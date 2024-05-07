20
  1. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    51 pts clear of 2nd but they have bench boost this week (and I don’t)

    Good enough?

    Who to bench is my issue (as it was this week and for that decision correct ….) again - Bruno or Jackson is my question, I think …

    Who’d you bench from the frontline ?
    And the back line I think it’s the Arsenal boys?

    Petrovic (Kelleher)

    Porro Burn Branthwaite (white, Gabriel)

    Palmer KDB Foden Gordon (Bruno)

    Isak Haaland Jackson

    Bench
    A) Jackson
    B) Bruno
    C) Gordon

    1) Gab & White
    2) Branthwaite & 1 x Arsenal

    Im on B1 at the moment …….

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I think Pedro is the best third forward.

      1. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
        • 9 Years
        52 mins ago

        Do you

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          30 mins ago

          Any Bruno news?

    2. Bagheri Arce
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      B1 for me

  2. Orion
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Can i keep up with Pickford/Areola on the BB, instead of Petrovic/Onana ? I’m chasing 5 points lead for my money league…

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      31 mins ago

      Nope

    2. Bagheri Arce
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      I wouldn't take either out for a hit this week.

      What's your plan for GW38? Play Pickford and hope for save points?

  3. TBL
    • 2 Years
    49 mins ago

    would you cap
    A) Haaland
    B) Palmer

    1. TBL
      • 2 Years
      46 mins ago

      triple cap

    2. Bagheri Arce
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      45 mins ago

      Depends if you are chasing or protecting.

      Palmer if chasing

    3. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      Haaland no matter what. If chasing, find others to make up points. Haaland is a outright rank killer if he goes off (speaking from sad experience).

    4. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Palmer's away form is worrying.

    5. Oya
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      If chahing - Palmer!

  4. Devil's Own
    • 3 Years
    40 mins ago

    BB next week, no transfer left. Below is my team.

    Pickford* Areola*

    TAA* Gusto Burn Gvardiol Porro
    Saka* Foden Palmar Son Garnacho
    Halland Isak Jackson

    Do I need more Double week players for hit? No standout defender in sight to bring in for -4, Saka could easily haul against United with this terrible injury hit squad. Both gk have easy home matches. Taking hits are fun but not seeing a definite upside with any potential double weekers.

    Please advise guys!

    1. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      No, don't take a hit. Imagine instead that your player has already played their first of 2 games and got you 4 points, with a second game to go...

  5. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    36 mins ago

    Best cheap Maguire replacement

    A Tarkowski ( SHU)
    B Branthwaite ( SHU)
    C Van de Ven (BUR, MCI)
    D Webster/Igor (new, CHE)
    E Munoz (wol)

    1. Oya
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I would go for C

  6. MikeLowrey
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Need a Maguire replacement with 2FT & 0 ITB, for BB37

    A) Richards
    B) Webster
    C) Gvardiol (move KDB to Rich)
    D) Cucurella (move Jackson to Pedro)

    1. The Desi Messi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      I’m in the same boat and most likely doing A or B

