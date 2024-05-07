54
The best UCL Fantasy players for Matchday 12

Our in-house expert FPL Reactions (aka Louis) picks out the most appealing assets of Matchday 12 in UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy.

It’s the Champions League version of our Scout Picks, done on a knockout stage budget of €105m.

If you’re new to the game or need reminding of the rules, check out our ‘how to play’ guide below.

The best midfielders for UEFA Champions League Fantasy 2

How to play UCL Fantasy 2023/24

UCL FANTASY MATCHDAY 12

Goalkeepers

The fact Dortmund are 1-0 up on PSG makes them a lot more investable. So, for that reason and the fact he is one of the best shot-stoppers in Europe, Gregor Kobel (€5m) makes the cut.

Real Madrid play at home this week which makes them a more convincing back between the sticks. Thibaut Courtois (€6m) is finally back fit after a lengthy layoff but Andriy Lunin (€4.8m) looks set to start this one.

Defenders

Some PSG coverage could be vital so owning their second-best asset in the game, Achraf Hakimi (€6.1m), could be rewarding. As well as clean sheet potential, Hakimi can be one of the most offensively successful full-backs in football.

Dortmund’s 1-0 aggregate score and better chances of progressing make a defensive double-up a wise move. Both Ian Maatsen (€4.7m) and Mats Hummels (€5.2m) also have other routes to points, from goals to ball recoveries, both have haul potential.

Real Madrid are seemingly favourites to progress to the final due to the home match this week. Because of that having at least one of their defenders could be a good play. Antonio Rudiger (€5.4m) is the safest pick at the back in terms of game time.

Some Bayern defensive coverage may be wise, and if they don’t progress then you can dispose of that slot in the final. Eric Dier (€4.5m) is clearly their standout pick when it comes to game time so should be a safe bet if Bayern progress.

Midfielders

As well as having a better chance of progressing to the final, Dortmund also face a PSG who appear quite ropey defensively at times. With that in mind, Marcel Sabitzer (€5.7m) and Jadon Sancho (€7.1m) enter the fray. Sabitzer continues to be one of Dortmund’s biggest threats in attack and Sancho’s increasing confidence and progressive performances could pay off soon.

Doubling up on the Real Madrid midfield looks like a good move this week. The Spanish side have impressed offensively and that should continue here. Jude Bellingham (€8m) will be hoping he can regain his scintillating form from several matches ago and Federico Valverde (€7.5m) may be the differential we need to gain rank.

Bayern could exit the competition this week but even away from home it would be foolish to exclude their attackers. Their standout midfielder could well be Leroy Sane (€9.1m) after his stunning solo goal in Matchday 11.

Forwards

Bayern are in no way down and out and they also have a very good chance of scoring goals. One player you won’t want to be without is Harry Kane (€10.2m), especially after racking up eight goals and three assists already in Europe.

Another absolute shoo-in is Vinicius Junior (€11.1m). Vinicius has proven lethal against some of the best teams in Europe already and with penalty duty added to his appeal, the Brazilian could have huge potential this week and looking ahead.

A home match for PSG makes it extremely unwise to go without penalty taker and talisman Kylian Mbappe (€11.7m). Mbappe will likely add to the five goals he managed in the last five matches.

CAPTAINCY

Tuesday

PSG face Dortmund on the first day of Matchday 12. The French side will be hoping to overturn a 1-0 deficit this week and several factors back them to do just that.

In terms of form, PSG won three of their four matches prior to the Matchday 11 loss. But, they also scored at least three goals in all four of the same games so they are fully capable offensively. In fact, when playing at home they are even more capable and we can see that in the 2-3 goals they netted in all but one of their Champions League home matches so far.

Dortmund have kept just one clean sheet away from home in the Champions League so far which is another factor cementing Kylian Mbappe (€11.7m) as the standout captain. The Frenchman will be eager to get to the final and with eight goals in 11 Champions League matches already, he has the ability to fire his team there.

Those looking to go different with captaincy could opt for a Dortmund player. PSG have still proven shaky at the back this season so Niclas Füllkrug (€7.5m) could have potential. The penalty taker spearheads the Dortmund frontline and even scored in the reverse fixture.

For managers who can’t get to Niclas Füllkrug then midfielder Marcel Sabitzer (€5.7m) could be the next-best differential captain. Sabitzer came close with two big chances in the first leg, which came immediately after securing a 14-point haul in Matchday 10.

Wednesday

Real Madrid were far from their best against Bayern in Matchday 11 but still managed to pick up a result. Form doesn’t mean much for the Spanish giants and their consistent inevitability in the latter stages of the Champions League, home or away, makes them a gold mine for the captaincy armband this week.

Although packed with attacking talent, the standout option is of course Vinicius Junior (€11.1m). Not only did the Brazilian rack up two attacking returns against both Barcelona and Bayern recently but he appears to be on penalty duty as well after converting the last two.

Of course, Real Madrid offer other options for the captaincy with Rodrgyo (€9.2m) who returned in each of his last three matches. Some may even opt for midfielder Jude Bellingham (€8m), who prior to Matchday 9 banked a return in all of his Champions League matches.

Bayern are also fully capable of scoring goals this week, even away from home. The German side regularly score 2+ goals and their main man and penalty taker Harry Kane (€10.2m) tends to contribute heavily. Kane scored in the reverse fixture, adding to his 50+ goal contributions for the season.

  1. Mozumbus
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    1. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

  2. hazza44
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Using BB. Maguire & Schar out for who? £2.4 ITB

    Pickford Petrovic
    Gabriel Walker Maguire Schar Porro
    Havertz Foden Gordon Palmer Bruno
    Haaland Isak Jackson

    1. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

  3. FootballRookie
    • 1 Year
    46 mins ago

    Any suggestions on what to change for BB this week?
    (Obviously Bruno will be a wait and watch).

    Onana, Petrovic
    Gabriel, Burn, Porro, Bradley, Reguilon
    Foden, Son, Havertz , Palmer, Bruno
    Haaland, Isak, N.Jackson

    Thinking Bradley and Reguilon ideally shud move to DGW players?
    Only got 1 Ft tho

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

  4. Cojones of Destiny
    • 6 Years
    45 mins ago

    no BB so who would you play Richa over
    a. Gordon
    b. Jackson
    c. Isak
    d. None

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      31 mins ago

      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

    2. Ibralicious
      • 9 Years
      30 mins ago

    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

  5. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    40 mins ago

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        just now

  6. Ibralicious
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    Best pick from these?

    A) Dunk
    B) Branthwaite
    C) Romero
    D) Dalot

    1. Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

    3. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

    4. Saxe-Gotha
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

  7. Tmel
    • 13 Years
    34 mins ago

    Who scores more this week?

    a) Bowen (LUT)
    b) Madueke (nfo, bha)

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

    2. Dilzy
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

  8. No Professionals
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    Ederson
    Maguire* Porro Gabriel
    Son Foden Palmer Gordon
    Haaland(c) Isak Jackson

    Petrovic Saka Schar* VanHecke
    0.9m 1ft

    Don’t like to reference luck too often, but feel unlucky to have wildcarded into Maguire, Schar and Van Hecke.

    80k OR and 102 points clear in mini league (yes I know, poor standard this season).

    Do I spend 8 points to maximise bench boost, or just spend 4 and take it on the chin? Can’t see many upside defenders worth going for.

    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      25 mins ago

  9. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    32 mins ago

    2 FTs, no BB,

    Guess Schär to Burn or Livra for one FT is given.

    The other FT:

    A) Bruno to Saka or Richarlison (most likely benched this week)
    B) Walker to Gvardiol
    C) Save 1 FT for next week

    Petrovic
    Porro, Gabriel, Walker
    Son, Gordon, Palmer, Foden
    Haaland, Isak, Jackson

    Raya, Bruno F.*, Schär*, Maguire*

  10. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    32 mins ago

    Hi all. Those not on FH - will you start Saka this week up against that shambles of a United defence?

    I can bench Saka and transfer Eze out for either Richy or Son.

    Or do I bench Eze, start Saka and have 2FT for final GW?

    1. RoyaleBlue
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      1. RoyaleBlue
        • 12 Years
        just now

    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

    3. Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      just now

  11. Ask Yourself
    • 7 Years
    28 mins ago

    What are my fellow dubravka owners doing now Pope is looking back ? Do we believe Howe when he says it is Dub’s place to lose ?

    1. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      1. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        20 mins ago

        1. Deulofail
          • 8 Years
          17 mins ago

          1. Ask Yourself
            • 7 Years
            10 mins ago

            1. Deulofail
              • 8 Years
              2 mins ago

  12. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    26 mins ago

    Is Gusto a safe hold, or will James be a threat?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

    2. Boss Hogg
      • 14 Years
      just now

  13. Ohh1454
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    Thoughts on Dubraka and Garnacho to Vicario (other suggestions welcome) and Gordon ?

  14. SomeoneKnows
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    Ederson, Pickford
    Porro, Burn, Maguire*, Gabriel, Bran
    Son, Bruno, Palmer, Foden, Gordon
    Haaland, Isak, Jackson

    With 1FT, 1.6 itb and BB37 plans, which should I do?

    A) Maguire > T. Silva
    B) Ederson + Maguire > Petrovic + Gvardiol (-4)
    C) Other ideas?

  15. Dilzy
    • 14 Years
    20 mins ago

    All set for BB37 (1ft Munoz to Burn) or would it make sense to take hits?

    Raya Petrovic
    Gabriel Branthwaite Porro Walker Munoz
    Saka Son Palmer Gordon Foden
    Isak Jackson Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      just now

  16. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Muniz bruno schar maguire to pedro madeuke burn and dunk for -8?

  17. Boss Hogg
    • 14 Years
    14 mins ago

    Best third striker option?
    Isak, Haaland, and...

    a. Jackson
    b. Joao Pedro
    c. Wilson
    d. Someone else

    ???

  18. Bullet Eder
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Is it worth doing Saka (mun) or Garnacho (ARS NEW) to Gordon (BRI mun) for a -4 this week?

  19. Boss Hogg
    • 14 Years
    12 mins ago

    Best combo for dgw37?

    1. KDB and Burn
    2. Son and Gvardiol

    ???

    Open Controls
    1. Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

    2. RoyaleBlue
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

    3. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      just now

  20. KeanosMagic
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Taken a -4 to get to this, would you take a further -4 to play Tripper over Gusto (if fit)?

    Vicario
    White Gabriel Gusto
    Son KDB Foden Palmer
    Haaland Isak Jackson

    Open Controls
    1. We Go Again
      • 9 Years
      just now

  21. We Go Again
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Backline for BB is

    Petrovic Ederson
    Gabriel Burn Brainthwaite Porro Maguire*

    Unfortunately 0.1 off Maguire -> Saliba

    Which is the best option here?

    A) Romero
    B) Dalot
    C) Dunk

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      just now

