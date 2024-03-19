90
90 Comments Post a Comment
  1. theodosios
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    It looks like Salah vs Son will be the biggest dilemma for captaincy in GW30. Salah has the edge as he doesn't play for the national team during the break, although, if we look at the table, if Korea wins against Thailand in the first match, Son won't even have to play the second match. Analyzing the defenses of Luton and Brighton, there isn't much of a big difference, maybe Luton's defense is slightly weaker than Brighton's. Who are you choosing as captain?

    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Salah

    2. Babit1967
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Son because I don't have Salah and can only get for a -4.

    3. Saint Channon
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Probably Salah,but it might end up being Son or Palmer

    4. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      2 hours ago

      There was an IB earlier this season which Son went into with fitness concerns and he played 90 minutes in both friendlies. If he played in both of those then he'll surely play in two competitive games, especially as he's the captain

    5. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Salah as after the Fulham display don't trust spurs

      1. theodosios
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Fulham and Luton are 2 different worlds and we can expect reaction from Spurs just becasue of that heavy defeat

    6. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Palmer...

    7. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Egypt are playing against NZ on Friday evening in Cario.

      Has Salah not been called up, or travelled?

      If he's resting that helps Liverpool and his FPL appeal.

      1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        47 mins ago

        Liverpool/Salah requested he wasn't called up which was accepted (probably to let the furore over the fallout from AFCON to blow over)

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Nice

          Thanks Nate

    8. DandyDon
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Despite only one red arrow in last 15 weeks I’m still chasing from 450k so think I have to put on Salah as fewer will have him back in yet. Liverpool simply have to win every week going for the title and he’s been in good form since coming back.

      1. Hakuna 10 Matata
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Most will have Mo back before GW30

      2. Hakuna 10 Matata
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        FOMO will kick in more and more as we get closer

  2. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Does anyone know the Members cup qualifying score?

    1. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Expected to be announced on Thursday.

      1. THFC4LIFE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Thank you

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Is it from gw29?

      😉

      1. THFC4LIFE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Yep

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          45 mins ago

          Brilliant

          I guess there's lots on the same score then.

          1. THFC4LIFE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            38 mins ago

            How did you get on?

            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              5 mins ago

              31 points

              13 or so benched

              1. THFC4LIFE
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Well played. 33(-8) here

  3. Waynoo
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    What are non fh29ers doing? Tempted to WC now but not sure.

    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      WC active

      1. Geriatric Unathletic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        WC active. Don't see would be much if any different to saving to 31. Will be benching Arsenal and city defenders

    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      2 hours ago

      Hold out for one more GW and WC31.

    3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Wildcarding. Wanted to wait the extra week but feels like this is a good time for it with some nice fixtures swings and issues I have in defence

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Triple spurs on the WC?

        1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          0 Spurs actually I think. Been a bit worried over their form after seeing Spurs fans saying they weren't looking good a few weeks ago, poor fixtures after GW32 too and could see West Ham or Forest being awkward for them

          1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            (Depends on the DGW landscape though)

    4. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      I did free hit. And i have activated WC.
      Playing fh in 29 immaterial to WC in 30 or not

    5. Wobbles
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Wildcard active

    6. Grande Tubarão
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Celebrating our victory over FHers

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        I had an almost 30% rank rise and a gw rank of 281k with FH.

    7. The Pep Revolution
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Activating the WC. Have ground to make up on my mini league rivals so need to act now.

    8. SHOWSTOPPERRR
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Same here. In a confused state.

    9. I Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Current plan is WC31. Not keen on losing my Spurs assets and Watkins in 30.

    10. Zladan
      • 6 Years
      1 hour ago

      WC active. Get ahead of the curve and best price changes.

    11. Assisting the assister
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      WC active

  4. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Should I WC the former to the latter or not worth it? Such few changes that it doesn't seem worth it, but it's the only way I get Salah without losing one of Son/Saka/Watkins.

    Leno, Areola
    Gabriel, Branthwaite, Robinson, *Aké*, *Doughty*
    Son, Saka, Foden, Palmer, *Bowen*
    Haaland, Watkins, *Solanke*

    to

    Leno, Areola
    Gabriel, Branthwaite, Robinson, *Gusto*, *Van Hecke*
    *Salah*, Son, Saka, Foden, Palmer
    Haaland, Watkins, *Muniz*

    Otherwise I could lose Watkins, and do Bowen - Salah, Watkins - Semenyo for a hit

    1. Wobbles
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      I don't think you are planning enough changes to warrant a WC. You can probably survive without Watkins for a few weeks

  5. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Why do spurs have a blank gameweek 34?

    Are they confirmed to blank ?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Yep, they can't Man City as scheduled as they're in Cup action.

      They might get another game or two play in place.

    2. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      The weekend fixture postponed
      Were due to play Man City at home
      May be moved to the mid week of same gameweek but
      Not confirmed as yet

  6. The Pep Revolution
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    What defenders would you be looking to bring in on WC?

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Ran, Gusto, Branth, Gabriel, etc

      1. The Pep Revolution
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Thanks.

        Sorry if a stupid question but who is Ran?

        1. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          At northern wolves attacking defender

          1. Eh, just one more thing ...
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Lol ... attacking ... autocorrect

          2. Eh, just one more thing ...
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Ffs ... nori ... I give up

      2. Zladan
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Why RAN? If you have FH, then no need to touch Wolves anymore as they won’t double in 37.

        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          46 mins ago

          He's a defender playing as a forward, try watching the Wolves Cup game last 30mins.

          1. Zladan
            • 6 Years
            44 mins ago

            I saw, but will he even start for you over Gabriel Ake Bradley Gusto etc

            1. theodosios
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Over Gusto and Bradley definitely

    2. theodosios
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      My first draft is VVD, White, Schar, Ait-Nouri, Branthwaite

    3. Zladan
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Gabriel Ake Gusto Brainthwaite Bradley (becomes Van Hecke once dropped).

    4. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      VVD White Muñoz Ait-Nouri Branthwaite is what I'm looking at

      1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        (Potentially Gusto over Ait-Nouri)

    5. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      VVD
      Gabriel
      Udogie/Stones
      Gusto
      Branth

    6. The Pep Revolution
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Thanks all.

      1. jacob1989
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        I am n gabriel, ait nouri, gusto, udogie abd taylor.
        Kelleher and pickford in goal

  7. Snake Juice
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    16 goals and 15 assists. Talisman.
    90-minute man, never gets injured.
    Villa battling for a CL spot.

    Yes, keep.

    1. theodosios
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      City, Arsenal, Liverpool till end, no pens+no DGW...He gave us a lot this season, it's time to move on

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        He's likely worth it for the other games tbf.

        Unless you switch the funds to the last premium midfield slot like Son in my case.

        Or gamble on Isak and his fitness holding out.

        Watkins likely got one more big haul in him plus other points.

        Normally when people give up on him, he delivers.

        1. theodosios
          • 6 Years
          5 mins ago

          It depends on your rank and possible fight for prices in you ML.People chasing differentials for the last 10 GWs, so I can understand why many will dump him. I agree he is amazing this season, probably player of the season

          1. theodosios
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            *prizes

    2. The Pep Revolution
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I have to agree. I can't bring myself to sell him. He has been brilliant this season, why offload him because he doesn't have a double. Based on some of the doubles we have seen for the past few weeks, he could well outscore players with doubles.

    3. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      51 mins ago

      Depends on the doubles for me. I'll probably have Haaland and Darwin from GW31. The money from downgrading Watkins to Darwin, allows me to have a midfield of Salah, Son, Saka, and Palmer, then enough for someone like Havertz. Much will depend for me on who doubles in GW34.

    4. DandyDon
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      I should of but if it’s the only way to get Salah and Son in your team I think it will pay, replaced him with Núñez who has great fixtures as well

  8. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Think people will ruin their teams with the incoming DGWs.

    Talk of offloading the likes of Haaland and Watkins will not bode well.

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      1 hour ago

      He who dares, Scalper, he who dares!

    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      48 mins ago

      There are other players that can pick up decent scores in their place. Watkins has some tough fixtures coming up. As for Haaland, Højlund is just 5pts shy of him since the latter's return despite missing 3 games in that time; Muniz has outscored him; Wissa, Mateta, Jackson and Nunez have as many returns in the last 5 GWs as Haaland (the latter two despite playing 2 games less), etc.

  9. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Took -4 for the below, hold or WC?

    Neto
    Gabriel, Burn, Gusto
    Saka, Palmer, Son, Salah
    Watkins, Haaland, Solanke

    Flekken, Gordon, Ake, Doughty

    .3

  10. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    I get Palmer, but why is Gusto in all the WC squads? Blanks in dgw34

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      48 mins ago

      More games than any other team between now and season end. Their gw34 game may be rescheduled in 34 too btw

      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 7 Years
        44 mins ago

        Does the same go for City too, or the definitely blank in dgw34?

        1. FPL Blow-In
          • 11 Years
          29 mins ago

          No, they definitely blank in 34

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            14 mins ago

            Man city will have a fixture in 34 as long as they remain in UCL

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              7 mins ago

              Original fixtures in 29 and 34 (FAC SF) are to be rearranged. Midweek 32/33 are for UCL QF. Midweek 35 and 36 clash with UCL SF therefore midweek 34 and 37 are the only 2 spots remaining for the fixtures

        2. Jimmers
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          28 mins ago

          They will both have a single game in GW34 - in the midweek

        3. RedLightning
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 13 Years
          16 mins ago

          Either MCI or TOT should be the only team to blank in GW34 (since they are both in the FA Cup semi-finals and are also two of the three CHE opponents in CHE's matches to be rearranged).

          1. Jimmers
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            3 mins ago

            Wrong, Spurs aren't in Semi-final.
            Chelsea's opponents in games to be arranged are Spurs, Arsenal and Brighton.

          2. Jimmers
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 min ago

            Brighton are likely to be the only team to blank in GW34 - they were due to play Chelsea that GW

  11. EL tridente
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    How is this WC looking?
    Will Free Hit in 34 and BB in 37

    Ederson, Onana
    Van Dijk, White, Pedro Porro, Botman, Gusto
    Saka, Son, Foden, Palmer, Garnacho
    Haaland, Darwin, Højlund

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      Missing a certain Egyptian

      1. lilmessipran
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Garnacho to Elneny?

    2. Stoic
      • 7 Years
      just now

      United fan ?

  12. Toon lurk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    49 mins ago

    when will the DGW34 fixtures be known for certain?

    1. theodosios
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Somewhere before GW30 deadline

