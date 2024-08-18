369
Community August 18

How to join our Head-to-Head Leagues

There’s still time to join the largest community-run Fantasy Premier League (FPL) competition.

The Fantasy Football Scout Head-to-Head Leagues are open to all Members, paid and free (sign up here for an account).

  1. Free Hat
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Minteh looked great, but so did Adingra who came on.
    Wellbeck not bad either, enciso still coming and new signings...
    Maybe Mitoma best brighton option.

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      44 mins ago

      Not looking that way until GW12, but maybe earlier if someone proves to be fixture-proof and nailed

    2. PogChamp
      • 12 Years
      43 mins ago

      Us Minteh owners a little unlucky yesterday. Looked good for 45 minutes and maybe the best 5.5. Hopefully he’s cleared of his head injury and starts next week.

      1. Free Hat
        • 5 Years
        39 mins ago

        Yes, but would be worried seeing how good a player Adingra is as well.

      2. Bluetiger1
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        How long off if head injury?

    3. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
      • 14 Years
      42 mins ago

      If Brighton beat United convincingly it will start movements.

      1. Ze_Austin
        • 5 Years
        34 mins ago

        Wouldn't be a surprise to most non-ManU fans

        1. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
          • 14 Years
          29 mins ago

          I know.

          my red tinted specs are seeing 4th or 5th place for Man Utd, provided they sign Ugarte.

          1. Riverside Red
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Man Utd played a lot better than expected by some folks...need to see the next few games then we'll know for sure

  2. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    captain gw2:

    a) Jota
    b) Son
    c) Solanke

    currently on Solanke.

    1. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      d) Havertz
      e) Isak

    2. Fellaini's Fro
      • 11 Years
      53 mins ago

      B or C

      1. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
        • 14 Years
        11 mins ago

        yeah don't need any more replies here.

      2. Haa-lala-land
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        I can't see Sean Dyche not getting a reaction after a 3-0 loss.
        Spurs Everton feels low scoring suddenly

    3. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      Good choices/team all have valid reasons

      I would possible go with option a.

      I'm guessing no Isak/Salah/Haaland/Saka

      1. Bluetiger1
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Sorry just seen option d & e
        would possible still go a.

        Monitor Jota due to his fitness
        when fit yes

    4. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      Watch Spurs first then decide

      1. Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        just now

        This. But pending success Solanke or Son. Jota getting 79 this week was a bit surprising.

    5. Haa-lala-land
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Guessing youve gone without both Salah and Haaland?

  3. adstomko
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Brentford’s style of play suits Quansah, right?
    Also, I can’t see Toney starting the match, so I guess there’s a chance Konaté comes on after 60 mins (hopium)

    1. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Quansah ball playing CB, I still think he's first choice just has a knock.

      1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Not according to slot - it was a tactical move he wanted someone who could "win the duels". He wasn't aggressive enough.

        1. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Ah that's very interesting.

        2. Tomerick
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          To be fair though, weren't Ipswich playing particularly aggressively which is what Liverpool were struggling with?

    2. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Long balls and aerial duels are Brentford's trademark, not just Toney's. Those are the reasons Slot gave for bringing Konate on. I'm sorry

      ...

      'We don't have to speak about tactics if you don't lose so many duels. I think we needed to win the long balls through the air. That helped and gave us control. I don't think Ipswich could keep up with the tempo in the second half.'

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      If the concern is aerial duels, you'd better hope it's Wissa up top. But if Brentford are willing to start Toney then they would surely have picked up on this

      1. adstomko
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Hmm, tough call.
        It’s a home fixture for Liverpool where they’re expected to keep possession and dominate, so I may keep Quansah

    4. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Not sure. From sporadically checking on Minteh last season, I got the impression that Slot wasn't afraid to tell the media about shortcomings in individual performances of young players. Whether that translates to subsequent benchings, who knows.

    5. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      43 mins ago

      I think Quansah starts at home and plays 90 unless he runs into trouble. Was a tactical switch due to the direct Ipswich play.

  4. Lord of Ings
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Morning all, which one would you bench out of the 3?

    A) Wood (Sou A)
    B) Esr (Lei H)
    C) Murphy (Bou A)

    Currently benching C but I’m a little confused..

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Probably C. From what I saw, Newcastle looked off the pace yesterday before the red card. Maybe Bruno and Gordon gain some sharpness in training this week.

      1. Haa-lala-land
        • 3 Years
        25 mins ago

        I think Southampton were just plain good, more so than Newcastle being off it

        1. Hairy Potter
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Newcastle struggled against Southampton's fluid 3-5-2. Armstrong and KWP finding space and the RWB attacking Hall. Newcastle had similar initial issues against Hull's formation in preseason, until some tactical tweaks. Bruno was definitely slightly off it, and doing his running as if pulling a caravan getting back, though Southampton did target him when he got possession. Gordon didn't look sharp.

          Hard to tell as only really got the pre-red card performances to really go on. Newcastle's midfield dropping deeper probably helped with closing the gaps that Southampton had exploited before.

    2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Murphy - Newcastle different animal away plus he is not a definite starter always the Barnes threat.

      Wood - on form
      ESR - literally pivotal to Fulham against a promoted side at Craven Cottage

    3. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      C

    4. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      48 mins ago

      C

  5. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Can't really decide if I should transfer out Quansah. Mykolenko will be the one subbing in if Quansah does not feature.

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Hold and start.

  6. ClassiX
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Morning all
    Anyone notice these leagues on FPL which averaged +110pts.

    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/29298/standings/c?phase=1&page_new_entries=1&page_standings=1
    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/285275/standings/c?phase=1&page_new_entries=1&page_standings=2

    Each league has exactly 90 players, and seem to be based primarily in Malaysia. Some sort of AI being applied to create teams?

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      58 mins ago

      Last season it was 'Indonesia' teams doing the same. They eventually get rumbled or disappear from the ranks.

      1. ClassiX
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Just wonder how, and why, they do it.

    2. Fantasy Vs Reality
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      51 mins ago

      Big scores!

      BTW. Do you know the link to the FFS mods and contributors league?

      1. ClassiX
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Here you go
        https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/266674/standings/c

    3. Dr.Acula
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      yeh i realised that too. AIs taking over soon, in a couple of years u and I cud be AIs too. Ive been told not to disclose this info as my life would be in da...

  7. Ninjaa
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Was Quansah brought off tactically or because he had a knock. Either way who's the best replacement at 4.5m for him if he's not gonna be starting??

    1. Ron_Swanson
      • 14 Years
      27 mins ago

      Look up

    2. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      Quansah was tactical.
      Hard for me to recommend a replacement as I haven't seen all the games yet. Do you have someone on your bench to bring in?

  8. Pedram
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Is Everton's defense really this bad or yesterday's result was just bad luck?

    1. diesel001
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      Look poor to me. Their best defence is probably:

      Pickford
      Patterson Tarkowski Branthwaite Mykolenko

      Patterson and Branthwaite are out and their replacements are poor (Ashley Young / Coleman and O'Brien / Keane).

      1. Bluetiger1
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Agree if one or both back a difference result
        & if they had taken their chances again possible a different result

    2. Eze Really?
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Bad!!!

    3. ClassiX
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Didn't look good at all. And that's before they get their annual Financial Rules points deduction... 😉

    4. just a man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      They started badly last year too. Lost every game in Aug and a few in Sep iirc

  9. diesel001
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Of the defenders with around 5% or more ownership, Barco, Quansah and Mykolenko look like immediate transfers for owners.

    Barco isn't going to start given how well Brighton played yesterday
    Quansah isn't going to start given he was seen as poor by Slot and subbed off at HT yesterday
    Mykolenko isn't going to get points while Keane, Young and Coleman are in the team

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Specific tactical change for Quansah. I’d hold him for now.

      1. Mother Farke
          3 mins ago

          You've missed the point, mate. Liverpool improved dramatically once he went off...

    2. AD105
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Where’s the best place to track expected price rises/drops?

      Also, is Quansah likely to drop to 4.4 this week? Will hook him for Robinson if so

      1. Ze_Austin
        • 5 Years
        31 mins ago

        https://www.fplstatistics.com/

        https://www.fantasyfootballfix.com/price/

      2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 15 Years
        30 mins ago

        I use fantasy football fix - in conjunction with FPL statistics to get clear direction of the price movements.

      3. BrockLanders
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        I'd say Quansah will start vs Brentford. Obviously a slight risk he doesn't but I'm willing to give him another go.

    3. Ron_Swanson
      • 14 Years
      58 mins ago

      Who would be your Brighton defender of choice?

      1. Ze_Austin
        • 5 Years
        22 mins ago

        Dunk is on set pieces

        But why buy now? Probably two clean sheets in their next 10. They just faced one of the worst attacks in the league in GW1

    4. Hall of Shame 7rjngs
      • 10 Years
      57 mins ago

      45 with four to come, right smack bang in the middle of the Hall of Shame peloton. I am content! A mediocre joker!

      1. Ausman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        20 mins ago

        47 with five to play!

        1. Hall of Shame 7rjngs
          • 10 Years
          13 mins ago

          Nosebleed section, huh?

      2. dshv
        • 7 Years
        18 mins ago

        79 with 3 to go (porro Solanke Gvardiol)

        1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          • 15 Years
          13 mins ago

          That's exceptional if no chip used.

        2. Hall of Shame 7rjngs
          • 10 Years
          13 mins ago

          You know what to do!

        3. Ausman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          9 mins ago

          Showoff! 🙂

        4. Bluetiger1
          • 2 Years
          just now

          CONGRATS

      3. Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Ffs

      4. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Must be stood just atop your helm with my tail in your visor on 53 & 4 to play. Mind you hubby laid in the gunnels of your latrine with 28 & 6 to go lol!

    5. adstomko
      • 8 Years
      49 mins ago

      When is the deadline for your GW1 points to count when joining a friend’s mini league late?

      Is it after the Leicester vs Spurs game?

    6. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      39 mins ago

      Villa fixtures looking tasty from GW3-9 so looking at it, Haaland to Watkins and Jota to Salah look like good GW3 moves.. Especially as Salah goes to OT

      1. Bluetiger1
        • 2 Years
        28 mins ago

        Good call Warby84 - my only concern is International Break & Champions League football with Villa,
        gut says like Newcastle possible top six but maybe out of top four will monitor - cheers

        1. Warby84
          • 9 Years
          just now

          It’s Ollie Watkins though..

      2. BrockLanders
        • 9 Years
        27 mins ago

        He's history there though and LOVES scoring against United.

        1. Warby84
          • 9 Years
          26 mins ago

          That’s why I would bring him in, plan is just have Haaland for the first 2

          1. BrockLanders
            • 9 Years
            11 mins ago

            Sorry mate. Read that the wrong way ha

        2. Hello Palou
            1 min ago

            You certainly wouldn't bet against him getting a goal or two.

      3. Letsgo!
        • 7 Years
        38 mins ago

        57 with only haaland porro and hendo left to play… sigh at brunoF wasted chances and bowen blank as well…

        1. Bluetiger1
          • 2 Years
          9 mins ago

          Nice start

        2. Warby84
          • 9 Years
          7 mins ago

          I’ll take 52 with Eze/Hendo/Haal/Solanke to go

          1. Paul Psychic Octopus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            just now

            53 with Hendo, VDV, Solanke and Nkunku to go.

            Hide behind the sofa time for non-Haaland owners is six hours away.

        3. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          just now

          I really want Haaland to haul today. Most of the managers ahead of me don't have him and then next week I expect Haaland (c) to level the playing field against those without him (most of these people have Salah (c) this week)

      4. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        37 mins ago

        Starting to go off the WC4 idea now, looking at it, I’m not sure I won’t be making change for changes sake.

        A few minor tweaks here could do.

        1. Bluetiger1
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          if happy with GW1 - roll FT & utilise these

          1. _Freddo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 min ago

            I’m determined to roll the first 5 but even I question if that’s needed now.

            1. _Freddo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              just now

              As in, without wildcarding early you would obviously be happy with your team so why roll to 5 when you can just wildcard at the time when you become unhappy.

        2. Warby84
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          I would hold the WC

      5. BrockLanders
        • 9 Years
        33 mins ago

        Still absolutely baffled as to how Luis Diaz blanked. He could easily have hauled with at least a goal or two. Just wasn't his day. Looked so threatening and properly point dodged. Hopefully he's keeping them for Brentford at Anfield..

        1. Warby84
          • 9 Years
          30 mins ago

          Most likely

        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          29 mins ago

          First time owner? 😉

          1. BrockLanders
            • 9 Years
            27 mins ago

            Yes, actually. Ha

            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 3 Years
              25 mins ago

              Just thinking back to when I had him for a brief run including the Spurs game with his unfairly disallowed goal last year... the frustration lingers!

        3. Flaming Flamingo
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          He's a wonderful player but not exactly clinical. You kind of have to accept that he will frustrate you sometimes

      6. The Polymath
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        25 mins ago

        Only 36 points with 6 to play, but have a great team in place for GW2. It's a marathon, not a sprint.

        1. We Go Again
          • 10 Years
          10 mins ago

          Yes. As long as you have good long term picks you should be alright.

        2. MARVELLUS
          • 15 Years
          2 mins ago

          Similar here. Only thing i am Kicking myself about is capping Isak over Salah. Tbh didn't give it enough thought as was more focused on my squad.

      7. We Go Again
        • 10 Years
        24 mins ago

        Would have loved to have started with Salah but I'm happy with Saka + Jota for now.

        Haaland (C) in GW2 will hopefully live up to expectations!

      8. sankalparora07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        23 mins ago

        Apologies if it's a stupid question but why is FFS head to head league showing in my invitational classic leagues section?

      9. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        19 mins ago

        Leaning towards keeping Quansah & would recommend similar.

        Think there will be a more valuable use of your transfer than using it on a £4.5m defender!

        Assumption being that most would be in a position to field 3 playable defenders this week (even those with Quansah + Barco).

        https://x.com/BigManBakar/status/1825097137991950791

        i.e. "Help me protect my team value"

        Meanwhile AZ was recommending Barco and came out with a (nice) and
        genuine apology... then Zoph weirdly says it "disappointed to see"

        https://x.com/ZopharFPL/status/1825008466404024592?t=-YxOcoZj62RKOeVra-E8rw&s=19

        I agree no need to apologise weirdly, but a strange way to start that tweet. I thought it was actually quite nice to see an honest follow-up.

        1. denial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          11 mins ago

          It's a pretty crazy situation when you've got people issuing public apologies for their suggestion of a 4m defender in fantasy football.

          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            6 mins ago

            Slightly more understandable when you realise how rabid some people are.

        2. Ginkapo FPL
          • 13 Years
          10 mins ago

          Just leave Xhitter buddy

        3. Hairy Potter
          • 9 Years
          6 mins ago

          Strange he feels the need to apologise. I guess he did it with the best of intentions. CCs sometimes get emotionally attached to picks as if they are responsible for how well that pick does.

          Many picked Barco given his price, preseason minutes and Estu injury doubts. I doubt most bought because Az apparently recommended him.

        4. ShaunGoater123
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          No need to apologise, was a call that went wrong.

      10. Ginkapo FPL
        • 13 Years
        13 mins ago

        LTTS. If you are still about:

        Hendo 4.0
        Gabriel Saliba Quansah Hall Faes
        Salah Jota Gordon ESR Kamada
        Haaland Isak Jebbison

        Quite happy to do nothing. My transfer moves are:

        1) sell Salah to ?
        2) sell Haaland to ?
        3) trade Gordon and Jota for cheapie and premium

        As nothing is obvious I am happy to wait. Haaland the likely sale in gw4 when information is available. Otherwise its just stirring rubbish around

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          No massive immediate rush. Would say slight question mark on if Hall & Quansah start next match, but with a starting 4.0m in the wings and a chance they do, not urgent enough to have to move right away. (Defenders with better fixtures from GW3 on.)

        2. ShaunGoater123
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          No way you are selling haaland or salah this week.

          Just roll and gain another weeks info

      11. sankalparora07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        11 mins ago

        Hoping for Nkunku to save my otherwise disastrous week

      12. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        Best 2
        1gordon
        2bernardo
        3nkunku
        4eze

        1. Dr.Acula
          • 1 Year
          just now

          wait till end of GW to make a decision

      13. PogChamp
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        Even after one GW it feels like a mistake to not own Salah and an Arsenal defender. Every time Salah scores and Arsenal keep a CS I’m going to get punished hard. Maybe stating the obvious but still.

        1. Dr.Acula
          • 1 Year
          just now

          yeh same here. waitin on a HAULand today to throw a pigean at a bunch of cats

