Fantasy Premier League (FPL) may have hinted at some significant future rule changes with their latest Fantasy Challenge series.

From interceptions to shots on target, might we be about to see FPL’s biggest scoring system transformation since its early-noughties inception?

WHAT IS FANTASY CHALLENGE?

For the uninitiated, Fantasy Challenge is the spin-off game of FPL.

Fantasy managers get to pick a new team every week; it’s a bit like having endless Free Hits.

Each Gameweek, there is a different “challenge”. These have ranged from unlimited budgets to double points for certain players.

Most recently, we have witnessed themed series. In Gameweeks 5-7, for instance, the focus was on players from the Americas, Africa and Asia-Pacific respectively.

WHAT ARE THE UPCOMING FANTASY CHALLENGES?

In Gameweeks 8-11, the challenges are as follows:

Gameweek 8 – Ball Winners: Interceptions and tackles are worth 1 point, recoveries are worth 1 point

Interceptions and tackles are worth 1 point, recoveries are worth 1 point Gameweek 9 – Playmakers: Key passes and crosses worth 2 points

Key passes and crosses worth 2 points Gameweek 10 – Foul Play: Fouls won are worth 2 points, fouls conceded are worth -1 point

Fouls won are worth 2 points, fouls conceded are worth -1 point Gameweek 11 – Accuracy: Shots on target are worth 3 points

WHY IS THIS SIGNIFICANT TO FPL?

Bespoke scoring is nothing new to Fantasy Challenge.

However, this Gameweek 8-11 series is entitled ‘Test Lab’.

The accompanying blurb is even more intriguing:

“Shape the future of Fantasy Premier League by joining in on our experiments. This series we are running four tests that focus on earning points through different players and playstyles. What new FPL assets become must-haves?”

It may be, then, that the games-makers are trying to gauge user reaction to a more wide-ranging scoring system before potentially implementing it in FPL for 2025/26.

Bonuses for ball recoveries, shots on target, key passes and/or tackles are already used in games such as UCL Fantasy and Fantasy EFL.

FPL may be belatedly joining the party.

WHICH PLAYERS WOULD BENEFIT FROM THE NEW BONUS POINTS?

If you’re taking part in the next four Gameweeks of Fantasy Challenge, or are curious to know who would benefit from the new bonus points, here are the leading players for each metric (click each image to expand) via the official site:

RECOVERIES, TACKLES AND INTERCEPTIONS

Goalkeepers dominate the recoveries table, with Robert Sanchez (£4.7m) at the top of the pile.

Diogo Dalot (£5.1m) is the leading outfielder for recoveries, some 28 behind Sanchez. He’s the best-performing non-goalkeeper across the three above tables combined, with a total of 72 recoveries, tackles and interceptions.

Cristian Romero (£5.1m) is close behind the Manchester United full-back on 64.

Defenders and screening midfielders unsurprisingly fare well all told. Ryan Gravenberch (£5.0m), for example, is level with Romero on 64 recoveries, tackles and interceptions.

One of the main arguments for broadening the scoring system is to make assets like Gravenberch worthy of consideration rather than just the Fantasy footnotes they are now.

CROSSES AND KEY PASSES

Dwight McNeil‘s (£5.7m) stock would rise even further were players rewarded for crosses and key passes. He’s made a combined 31 of those this season.

No player has registered more, although Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) is level with the Everton winger.

Pedro Porro (£5.5m) is the leading defender, with 24.

Underlying bonus would be particularly useful for players like McNeil, who is used to profligate teammates spurning the chances he has carved out.

FOULS CONCEDED AND WON

Newcastle fans will tell you how press-resistant Bruno Guimaraes (£6.3m) is. That’s writ large in the above tables.

Even factoring in the deductions for fouls conceded, he’d be worth an extra 42 points as a result of fouls drawn. Teammate Anthony Gordon (£7.3m) is narrowly behind on 40.

Lewis Cook (£5.0m) is the worst off, with just one foul won and a league-high 18 conceded.

SHOTS ON TARGET

Finally, some familiar names at the top of the shots on target table. Erling Haaland (£15.4m), unsurprisingly, leads the way on 23.

He’s had over twice as many efforts on target as any other player apart from Mohamed Salah (£12.7m), who is on 15.

Let us know whether you’d be for or against some of the suggested scoring system changes on trial above, or whether you’d like to see others implemented into FPL.



