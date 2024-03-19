The 2023/24 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season has belonged to Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins (£9.0m).
He’s the top-scoring FPL player at present, amassing 187 points thanks to 16 goals and 15 assists, but some of his owners may be questioning his place in their squads, with no ‘doubles’ to come and trips to Manchester City and Arsenal in the next four Gameweeks.
In this Premium Members article, we take a look at the current situation.
WATKINS UNDER EMERY
|Starts
|53
|Goals
|29
|Assists (Opta)
|16
|Assists (Fantasy)
|5
|Bonus
|46
|Double-digit hauls
|8
|Blanks when starting
|19
|FPL points
|321
Unai Emery has helped Watkins become one of the most effective forwards in the Premier League.
With 29 goals and 21 assists in 53 Premier League matches under the Spaniard, he’s now enjoying the kind of productivity – and consistency – he never achieved under Dean Smith or Steven Gerrard.
Deployed as the focal point of Aston Villa’s attack, he is quite simply an elite FPL performer, which wasn’t always the case before.
“Before, maybe I was running into the channels and into the corners and doing a lot of work for the team. Now, I’m staying within the width of the box and timing my runs.” – Ollie Watkins
