After successful weeks in Europe, West Ham United and Aston Villa go head-to-head at the London Stadium on Sunday.

This is, of course, the fourth and final match of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Blank Gameweek 29.

Ollie Watkins has recovered from a knee injury to start for the visitors, as Unai Emery makes three changes to the team that lost 4-0 to Tottenham Hotspur last week.

In come Alex Moreno, Morgan Rogers and Jhon Duran.

Dropping out are Matty Cash, Lucas Digne and the suspended John McGinn.

Meanwhile, David Moyes makes four alterations to the West Ham side that started the 2-2 draw with Burnley.

Kurt Zouma and Emerson Palmieri return in defence, replacing Nayef Aguerd and Aaron Cresswell.

The other additions are Edson Alvarez and Michail Antonio, who start in place of Kalvin Phillips and James Ward-Prowse.

Kick-off is at 14:00 GMT.

GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Areola, Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson, Soucek, Alvarez, Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus, Antonio

Subs: Fabianski, Cresswell, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Johnson, Phillips, Earthy, Ward-Prowse, Ings

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Konsa, Lenglet, Pau, Moreno, Bailey, Tielemans, D Luiz, Rogers, Duran, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Digne, Carlos, Chambers, Kesler-Hayden, Cash, Zaniolo, Iroegbunam, Diaby

