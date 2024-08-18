171
  1. BIGREDDOG
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Frank just said Toney isn't involved because of transfer ongoings. Is he going to Saudi?

    Mbuemo on pens?

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      \o/ , M on P

    2. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      I think his conduct has priced him out of most clubs who wouldn't want a problem further down the line. The lad's a talent but if he can't get regular matches he's only got himself to blame. I feel sorry for Brentford, they stood by him & at the very least deserve a decent payoff.

    3. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      looks like he may be

    4. sankalparora07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      54 mins ago

      Knew I should have gone for Mbeumo and TAA instead of Bruno and Porro.....silly me

  2. SAUCY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Non-Haaland owner, what would you do?

    A) Do nothing

    B) Saka to Foden for some City attack (only have Gvardiol)

    C) Free Hit Haaland in plus Muniz and Fulham defense

    D) -8 -> Isak | Solanke | Saka
    to Haaland | Muniz | Rogers

    Thanks!

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      What was your plan when you made your GW1 squad?

      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Panic and run

      2. SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Probably more B I think

        1. SAUCY SALAH
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Harder now of course after Saka haul

          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            We expected that haul v Wolves

            1. SAUCY SALAH
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 10 mins ago

              True

    2. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      A out of those options

    3. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      E) Watch the Brentford game and then decide - if they look defensively weak your decision is made

    4. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      I'm looking at B , but if one of Doku, Savio or Bilva I will do Eze to one of them

      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Look good*

      2. SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Cool, I have Nkunku at 6.5 so he could become one of them

    5. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Don't use FH anyway. I have no Haaland either and just going to captain Salah and hope for the best.

      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Thanks may just do the same

  3. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    For once FPL have done really well with the pricing

    Salah or Haaland is genuine dilemma for next few weeks

    Or Salah and Haaland but a considerably weaker rest of the squad

    1. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Especially once palmer gets back to his level

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      You can't give armband to both. Theoretically captaincy cuts the price with 50% (or less). And if not then at least doubles points 😉

      1. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        58 mins ago

        Yeah I agree can't see myself having both for most of the season

    3. boc610
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Its the best thing they have done for the game in years.now you really can't have em all.

  4. notlob legin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    New Article

  5. Everyday im Schneiderlin
    • 10 Years
    1 hour ago

    How did Rogers of Villa do yday do you think he will start again next game ? Looking gor the best 5.0 option
    Thanks

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Watkins was rusty af yesterday

      1. Everyday im Schneiderlin
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks hopefully he will play agin next week

  6. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    56 mins ago

    Flekken oh dear

  7. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    48 mins ago

    Thank You Will H!

