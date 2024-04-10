120
  1. Klopp's Kids
    • 10 Years
    59 mins ago

    Which one long-term?

    a) Diaz
    b) Fernandes - extra game in 37 for me
    c) Gordon - extra game in 37 for me
    d) Mbeumo

    was considering Havertz but FH'ing 34

    1. The Mentaculus
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      Probably A if you've got a Pool spot to spare. Think I might take a punt on Mbeumo (but I'm beyond chasing...)

    2. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      C. I really like Gordon's fixtures and has no Europe to contend with either.

    3. Klopp's Kids
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      cheers!

  2. The Train Driver
    • 8 Years
    45 mins ago

    My only dilemma this week.

    Start Petrovic (EVE) sh*t defence vs sh*t attack.

    Start Raya (AVL) good defence vs good attack.

    1. The Mighty Whites
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I've already been burned a couple of times by Petrovic, I'm going Raya

  3. The Mighty Whites
    • 9 Years
    44 mins ago

    2FT, 0.7 ITB, FH34 - BB37, thoughts?

    Raya / Petrovic
    Udogie / Ait-Nouri / Burn / Gusto / Bradley
    Salah / Son / Saka / Palmer / Garnacho
    Haaland / Isak / Darwin

    1. PascalCygan
      • 6 Years
      just now

      As you’re FH34, maybe move on Bradley and/or Ait Nouri for 37 doublers?

  4. RamaJama
    • 11 Years
    34 mins ago

    Last ARS spot this week building towards DGW 34?

    A) Gordon to Havertz
    B) Kabore to Saliba or White

    1. PascalCygan
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B to White

  5. Buck The Trent
    • 12 Years
    25 mins ago

    Neto* (Areola)
    VVD* Gabriel* RAN* (Gusto Trusty)
    Salah* Saka* Son Palmer (Garnacho)
    Haaland Darwin* Solanke*

    Have 8 players for DGW34 with 2FT this week and another FT next week.

    Would you do a one week punt, eg Son to KdB (c) this week ?

    1. Gizzachance
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Could be risky if he’s ill?
      Think sooner play cap safer with Salah/haaland, bring in another doubler

  6. boc610
    • 12 Years
    23 mins ago

    brilliant from the ref last night to see what Saka was up to there. its what i hate now in the game. players trying to draw out pens. id love to see them get automatic bans for that when reviewed. its blatant cheating. nothing natural about what saka did in the last action.

    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      I'm still furious that he didn't give the penalty (and red) for Gabriel deliberately handling the ball. Arsenal going out on that would have easily been a top 10 Champions League moment.

      1. Vinyl78LP
        • 14 Years
        8 mins ago

        Red for what, can only be given for denial of a clear and obvious goalscoring opportunity.

        1. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          Violently stupid conduct

