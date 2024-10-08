FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 7

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 7, a good one for the 440,000+ managers who captained Bukayo Saka (£10.1m).

We report on the latest news from Last Man Standing and the Head-to-Head Leagues, plus the frontrunners of many community mini-leagues.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Chris Lee is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code n6lb8d) and has risen to 12th in the current world rankings.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Abinav C is up to first place in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league. He came 756th in 2020/21, has another two top 6k finishes, and was 7th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame after its Gameweek 6 update. Since then, he’s risen to 414th overall and also taken the lead in Top 10k Any Season.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

LIVE HALL OF FAME UPDATE

As mentioned, the FFS Live Hall of Fame was updated again after Gameweek 6.

Tom Dollimore became the new number one, with Abinav C and Stephen Carey being new entries to the top ten. This trio are the only managers inside the top ten who were ranked in the overall top million after Gameweek 6.

Tom, Abinav, Stephen and Ben Crellin were the only managers to own Cole Palmer (£10.8m) for his Gameweek 6 mega-haul but Abinav – who has shot up from 77th to seventh since the start of the season – was the only one to triple captain Erling Haaland (£15.4m) for his Gameweek 2 hat-trick.

Of these, Tom and Abinav use their Wildcard in Gameweek 3, Ben activated in Gameweek 5 and Fábio Borges hasn’t yet done his. The other six did so in Gameweek 6.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Carl Price has regained the lead in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues, having previously led after Gameweeks 2 and 5. He is 250th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

In League 5, Marin Vuletic and Paddy Smith have won their first seven matches, as have five managers in League 6, three in League 7, 21 in League 8, 29 in League 9 and one in League 10.

Marin came 6,474th in 2018/19 and is currently 7,969th overall, while Paddy has had two top 6k finishes and is 966th in our Live Hall of Fame.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 7 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code 69toy6) was 37 after hits, with 84 teams to be removed.

It means that 1,023 are going through to Gameweek 8. To help over each weekend, LiveFPL’s leaderboard will show its current live statistics.

Entry will reopen on Tuesday for the international break but new entrants must have passed all the previous safety scores after hits.

Anurodh Kumar was the Gameweek’s highest scorer thanks to double-digit hauls from captain Saka and Jordan Pickford (£4.8m).

MODS & CONS

George Gavin leads for a second week in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league. In Gameweek 6, he was the only one to captain Cole Palmer for his 25 points.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Geoff Dance remains ahead for a seventh week in the FFScout Family mini-league.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Abinav C is the new leader of my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code wsmh56).

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Meanwhile, Oliver Brown has taken top spot in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code etcj6p) and is up to 1,573rd overall. He’s had two top 8k finishes, is 323rd in our Live Hall of Fame, and has also taken the lead in my Opening Day League.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Andreas Toft is the new leader of PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code xv5ui7). He came 551st in 2016/17 and has had another two top 8k finishes since then.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Chaballer is still number one in his own Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code 7eqmvk), staying on top for five weeks. He is 77th in our Live Hall of Fame.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

It’s a third successive week on top for Paul Mahoney in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code wzpv0i).

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Timothy Leichtfried is the new leader of Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code t5x9cf). He has had two top 7k finishes and is 336th in the FFS Career Hall of Fame, ranking 113th in the Live Hall of Fame.

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2022/23 FPL Champion Ali Jahangirov (FPL GUNZ) is the new pace-setter of Simon March’s FPL Champions League. Additionally, he came 215th in 2021/22.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Elsewhere, Oliver Brown is the new leader of my Opening Day League.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

It’s a third week in front for Alfie Baldwin in Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league (code z88dz6), rising to 777th overall.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Piet B leads for a fifth week in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league and is 1,246th overall. The Scout community team (Scout PFT) gets a slight green arrow up to 175th.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Finally, Hurtta Saksipotku is at the summit for the third time in The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code 7rjngs) and is now 1,093rd overall.

GET INVOLVED

