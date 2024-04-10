Gameweek 33 brings the fourth round of our latest FFS Members Cup for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

This tournament is for Premium Members, with a full breakdown of the £300 prize fund shown later in this article.

Also worth noting is that this cup competition is independent of those you can see on the FPL website.

FFS MEMBERS CUP FOURTH ROUND

The full draw for round four can be viewed here.

With Mohd Rodzi eliminated by Biggsy, it’s worth noting that all three former winners are now out of this tournament.

Like all cup competitions, luck plays a huge role. TonyE and AFCLasso won their third-round ties with just 52 and 58 points respectively, while three managers were defeated with scores in the seventies.

Jambo17 (ranked 310,126th) drew 74-74 with WILKAS44 (224,414th) but made way because of a marginally lower overall standing, similar to WEAK BECOME HEROS (341,049th). Also out with high scores are FPL Cie Quill (lost 73-89) and TR1CKY TREES (lost 72-73).

Meanwhile, when looking at the round of 32, one match immediately stands out. HSF Wednesday (1,397th) is the highest-ranked team left but the next two, Horse FC (3,480th) and Berries (4,785th), are forced to square off.

Then there’s Steve (2,483,707th), who continues to haunt opponents from much higher up. YateleyFox (50,337th) awaits him from over 2.4 million places above.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

Our cups are very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualified for the first round get randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The cup will be played out according to the following Gameweek schedule:

Qualifying – Gameweek 29

Round 1 – Gameweek 30

Round 2 – Gameweek 31

Round 3 – Gameweek 32

Round 4 – Gameweek 33

Round 5 – Gameweek 34

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 35

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 36

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 37

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher