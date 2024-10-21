101
  1. yousunkmybattleship
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    Because it clearly wasn’t an assist maybe. Maybe that’s why.

    1. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      pretty sure if you watch the replay a few times that should be enough to make a decision, no idea why it now takes over 48hrs

      FPL is so amateur sometimes

  2. F4L
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    how can opta determine that rogers goal was on target, but the deflection from todibo wasn't heading in anyways? it very much looked like it was. extreme close proximity to areola and the ball went goalwards off todibo. the fault doesn't lie with fpl towers, but son owners have had 4 points stolen dont get it twisted

    1. HODGE
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      That's what Opta do, make these calls

    2. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Lol. Son owners lost the 4 pts that should have never been given

  3. Aster
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Have been playing without Haaland from the start.

    But kind of afraid of his ability to do damage against the Saints.

    Is Salah to Mbuemo and Havertz to Haaland (for - 4) a good decision in this case, only for this gameweek?

    Even considering a free hit.

    Thanks

    1. potatoace
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Tbh, I would just continue to ruin without him again. If saints do another low block and no kdb type service I can see another frustrating Haaland weekend.

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      i wouldnt use 2 fts (assuming you look to sell soon after) and a hit to get a player for 1 single gw, even if captain. unless you never take hits its likely the use of those 2 fts and the hit is 12 points to you

      basically haaland needs 3 attacking returns to make it worth it, would say thats unlikely

  4. Supersonic_
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    Essential Son. No longer Essential.

  5. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    Team is in disarray. Wildcard intact. 3FT 0ITB.

    Initial thought is Saliba, Jota, Diaz > Collins, Garnacho, Son. Thoughts?

    Sanchez
    Gabriel Saliba* Porro
    Diaz Jota Mbeumo Gordon
    Haaland Havertz DCL

    Sa Dibling Robinson Munoz*

    1. Bihom
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        Moves look fine to me.

        Think I'd prefer to lose Munoz over Saliba but that does mean you'd have to change the other moves (Maybe Johnson over Son?).

      • Mozumbus
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        Saliba to Gvardiol perhaps
        In the midfield, Son looks essential, Rogers can serve as enabler

    2. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Do I sell Son now his assist has been removed?

      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        Triple captain to get those points back.

      2. Hairy Potter
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        If you have Son, then you should wait for updates in the secret WhatsApp group.

        1. Now I'm Panicking
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 8 mins ago

          Is WhatsApp available on the Nokia 3210?

          1. Hairy Potter
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 47 mins ago

            You need to use a burner phone for all cartel chat.

      3. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        Only for a hit just to make sure those 4 points are removed from your score

        1. Supersonic_
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          Haha

      4. Supersonic_
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Yeah. No longer essential.

    3. jack88
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      Diaz+havertz > palmer+ raul

      Yes or no

      Open Controls
      1. potatoace
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Yes

      2. HODGE
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        Yes

      3. im1974
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Palmer & Larsen maybe?

    4. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Kulu 2 bonus points.. Essential?

      1. Colonel Shoe 肝池
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Kulu really is one of those players who gets no points when I have him 😆

      2. Supersonic_
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Now we're talking. Who needs Son. That shipped sailed, along with his assist.

    5. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Is it too late to bring villa attacking assets in view of them playing away to spurs and liverpool after this gw. also would you sell taa to fund palmer or salah ? cheers

      1. Colonel Shoe 肝池
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        I would, I own Trent and he's frustrating under slot. Clean sheets are hard to find at the mo, so maybe I'd downgrade to gvar.

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 45 mins ago

          thank you.

        2. gooberman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 44 mins ago

          Clean sheets are find so you remove a player who has had 5 clean sheets to a player who has had 1?

          1. Colonel Shoe 肝池
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 34 mins ago

            He's had 1 attacking return in 8. So he's not returning on his 7m price and isn't good value at the mo, therefore someone like gvar. Even konates only 5pts behind and he's nearly 2m cheaper

            1. No10
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 31 mins ago

              Gvardiol will not score every game

              1. Colonel Shoe 肝池
                • 13 Years
                2 hours, 22 mins ago

                I'm not saying ffs that just that if neither are scoring or letting cleanies gvar is better value and will allow you to upgrade mids....jesus

                1. My heart goes Salalalalah
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 46 mins ago

                  Jesus is a forward. And on the bench...

            2. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 27 mins ago

              i have lewis and konate. would prob downgrade to someone like ait nouri. it all depends if I make the switch from haaland to salah following gw. thanks all

            3. gooberman
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 27 mins ago

              Trent has the highest xGi for a defender be some distance. 2.89 to Gvardiol's 1.38 and has had 5 clean sheets to Gvardiol's 1. For me that warrants the extra 1m in price. I have them both anyway.

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        You should factor in the midweek fixtures

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          true. i have no clue what to do at the moment to be honest. it s either

          a haaland and palmer
          b haaland and salah
          c palmer and salah

          c would wait until next gw as no way i m selling haaland before southampton game.

          1. Keeptakinghits
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 58 mins ago

            D) all 3 of course

    6. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Phew justice. Atleast have some faith back in fpl

      1. Frank Bruno Guimaraes
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          I have Areola (completely my fault) but annoyed it’s been given as his own goal. Farce that .

          1. No10
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 13 mins ago

            Why oooh why do you have Areola??? West Ham sooooo bad

            1. Frank Bruno Guimaraes
                2 hours, 11 mins ago

                Yeah fair, he’s been diabolical. Concedes every game , never makes more than 2 saves

                1. No10
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  2 hours, 8 mins ago

                  So true! and when I see West Ham play it's like they don't train every day and just came back from 6 months lay off

        • SomeoneKnows
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 51 mins ago

          1FT & 0 itb...

          A) TAA > Gvardiol
          B) Pau > Ait Nouri
          C) Roll
          D) Other ideas?

          Raya
          TAA, Robinson, Pau
          Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Rogers
          Haaland, Wood, Raul

          (Fabianski, Winks, Harwood-Bellis, Greaves*)

        • Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 43 mins ago

          which one do you prefer? for mid to long term.

          a wissa
          b raul
          c Jørgen Strand Larsen

          1. HelmutCool
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 10 mins ago

            Would probably prefer Raul, especially if he gets penalty duty after pereira latest miss.

            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 9 mins ago

              cheers

          2. No10
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 6 mins ago

            a and c just really have the good fixtures coming up

            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 4 mins ago

              so, b?

              1. No10
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                2 hours, 2 mins ago

                Nah, I mean they have the best fixtures. I think Fulham have some diffecult away game coming up, attacking wise

                1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                  • 10 Years
                  2 hours, 1 min ago

                  cheers.

                  1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 58 mins ago

                    just saw this lol
                    Larsen scored with his only shot of the game, having just 19 touches, making 4/8 accurate passes (50%), losing all seven of his duels (ground and aerial), and losing possession seven times

        • Make FPL Casual Again
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          Chris Wood cheeky hattrick tonight, anyone ?

          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 8 mins ago

            of own goals the way this gw is going...

        • g40steve
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          Is Saka a hold or sell, any updates?

          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 22 mins ago

            not seen training apparently

            1. g40steve
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 30 mins ago

              Might have go then thanks.

              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 10 Years
                34 mins ago

                if a doubt i am selling for sure

                1. No10
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  33 mins ago

                  Yeah, Saka needs to be at 100 procent with those fixtures

          2. No10
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 21 mins ago

            Champions League game tomorrow then maybe we'll know a little more

            1. g40steve
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 29 mins ago

              Ta

          3. Make FPL Casual Again
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 6 mins ago

            Arteta has hired a few more body doubles, plans to place them at strategic locations

          4. Yank Revolution
            • 13 Years
            3 mins ago

            Sold, don't care.

        • jack88
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          1. Keep saka
          2. Saka > son
          3. Saka> foden
          4. Saka + trent > salah + ait noori

          Choose

          1. Make FPL Casual Again
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 16 mins ago

            Choose a efin big television
            Choose washing machines, cars,
            Compact disc players, and electrical tin openers.
            Choose good health, low cholesterol

          2. yousunkmybattleship
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            2 hours, 12 mins ago

            Having done 3 last week, I can guarantee you will regret doing it. So 2 or 4.

            1. Supersonic_
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 6 mins ago

              Aye that's may take too

              1. Supersonic_
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 5 mins ago

                However, if anyone has a skill for getting pep roulette 50/50s wrong it's me. So I might be wrong this time.

          3. g40steve
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 9 mins ago

            Got Palmer?

          4. Supersonic_
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 6 mins ago

            Son or Salah move. Jokes aside on Son, he's a real good pick for the next few. Foden COULD work, but equally may not.

            Not exactly setting the world alight and might not get the minutes. Coin flip mega Haul or disappointment. Depends what your appetite for pain is like.

        • Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Milenković, Murillo, Moreno, Yates, Anderson, Elanga, Domínguez, Hudson-Odoi, Wood

          Subs: Miguel, Morato, Williams, Omobamidele, Toffolo, Boly, Awoniyi, Silva, Sosa

          Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Lacroix, Guéhi, Chalobah, Muñoz, Hughes, Lerma, Mitchell, Kamada, Eze, Nketiah

          Subs: Matthews, Ward, Clyne, Kporha, Schlupp, Wharton, Sarr, Mateta, Agbinone

          1. Supersonic_
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 55 mins ago

            Lovely. No pressure Wood, but I need 3 returns minimum and full bonus.

          2. Amartey Partey
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 53 mins ago

            This game is going to be so boring. Probably 0-0 or 1-0.

            1. JBG
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 44 mins ago

              If that's with a Wood G, I don't mind.

              1. Supersonic_
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 23 mins ago

                Thats the spirit.

          3. Qaiss
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 49 mins ago

            No idea how Nketiah is benching Mateta

            Nketiah will never have a run like the one Mateta had last season

            1. JBG
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 45 mins ago

              New shiny toy

              1. Qaiss
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 43 mins ago

                Seems that way

          4. No10
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            if Hughes can be a pro footballer then everybody can !!!

          5. Ginkapo FPL
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            Kamada is back

          6. FPL Blow-In
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            Milenkovic haul needed to save the gw

        • g40steve
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          Need a lowly owned Palace & Forest goal otherwise i’m out of LMS tonight

        • putana
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          This game is the most obvious 0-0 you'll see this season

          1. Qaiss
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            Nah that was Everton - Newcastle 2 weeks ago

            1. putana
              • 6 Years
              37 mins ago

              there was a missed pen tbf

              1. Ginkapo FPL
                • 13 Years
                1 min ago

                Exactly

        • Krap Nottarf
          • 12 Years
          2 hours ago

          Have 4 FT and thinking of using them all..

          Saka, ESR, Robinson, DCL out for
          Son, Dibling, Gvardiol, Raul

          That’s keeping TAA, Haaland & Salah as premiums

        • Supersonic_
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          Where the Wood gang at?

          1. Supersonic_
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            Hilarious if Eze bags a brace, nobody has him anymore surely?

          2. NZREDS
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            I’m here for it. Brace minimum.

            1. Supersonic_
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              I wish you well, as long as Wood equals him - we good.

        • Nightcrawler
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          Son owners DEEP IN THE MUD and rightly so

          1. Wild Rover
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            8pts is huge this week

            1. Joyce1998
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              Won't it affect his bps too??

              1. Ginkapo FPL
                • 13 Years
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                Yes. So 8pts

        • Øgaard it's Haa…
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          Looking forward to Saka being subbed for Keane later. 52pts! Hahaha! The joy of good luck 🙂

          1. Supersonic_
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            Enjoy the jam, who was behind Keane on your bench? Imagine a fair few are eating up some Rogers jam

            1. Øgaard it's Haa…
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              My Bench: Sanchez, Greaves, Keane, Winks. Lots of Jam!

        • cigan
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Sooo what do you reckon?

          A) Jota, DCL, Porro > Palmer, VanDenBerg, 4.5fwd
          B) Jota, DCL, Trent > Palmer, Raul, Mykolenko
          C) DCL, Porro > Cunha, Ait-Nouri

          Already got Son, Salah & Watkins. Ignoring Haaland. B also makes the Porro > Konate move easy for later

