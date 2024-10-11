FFS Head-to-Head Leagues: Gameweek 7 round-up

The FPL world’s largest Pyramid Scheme is back, and this season we’re bigger than ever. With 10,267 FPL managers to accommodate, the Head-to-Head Leagues are structured across 10 levels and 514 Divisions. I’m glad I don’t have to organise the Christmas Party, but we’ll need a lot of Village Halls for the 2,565 Promotion parties and 5,110 Relegation wakes that we can look forward to after Gameweek 38. In the meantime, let’s enjoy the ride.

As always, this update complements Red Lightning’s weekly reports on the various FFScout Community Tournaments, which includes the H2H League One. This is where we get to delve a little deeper.

League One

It’s a five-way tie at the summit, with Carl Price, Sameer Sohail, Cak Juris, Dave Dolman and Alex Tyc (all 15 pts) being separated only by FPL rank.

League Two

Michał Dąbrowski (18) is leading the way in Division 1, with Ville Tuominen, Greg Wilcox, Milan Mihajlovic and Khalid Ameen (all 15) filling the remaining promotion berths. Craig Johnson (18) is the sole leader ahead of John McHugh and Derek Moore (both 15) in Division 2. Eight managers are tied for fourth on 12 points.

League Three

Chaballer and Daniel Sullivan (both 15) are the early pacesetters in Division 1, with EasyE® just one point adrift. Michael Cahill and Kevin Lamb (both 15) are also joint leaders in Division 2, and have a two-point edge over Sam Trafford. Magner Nordturn (18) is two points clear of John Choy and Dave Spooner in Division 3; while Tim Ward and Marc B (both 18) lead the field by three points in Division 4.

League Four

Sam Bonfield (18) has made a fast start in Division 1, but Ben Lovell and Rima Gudka (both 15) are leading the chasing pack. Stuart Blakely and Doncho Georgiev (both 18) have a two-point margin over Alex Jones in Division 2; and Daniel Loebjer (18) has a three-point margin over the field in Division 3. It’s a three-way tie between Josip Grgic, Tom Nickalls and Andrew Ray (all 15) at the top in Division 4; and its equally crowded between Benjamin Arslanagic, Per Øyvind Bonkerud and Andrew Brody (all 18) in Division 5. Jafa Jafalad (18) has a three-point margin over the chasing pack in Division 6; Hans Friedl, Daniel Wilcher and Matt Cherng (all 15) are sharing room at the top of Division 7; and Alex Lau and Bill Koullis (both 18) are Lords of the Manor in Division 8.

League Five

Ade Spencer (18) is the sole leader in Division 1, with DjŠhąhrûkh Šrk and James Van Roose three points adrift; but it’s a five-way tie in Division 2, with Iain Coleman, Melvin Mbabazi, Nick Palmer, Ellie Rahman and Alex Tremble (all 15) squeezing onto the Podium. Rahul Chadaga (18) and Jomar Røkke (16) are leading the way in Division 3; and Phil Ampleford (18) has a three-point margin over the field in Division 4. Marin Vuletic (21) has a perfect record, and a five-point lead, in Division 5; but it’s tighter in Division 6 where Karl Morten Kringen (16) has a one-point edge over James Rowland and Punithan Shanmugam.

Mrinal Mohit, Jérôme Coeffe and Abeselom Habtemariam (all 15) are sharing the top spot in Division 7; but Paddy Smith (21) is flawless in Division 8. Thomas Morris (18) is three points clear of the minor places in Division 9; and Robin Dam (18) is two points clear of Julian Anstee and Speedy. in Division 10. It’s a three-point margin for Allen Houston (18) in Division 11; and a three-way tie involving Giannis Katogiannakis, Vipin Surendran and Michael Dodd (all 15) in Division 12. Atang Bingana (18) has daylight in Division 13; but Bruno Vojvodić and Glynn Sherwood (both 16) are sharing the glory in Division 14. Sebin Jose (18) has a three-point margin in Division 15; as does Craig Ekedahl (18) in Division 16.

League Six

There are five perfect records in League 6, so hats off for Eero Tagapere (Division 13), Andy Whitely (Division 16), Turtle Bear (Division 19, Alex J (Division 27) and Hiroyuki Mori (Division 32). There are 14 managers on 18 points who are sole leaders: BB (Division 1), Marcus Bexell (Division 2), Jamie Fraser (Division 3), John Loyd (Division 5), Ivan Gore (Division 7), Patrick Zrebiec (Division 9), Sun Junyang (Division 17), Richard Ha (Division 18), Neil Reynolds (Division 20), John Gadd (Division 22), Aled Wilcox (Division 24), Simon Brouckaert (Division 25), Jeff Oodian (Division 29) and Nigel Hadley (Division 30). Wojciech Kołakowski (16), is the sole leader in Division 4.

There are six two-way ties on 18 points: Ryan Faloon and Shirin Nizar (Division 10), Dwarak Mukund and Jeffery O’Neill (Division 11), David Agnew and Garry Murray (Division 12), Dan Burge and Thiga Burge (Division 14), Mioslav Basarić and Michael Peeters (Division 23) and Lâm Ðào and Richard Williams (Division 26). In Division 8 it’s a three-way tie between Nathann, Rahul Mohnani and André Mærli. Front-runners have yet to emerge in the remaining Divisions: there is a three-way tie in Division 15, a four-way tie in Division 21, a five-way tie in Division 28, and six-way tie in Divisions 6 and 31.

League Seven

Sunny H (Division 4), Zlatko Omanović (Division 21) and William Yip (Division 33) are the only managers in League 7 with perfect records; however, a further five managers that have started with six wins and a draw: Rajvardhan Kavi (Division 10), Samid A and Niklas Herrmann (Division 44), Jonny Wilson (Division 55) and Shane Sheldrake (Division 60). A further 48 managers in League 7 have only dropped three points to date, so it’s still crowded at the top.

League Eight

We all know that the H2H Leagues are a marathon, but some are treating it as a sprint. There are 20 managers who have won their opening seven fixtures, namely: Agung Ramadhan (Division 11), Eanna Mannion (Division 12), Samjad Mohammed (Division 18), Vyacheslav Morozenko and Chi Tsang (Division 21), ONE LOVE (Division 32), Graham Walsh (Division 37), Paul De Duonni (Division 38), Nairit Sur (Division 48), Ahmad Fayyadh (Division 49), Aaron Leggott (Division 51), Robo. (Division 67), Paul Stow (Division 69), Thongsavath Sirimanotham (Division 73), Brian Wood (Division 82), Chris Webster (Division 86), Marko Škarica (Division 95), Finau Dovlu (Division 105), Mateja Stjepanovic (Division 117) and Jeffreks Now (Division 126).

Leagues Nine and 10

There are a further 30 managers in Leagues 9 and 10 with perfect scores that deserve a mention, so here goes: William Liao (Division 7), Malte Z (Division 10), Peterson Moyo (Division 13), Fergz Boss (Division 14), Miguel (Division 22), Virinder Gupta (Division 28), Adan K (Division 32), Amr Ali (Division 57), Roger Clutton (Division 58), Chrixax Osas (Division 61), Oppi B (Division 62), Tor Martin Aronsen (Division 70), Tshepo Mawasha (Division 76), Kenneth Fitzgerald (Division 80), Maciej Malinowski (Division 108), Fergus Walsh (Division 113), Shakeel Patel (Division 128), Brendam Koh (Division 165), Uluvira Mujahere (Division 181), Dennis Ngeno (Division 194), Killian Leegan (Division 195), Mervyn Kirkness (Division 210), Andy Alford (Division 222), Adamos Annivas (Division 229), Miz Rahman and Barry Nelson (Division 231), John Jacobs (Division 237), K Y (Division 243), Charlie Manley (Division 245), and finally Mandar Karandikar (League 10, Division 2). Well done all.

Top 100 Hall of Fame

As with previous seasons, my spies have unearthed the managers in the Top 100 Hall of Fame who are still seeking to ascend the H2H League greasy pole. Not surprisingly, most are well on their way, but there are still a few working their way up from the lower echelons, and I’ll be following their progress throughout the season.

Ranked 17th in the Hall of Fame @elevenify made a promising start to his campaign in League 6, Division 6, and currently sits joint-first on 15 points. He also has Dan Furneaux (ranked 85th) for company, together with four other managers. James Harrison (34th) has also made a solid start, and is currently tied for 4th place in League 6, Division 26. Tod Modisette (64th) is mid-table on 10 points in League 7, Division 34, and has work to do; as does Ómar Olgeirsson (80th) who is languishing in the basement of League 7, Division 47. Timo Riekko (84th) (League 6, Division 5) and Colin Innes (90th) (League 6, Division 24) are both well placed in their respective Divisions.

Beat The Scouts

Top Marx’s ‘Beat the Scouts’ challenge is one of the Community’s favourite blood sports; however, the H2H League offers additional opportunities for FPL managers to face off against their favourite content creators and contributors. It turns out that some of them are quite good at this game, so let’s see who succeeded in landing a blow in Gameweek 7.

Torres Magic – also known as the Magician – resides in the lofty heights of League 2, Division 2), but needed a victory in Gameweek 7 to regain mid-table obscurity. Grey Head also secured a much-needed win this week, but still sits in the bottom half of League 3, Division 1. Neale Rigg (League 3, Division 2) was also a winner this week and is handily placed in joint-fourth.

Our first scalp is in League 4, Division 1, where Ben Lovell the brakes on Sam Bonfield’s perfect start, and is now her nearest challenger. Rainy ~ bested The Special One to move into the promotion berths in League 7, Division 2; however, it was Lazar Harizanov who moved into the Top 5 in League 8, Division 44 after defeating G Whizz.

Marc Jobling was a narrow winner in League 9, Division 189, and is now just three points adrift of the leader, Tapz Tapz (18). Finally, it’s great that Hibbo has joined the H2H League this season, but any hopes of it providing ammunition for his Scoutcast colleagues are on hold as he sits at the top of League 9, Division 225. There’s still time.

I’ll be back with another round-up after Gameweek 11, but In the meantime, you can keep track of your performance, and stalk your opposition, via MIR’s Head-to-Head Leagues page.

I’m off to find out where I stashed my saved transfers. Stay safe.