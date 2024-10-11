165
165 Comments Post a Comment
  1. lugs
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    So basically turn FPL into the Sky game, I'm in favour of that since the Sky game no longer exists, Sky was a far better game with a bonus system that was less convulted and easier to understand, price changes would be a nightmare to navigate under that system though since all sorts of different players will haul every week so maybe they would need to do away with that too

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      It’s up for debate whether or not that game was better, I’d say FPL is a better game but Sky was maybe a bit more strategic

      What isn’t a debate is that the majority of the 10 million players aren’t interested in playing the game for tackles and interceptions

      The game is perfect as it is, with minor tweaks each season keeping it simple

      Open Controls
      1. lugs
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Yeah now that you say it I think it was the strategic aspect of Sky that made it so enjoyable for me, the strategy came from changing captains each day and using transfers to gain extra fixtures, no price changes also meant you could plan far in advance, its highly unlikely FPL will change that much, but I personally think the bonus scoring was better than FPL too as getting the right balance of steady bonus earners and explosive haulers was key,

        as for the 10m players they would adapt to the new template which would involve having the likes current FPL non entities Dunk and Rodri essential lol

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Imagine the average FPL manager changing captain every day. They cant handle picking one most of the time xD

          Open Controls
          1. lugs
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Lol very true

            Open Controls
  2. Casual Player
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Rather they do something about positions than add pts for nerds and their models/AI

    It’s just silly that players in a front 3 like Salah and Saka are getting an extra pt for a goal and a clean sheet over forwards IMO. Make these wingers forwards as well. Could adjust squads so you pick one less MID and one more FWD as well.

    The other thing to do would be simplify the pricing. It’s a simple game with simple rules and simple scoring… except price changes are driven by a hidden formula so complicated nobody can model the results.

    Open Controls
    1. The Night Trunker.
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Much like the Mainstream Western Media really: It is so interlinked with our intelligence services and New World Order ambitions it is tough to know where the truth actually lies, even if you are a fluffy one that likes to read between the lines.

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        I emailed MI5 yesterday 😀

        Open Controls
        1. The Night Trunker.
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Another note in your folder then.

          Open Controls
          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            Good one this time!

            Open Controls
      2. Hairy Potter
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        When I wear my tin foil hat, should it be with the shiny side on the inside or the outside?

        Open Controls
        1. The Night Trunker.
          • 1 Year
          47 mins ago

          😆

          Open Controls
        2. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          25 mins ago

          Wear a great helm and be done with it! Help me re-establish ye olde world order!

          Open Controls
          1. The Night Trunker.
            • 1 Year
            22 mins ago

            I knew I could count on you sir.

            Open Controls
  3. Hooky
    • 9 Years
    2 hours ago

    Brennan Johnson taken off at half-time after getting a yellow and suspended for the next Wales game. Nice rest for him now before the next GW.

    Open Controls
    1. The Night Trunker.
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Great, the muppets will keep buying him.

      Open Controls
    2. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      50 mins ago

      Why would they sub him if he is already out of next game?

      Open Controls
      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        32 mins ago

        They didn't want to risk a second yellow sending off?

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          31 mins ago

          46 mins is weird. What manager subs someone on a yellow, unless its someone like Diego Costa.

          Open Controls
      2. Hooky
        • 9 Years
        31 mins ago

        Didn't look like he had any sort of an injury. Looked like he just brought Burns on to get him used to playing in the system for the next game. Burns was terrible though so Bellamy will wish he kept BJ on!

        Open Controls
        1. The Night Trunker.
          • 1 Year
          27 mins ago

          Good memory that, Costa avoiding that ban for many a week.

          Open Controls
          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            24 mins ago

            Diego Co5ta, 5 point machine. The Co5ta/Hazard double up was a dream.

            Open Controls
            1. The Night Trunker.
              • 1 Year
              4 mins ago

              Yer Man! 😆 that was good.

              Open Controls
          2. The Night Trunker.
            • 1 Year
            24 mins ago

            Wrong reply, but on whisky 'cause loved one in Pompey to see The Pretenders so swiiling the cosh with you lot rather than watching Married at First Sight with her.
            Happy Days!

            Open Controls
  4. Shultan
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Flips sake Saka off last night & now just seen johnson off at 46 minute

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Is Johnson injured?

      Open Controls
      1. No10
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        49 mins ago

        He most be !?

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          48 mins ago

          Yea, doesn't make much sense unless they are hitting the crack pipe

          Open Controls
  5. Charlie Price
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Anyone playing the UEFA Fantasy/Predictor games this season?

    Looking at the overall leaderboard I appear to somehow be 4th in the world out of 1,397,000 participants. According to my profile I am in the top 5% in both the fantasy & predictor games.

    Was intending playing UCL Fantasy as an occasional midweek diversion from FPL. Guess I will have to take it a bit more seriously now. As for the Predictor element that’s really guesswork at best. Looks like I’ve got lucky so far.

    Anyone else got a high ranking that they did not expect?

    Open Controls
    1. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      It’s ok you didn’t need to add the question at the end, you are allowed to brag about being 4th … I know for damn sure I would!

      Open Controls
      1. Charlie Price
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        You have seen through my smokescreen!

        Open Controls
        1. Runnerboy31
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          My brag of being 7/400 in the expensive Fanteam is less impressive

          Open Controls
          1. Charlie Price
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            Just for the record I am currently ranked at 4.1m in FPL after an appalling start full of schoolboy errors & liberal sprinkling of bad luck. So not all good news for me this season.

            Open Controls
            1. Runnerboy31
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              Well enjoy the 4th. Fpl going well for in terms of my admittedly competitive mini league, but not truly note worthy overall

              Open Controls
  6. Runnerboy31
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Maybe a very dumb question but I assume they are exaggerating to make a point. I assume they wouldn’t introduce a full 3 points for a shot on target full time?

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      57 mins ago

      It would probably be something like 3 shots on target = 1 point

      Open Controls
      1. Runnerboy31
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        55 mins ago

        Assumed so, so a bit like Fanteam. Quite like the fanteam approach to things like SOT and saves where every action counts but they just award partial points

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          53 mins ago

          I can maybe live with shots on targets as that wont be that game breaking, and those players maybe deserve something. Hating the sound of the rest of it.

          This must be the first time in FFS history where people are replying to the actual article. That speaks volumes.

          Open Controls
          1. Runnerboy31
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            8 mins ago

            As long as they are subtle and not overpowered I think it might work. But goals and assists has to remain the main metric and that’s where the fun is

            Open Controls
  7. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    New Community Article earlier this evening:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/10/11/ffs-head-to-head-leagues-gameweek-7-round-up

    Greyhead's detailed report on the FFS Head-to-Head Leagues after Gameweek 7.

    Open Controls
    1. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      * Lord's round-up of the FFS Head-to-Head Leagues after Gameweek 7.

      Open Controls
  8. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Anyone here played the Yahoo Fantasy game?. I didn't know FPL existed until 2015, but they changed the UI, and went a bit crap, and they stopped it to concentrate on American football.

    Gareth bale went from2.7m (as people who had him at the end of the season sold him, and went to 18m, before he went a bit crap at Real Madrid. Ronaldo was £25m and RVP went from 18m to 9m as he was sold as he was out for 4 months. You could make 15 transfers a game, but rarely did, maybe a couple, because if you had bale at 18m, and he'd get sold, you'd sell him for the price you bought him for.

    Saka (if the game still existed, if he value shot up), may have bed to be of your bench for a few weeks util he was back, as you'f just lose too much money.

    It was a great way of playing the game. The price of the player at the start of the season would just be like FPL Towers but after that, the price would move around, depending on EO but you always had 100m to spend every week.

    https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/dailyfantasy/help/soccer/rules

    Open Controls
  9. The Night Trunker.
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Bought Pickford last week. Should I be worried he wants to play in midfield?

    Open Controls
    1. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      Out of position gem, just have to hope he doesn’t try to get save points on the halfway line

      Open Controls
      1. The Night Trunker.
        • 1 Year
        17 mins ago

        Good point.

        Open Controls
  10. Amartey Partey
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Is BJ injured?

    Open Controls
    1. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      35 mins ago

      No was on a booking which a simple Google would tell you

      Open Controls
      1. The Night Trunker.
        • 1 Year
        26 mins ago

        Are Southampton playing in the Prem. next season?

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          21 mins ago

          Only if the club has an FPL team

          Open Controls
          1. The Night Trunker.
            • 1 Year
            14 mins ago

            I tell ya's. I was very shaken they came straight back up again, all be it by the skin of their dentures.
            I thought they would be in the wilderness for some time.
            We have introduces the beaver back into the country recently, and I love a good beaver, but I have to wonder .....
            Sorry I have lost my train of thought.

            Open Controls
            1. SouthCoastSaint
              • 12 Years
              11 mins ago

              Stop drinking

              Or drink more

              Open Controls
              1. The Night Trunker.
                • 1 Year
                just now

                😆 I'll tell you what

                Open Controls
            2. have you seen cyan
              • 5 Years
              3 mins ago

              was that a poem?

              Open Controls
              1. The Night Trunker.
                • 1 Year
                just now

                What is a peom if it is not you.
                ?

                Open Controls
        2. SouthCoastSaint
          • 12 Years
          10 mins ago

          Yes

          Will stay up on final day when Man City get relegated with their 115 charges

          Open Controls
          1. The Night Trunker.
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            Bless your Titanic socks!

            Open Controls
  11. The Night Trunker.
    • 1 Year
    51 mins ago

    International beak ah! Bloody aweful init?
    Anyways great to see England get out passioned by the Greeks.
    What a great send off for Baldock. Total respect.

    Open Controls
  12. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    As somebody who use to play the old Metro Fantasy Game I'd love to see points for interceptions, tackles , recoveries. key passes, crosses, and shots on targets etc in FPL. It's what made the scoring system for that game superior to any other FF game IMO. It made you look far beyond who was going to score, assist and get CS's and in doing so brought all types of players into the reckoning for your squad (even though their scoring was scoring biast towards attacking fullbacks)

    Open Controls
    1. The Night Trunker.
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Fair play, I've always loved Sky FF, so for them to suddenly abandomn it this year upsets me and my distraction from real world stuff like the fake news on the BBC.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.