605
605 Comments Post a Comment
  1. RoyaleBlue
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Anyone do worse than 1 return (an assist lol)?

    Open Controls
    1. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes millions

      Open Controls
    2. Diedhiou See That?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      My only return was Areola’s single save point (didn’t FH but had 11 starters)

      Open Controls
      1. RoyaleBlue
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Aye, at least you saved the FH. Mine was burned this week

        Open Controls
    3. jackruet
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Anyone? Everyone

      Open Controls
    4. M00N
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Er how about none.

      Open Controls
    5. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes. None

      Open Controls
    6. 2999 - Lady of Legend
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      No returns, but somehow a green arrow 😆

      Open Controls
    7. thegaffer82
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Yeah. Zero returns. Not even a midfielder 1pt cleanie

      Open Controls
    8. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yup 0 returns. And that’s with a free hit.

      Open Controls
    9. Zilla
      • 6 Years
      just now

      What a showoff!

      Open Controls
  2. adstomko
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Offside rule should be based on your feet.
    Salah’s naturally going to be leaning forward in that direction compared to the defender. Pathetic

    Open Controls
    1. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Ha I said the same.

      Open Controls
  3. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Mile offside 🙂

    Open Controls
  4. Bartowski
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Agent Reguilón was the real star of the week for non FH's.

    Open Controls
  5. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    19 (-8)

    Happy I saved the FH and my too much ground lost but that could well be my worst score in 21 years of playing fpl

    Open Controls
  6. Our Tiny Windows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Offside should be feet only. If you can’t lean in the direction you intend to move without being offside it’s such a bummer.

    Open Controls
  7. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    27 points on the bench...15 on the pitch...such fun!

    Open Controls
  8. Sif
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Please rate my FH 34 team.

    Too soon?

    Open Controls
  9. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    All out 15p with FH. Glad I am not alone.

    Open Controls
  10. Evil Greg
    • 14 Years
    just now

    31 points...so much better than gameweek 11's 13 points ha.

    Open Controls
  11. BlzE_94
    • 9 Years
    just now

    GTG?

    Neto
    Gabriel Pau Robinson
    Salah Son Saka Palmer
    Haaland Watkins Solanke

    Areola Garnacho Doughty Van Hecke

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.