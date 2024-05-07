Erling Haaland (£14.2m) and Alexander Isak (£8.4m) are the leading forward options for Double Gameweek 37.

The pair’s goals-per-minute ratio over the season (92.0/101.7) can’t be beaten by any player in any position, highlighting their influence.

The main question, however, is who is the best third forward to join them?

In this article, we assess Nicolas Jackson (£7.0m), Joao Pedro (£5.2m), Rasmus Hojlund (£7.1m) and Callum Wilson (£7.8m).

It’d be rash to discount those who only play once in the upcoming round, of course, but it’s the forwards with ‘doubles’ that we’re focusing on here.

NICOLAS JACKSON

Nicolas Jackson took his Premier League goal tally to 13 with a brace against West Ham United on Sunday.

After a slow start in England, it does at least illustrate that, despite the criticism, he is still a viable option for our frontlines.

Often wasteful, Jackson has actually outperformed his expected goals (xG) in Gameweeks 27-36, scoring six times from 5.88 xG. He’s also racked up three assists across those 11 appearances.

Encouragingly, Jackson played 90 minutes again at the weekend. When Christopher Nkunku (£7.2m) came on, he replaced Mykhailo Mudryk (£6.3m), so Jackson’s spot and minutes feel secure.

In recent months, Chelsea’s form has significantly improved.

It’s largely because of their home form, with 17 goals scored and three clean sheets kept in their last four fixtures at Stamford Bridge. However, with a chance of qualifying for Europe, they could still deliver at Nottingham Forest and Brighton and Hove Albion in Double Gameweek 37.

The data suggests neither opponent will completely roll over, mind.

GW37 opponents xGC (last six) Mins/xGC (all season) Nottingham Forest (a) 7.62 (7th) 69.4 (5th) Brighton (a) 9.2 (10th) 66.5 (8th)

Ranked between 1st (best) and 20th (worst)

CALLUM WILSON