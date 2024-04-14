192
Scoreboard April 14

FPL Gameweek 33: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus points + stats

192 Comments
Share

The attacking returns and projected bonus points from Sunday’s Gameweek 33 matches can be found in this article.

The goals, assists and bonus come from LiveFPL.

All of the underlying player and team data, from chances created to expected goals (xG), is taken from our Premium Members Area.

The Scout Notes write-ups will follow.

GAMEWEEK 33: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 33: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click on the result of each match below for full team and player data:

Arsenal0 – 2Aston Villa
West Ham United0 – 2Fulham
Liverpool0 – 1Crystal Palace

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check your own rank and in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Who played the most minutes over the March international break?

192 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Rico123
    • 1 Year
    25 mins ago

    Currently on a green arrow of just +4 places, with Palmer to play and 1 point to come off my bench for the RAN no show. Would almost prefer a grey arrow to a green for the novelty - reckon it could be on

    Open Controls
  2. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 11 Years
    21 mins ago

    Going with 11 doublers but know in my heart of hearts that Watkins Isak Haaland etc will outscore all of the potential forwards I bring in.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      They will, I agree.

      Open Controls
  3. Bleh
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Would you do Gordon, Areola > Diaz, Pickford for free? Will WC35 so will bring Gordon back certainly, just have the least value tied up in him from my single fixture midfielders.

    Would leave me with 9 or 10 doublers (not sure if I will play Kerkez yet):

    Dubravka
    Saliba*, Gabriel*, RAN*
    Salah*, Saka*, Foden, Palmer
    Darwin*, Solanke*, Haaland

    (Areola, Kerkez*, Gordon, Gusto)

    Open Controls
  4. FCSB
    • 8 Years
    just now

    WC35, so best pick for DGW34:

    1. Diaz
    2. Jota
    3. Eze

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.