

      Between which gws is IB?

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        It's v soon...

        Before gw30 I think, which strengthens the case for wildcard gw30.

    4. Jambot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      I think most will go without Son when the time comes. At least until DGW 37

  7. Kodap
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Who are most people's absolute must have players on a FH29?

    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Son
      Maddison
      Bowen
      Watkins

    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Son, Watkins, Toney, Bowen, Maddison.

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour ago

        This

  8. fusen
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Son, Maddison, Bowen, Luiz, Bailey

    I feel this is the best cover all midfield 5 for FH29

    Either Luiz or Bailey could score a double digit score, but you never know which one of them will do it so simply go with both.

  9. Karan14
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Sell Foden or Garnacho this week for Bowen?

    Another mid will have to go far Salah in GW30 before WC in GW31.

    Son Maddison Saka Foden Garnacho current midfield.

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Garnacho

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Probably comes down to who you would play in GW30 before the WC - if neither (or the other gets sold for Salah) then just bank whoever has most profit

      1. Karan14
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Makes sense to sell Foden & Garnacho for Bowen & Salah looking at fixtures and value I hold in the mids. Would only have to pay 0.1m more for Foden back on WC.

        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          I'd do it then. I'd have no issues playing Foden Vs Arsenal but think Salah/Bowen better choices

          1. Karan14
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 36 mins ago

            Yeah I think I’ll take the Salah(C) gamble against the FHers this week for sure in GW30.

      2. Karan14
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        I think I’ll sell Garnacho this week because I definitely won’t have space for him looking at GW31 WC.

  10. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Is this alright for 29? Muniz in for Solanke. To enable Bowen to Salah in 30.

    Areola
    Doughty VDV Reguilon
    Son Maddison Bowen Barkley
    Watkins Muniz

    Thanks!

    1. Karan14
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Bowen has a good GW30 fixture.
      Won’t you be able to afford Barkley to Salah?

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        No won't be able to do that.

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      I think it looks good - got the major bases covered

  11. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Areola
    Porro, Pau, Doughty
    Son, Bowen
    Watkins, Morris, Adebayo*

    1FT.

    Thinking Adebayo (if he doesn't make it) to Toney or maybe just get Maddison?

    May also take a hit for Muniz & Maddison and hold off for WC31 because of their nice GW30 fixtures

    1. Karan14
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Get Maddison for sure.

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Thanks. Would you add Toney or Muniz for a hit on top?

        1. Karan14
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Yes I would as long as you need to start them in GW30 as well it should pay off. Think Toney should come good.

  12. Ungaio
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Which one next five gameweeks?

    A) Muniz
    B) Wood

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Unknown game time for Muniz v Jimenez and Wood v Awoniyi

  13. Rhysd007
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Two of KDB / Foden / Gross to Bowen & Maddison for -4 is my plan.

    Which two? And Bowen better pick than Kudus?

  14. Andrew D48
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    What makes people think premier league will sort out double gameweeks during international break? They have took their time in the past

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      45 mins ago

      April TV fixture schedule

      1. Andrew D48
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Thanks I guess that is vital as it’s all about money

    2. Husky
      • 3 Years
      44 mins ago

      They're working on a 5 week basis of releasing tv fixtures before the relevant matches (not that they are known to keep to that). Would mean this Friday for B/DGW34 (FA Cup Semi weekend with the free midweek after) and next Friday for GW 35, both of which are the end of April. I imagine they will probably let it lapse until early next week for B/DGW34 announcement due to the FA Cup Quarters this weekend so they know what matches are going ahead in B/DGW34 and announce it with GW 35 so they announce the rest of April fixtures together.

      Mays fixtures (GW 36, DGW 37) don't need to be announced until Easter Weekend after the International Break (or at least GW36, DGW 37 can be left another week).

      1. Andrew D48
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Very enlightening cheers for the knowledge

  15. Mozumbus
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    For GW29, FT, not FHing
    KDB to
    A. D. Luiz (have Watkins)
    B. Maddison (have Son)
    C. Kulu (have Son)
    D. Any other exciting option, already have Bowen
    (Error in the last post, corrected)

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Maddison

      1. Mozumbus
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Thanks

  16. Westfield Irons ⭐️
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Will price change prediction sites be skewed (daily) by the amount of free hits in BGW29? For example; Maddison, Morris and Bowen are probably template picks for Free Hitters and all show over a 98% chance of a price rise right now, do you expect that figure to drop/adjust over night once free hit calculations are taken in to account? Or not…?

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      38 mins ago

      Yes, some of them ask you to tell them you're on a FH/WC as it helps them calibrate their thing

    2. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Yes, the price change predictors have been well off on blank/DGWs this season.

  17. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Worth taking punts or go safe on FH?

    Flekken,
    Regiulon, Porro/Digne, Doughty,
    Bailey, Son, Maddy, Bowen
    Toney, Watkins, Werner/Morris

    1. romperstomper
      • 14 Years
      22 mins ago

      i don't mind taking punts but if on FH why gamble on minutes risk?

      morris is nailed, werner is not

  18. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Very interesting post here on Villa mids on FH. Both don't make my 11 before I came across this info.

    72.5% of Douglas Luiz’ points have come at home

    Home = 95
    Away = 36

    67.6% of Leon Bailey’s points have come at home

    Home = 69
    Away = 33

    AVL play WHU (A)

    https://twitter.com/FplVelvet/status/1767228714750730256?t=ajGXUJl_V_MkkGrXASpmpA&s=19

    1. romperstomper
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      the randomness still plays a part here. Villa were home in GW28 and yet blanked

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      54 mins ago

      I think home and away stats are some of the most misleading.

      A lot of it depends on the form of the team going into the games, the difficulty of the fixture, injuries etc.

    3. Zalk
      • 12 Years
      51 mins ago

      That's interesting... Bailey has 2g 2a away and 6g 7a at home. Might sway me away from Bailey.

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Bailey probably more likely away from home that Luiz tho.

        They could get a reaction but West Ham need one too.

        Is there a further Europa game? Could tiredness mean it's a 1-1 sort of affair.

    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      Luiz has clearly been a home pick for the season. That observation was obvious enough a fair while back.

      I do think there's weight on home and away games, all the evidence suggests so and that's what EV / expected points models are partly based upon.

    5. F4L
      • 9 Years
      just now

      i cant remember where i saw it, but saw a post saying West Ham give up a bulk of their chances down their left side, bailey worth a place in FH XI imo

  19. romperstomper
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Good write up on Gross, thank you Villans. Hard to believe that I brought in Gross (for a hit!) in 27 of all weeks (he scored 1 point and didn't start). Sometimes the randomness in this game is an absolute sickener

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I sold him for KDB into dgw25 and lost out the other way around!

      But then got Martenelli in instead of Gross last week.

      Need to look over 6 games minimum range tbf.

  20. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Anybody has a rough view on how a wc 30 would look like?

    1. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      Not without fixtures or knowing further chip strategy

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Liverpool players come in. That's the short answer.

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Salah Son Maddison in for me

      Which would mean KDB, Martinelli and a tough call out...

      Currently also have Saka, Foden and Palmer.

      All of whom I'd hold if I could. Palmer for certain and probably Saka. So Foden out?

  21. wulfrunian
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    What would you do here?

    Areola
    Porro/Doughty/Taylor
    Son/Chong/Bowen
    Toney/Watkins

    Raya*/Solanke*/Gross*/Estupinan*/Gabriel*/Kluivert*
    0 ft 12.3itb

    A)Gross+Kluivert->Maddison+Elanga/Bailey(-4)
    B)Gross+Estupinan->Maddison/Elanga+Cash/Reguilon(-4)

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      just now

      C) no hit

  22. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    Anyone else considering going without Haaland for the run-in? Really hard to fit in Son, Salah, Saka and Haaland in the same team...

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      It also enables better picks elsewhere.

      It's probably Son and Saka with one of them for balance.

      Or Salah, Saka and Haaland.

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        I think a player like Toney or Darwin could match, or at least come very close to Haaland...

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          It's about the uplift from the other 2 or 3 better picks you can get.

          Say Trent when in the game.

          It is good that there's some budget constraint in the run in tbf.

    2. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      I’m very thankful I can fit them all in due to good TV, but going without Haaland for rest of the season is an extremely scary prospect.

    3. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      Can't go without Haaland nor without Salah
      I might switch between saka and son

    4. Wobbles
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Would rather downgrade Watkins with no double gws due and City, Ars, Liv still to play, than Haaland.

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Yeah I think Watkins is probably a more sensible risk to lose. Hasn't really performed against the big sides and has a fair few of them in his fixtures from 31 onwards.

  23. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    Quick question, If I am playing my FH, and I sell players do the overnight price changes apply?

    1. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      9 mins ago

      they do

    2. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      just now

      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/help

      After playing your Free Hit chip, at the next deadline your bank balance and squad is restored to as they were at the previous deadline, with any player price changes in the previous gameweek reflected.

      Any change to your bank balance whilst the Free Hit chip was active will be lost.

  24. F4L
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    the template front 7 will likely be:

    Salah Saka Son Palmer Foden
    Haaland Watkins

    if you're lacking funds, Isak (with 2 extra games) or Darwin (with 1) are very decent alternatives to watkins, could easily even outscore him now

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      sorry reply fail, 1 extra game for isak as well not 2

    2. romperstomper
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm not lacking funds and still ditching watkins. i've no haaland currently and not looking to take him in until 31

  25. Zilla
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Forced to FH with 3 players but it's really very dull. Don't think people with 5-6 players are going to lose (much) ground.

    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Unless the punts really pay off, like a Johnson or Werner or MGW

  26. Royal5
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Any word on the Van de Ven injury from Ange?

  27. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Areola
    Cash Doughty Porro
    Maddison Son Bowen
    Morris Watkins

    Saliba Gabriel Palmer Solanke Saka
    Could do one more transfer for a hit to get me to10 players.
    Solanke to Toney?
    Anything else?

