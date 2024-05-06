76
  1. RoyaleBlue
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Ah an article about defenders, perfect time for me to ask:
    Anyone tempted by Wilson?
    Would Solanke -> Wilson be worth a -4?

    1. Zero
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      25 mins ago

      I really like him. Scout predicts him at 40mins, if he gets more then it looks great

    2. RoyaleBlue
      • 12 Years
      just now

      40 mins across both games is a little odd considering he just played 69 mins vs Burnley

  2. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    "Porro does at least have the goal threat and creativity to shine, however."

    Porro? Really? Less goals than Harry Maguire and hasn't assisted since GW21 I believe. I'd be shipping him out if I didn't have bigger fires.

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      30 mins ago

      Sorry Tom, appreciate the advice usually and are where you're coming from. But he's been useless for weeks, except that one goal Vs Forest

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Tom’s ecstatic you did him the courtesy of reading his article! Arise, Sir Biggsy the Scholar!

      2. Eightball
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Whilst I agree Porro has been frustrating the choices for defenders are slim pickings (Outside of Arsenal and City).

    2. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Top projected points among defenders for 37 and second (behind Trent) for 38

  3. n14mul
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    59 mins ago

    On BB37 only as I will think 38 I'm looking at doing double everton defence and triple arsenal defence...stupid gamble?

    1. n14mul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      53 mins ago

      Meant to say I'm fh in 38 so it's a 1 week punt

    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      52 mins ago

      Nope. Good luck nudist!

    3. Eightball
      • 3 Years
      51 mins ago

      Honestly wish they would just bin off the BB chip. It's always more hassle than its worth.

      1. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Totally agree, hate the chip

    4. RoyaleBlue
      • 12 Years
      51 mins ago

      You’re backing a 0-0 when Everton are safe and arsenal (likely) fighting for the title? I’m an Everton fan and I see 3-0 arsenal minimum

      1. RoyaleBlue
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        Sorry, may have misread. You mean double Everton triple arsenal this week?

        1. n14mul
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Yes as I've got maguire and van hecke so with nothing itb...considering getting in toniyasu to triple up on arsenal defence and maybe tarmo to double up on Everton def for 37 only

    5. Bagheri Arce
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Triple Arsenal feels like a lot. But I guess you will bench one of them so fire away

      Pickford, Branthwaite, Gabriel and White would be as good (probs better) than any DGW options. Assuming you want to triple up on City attack?

  4. RICICLE
    • 1 Year
    56 mins ago

    If you were to fancy a cheeky punt on a Chelsea defender who would you choose between:

    A) Badiashile
    B) Chalobah

    Instead of blocking my rival with Petrovic, which would needlessly involve removing Ederson to match his Gvardiol, I’m thinking of just keeping Ederson and doing Maguire to a Chelsea defender.

    Cheers gents.

    1. Eightball
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      Don't think there is an awful lot between them. Toss a coin?

      1. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        True, it’s even if I go there, just fancy something a bit different.

  5. gryffsonofarthur
    • 5 Years
    56 mins ago

    Need to replace Harry Maguire for the double. Have two free transfers. 0 in the bank. My 2 options are:

    A) Webster for Maguire and roll other transfer

    B) Gvardiol for Maguire
    Verbruggen for Ederson

    1. n14mul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      Question we need to ask is do we see brighton getting any clean sheets in the double

      1. Eightball
        • 3 Years
        just now

        No. Brighton are on the beach. I wouldn't even be certain Verbruggen plays both.

    2. Old Gregg
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      I have the exact same issue and money for a replacement. Also considering the players you mention.

      I was initially very keen to take 2FT into Gw 38. But currently siding with B also considering Flekken and Henderson.

  6. n14mul
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    51 mins ago

    Ok ignore post above as its a big typo

    I'm on bb37, is triple arsenal defence and a double Everton defence worth a punt for 37 only... I'm on fh 38 so wouldn't block any moves out

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      2 arsenal and one Everton at most. I know defence options are not great for dgws but gvrardiol should be in your thoughts and also a Newcastle defender. Gl

      1. n14mul
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Triple city attack and tripled up on newcastle too.

        Hence not much options out there

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Something something eggs and baskets

  7. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    51 mins ago

    Fernandes injury severe??

    1. Eightball
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      No one knows. ETH will hopefully answer in the presser on Friday.

    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Severe gout.

  8. Eightball
    • 3 Years
    45 mins ago

    Really Looking foward to my bench boost with Onana and Dalot hahaha

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      You never know...

      1. Eightball
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I have Schar and potentially Bruno to deal with so it is what it is. Currently just inside the top 5k so hopefully I can stay there. Not expecting too much more.

  9. fish66
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    45 mins ago

    Who's more nailed?

    (a) Webster
    (b) Veltman

  10. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    45 mins ago

    Steve McLaren should take over Man Utd according to Michael Owen and Paul Scholes.
    It's probably quite easy to say anything you want when you've played for both Man Utd and Liverpool in your career.

    1. Eightball
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      I don't understand how Owen keeps getting on the TV.

      1. nerd_is_the_werd
        • 4 Years
        just now

        No idea, maybe if he tried coaching he'd have some credentials, otherwise it's just noise.

  11. Eightball
    • 3 Years
    39 mins ago

    If Trippier is back do we think Livramento moves to left back? or does Lewis Hall keep his spot as left back. Thinking of going one of those two as my Schar replacement as Burn seems boring.

    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Me thinks he’ll move to LB, hall benched

  12. Orion
    • 13 Years
    37 mins ago

    Pickford Areola
    Walker TAA Gabriel Gusto Brantwhaite
    Salah Son Eze Palmer Havertz
    Mateta Haaland Isak

    Leading my money league by 3 points… Second placed have 15 DGW players and will play BB, and I have only 6 DGW players… I also have BB, but I also still have a TC… My plan is to do -8 for 3 more DGW players, BB this GW and TC Salah in GW38 and pray… I see that as a better strategy than TC Haaland now(we both have Haaland and only I have Salah) and BB GW38
    Would use some help guys…
    Cheers

  13. Bujanglokal
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago

    Gross, Garnacho, or Rodri for BB GW7?

    1. JAC THE CAT
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Rodri

  14. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    33 mins ago

    Diaz to Richarlison for a -4?

    1. JAC THE CAT
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes, I like it.

  15. faux_C
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    33 mins ago

    The jam of getting Son in for Bruno nearrly makes up for not captaining the Goal Robot, but not quite...

    1. JAC THE CAT
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Jackson in for Bruno 🙂

      Open Controls
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      You benched a doubler over a SGW?

      Not deserved

  16. JAC THE CAT
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    I need to shift Maguire and Schar this week.

    Any recommendations?

    I've only got 8.9 to spend...

    Maxed out on Spurs, Chelsea and Man City.

    Send help!

    1. n14mul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Burn and branthwaite

      1. JAC THE CAT
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks, both good shouts.

        I think Branthwaite might be better than DGW options now.

  17. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    Which Spurs midfielder should I get to partner Son for DGW37?
    Richarlison but not sure he starts both games.

    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Has to be Richa though doesn’t it, not much else to choose from.

    2. JAC THE CAT
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Richarlison

  18. CheesyZoot
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Sell gabriel for who for bb next week?

    Already have Walker, Dalot, Burn and Porro

    1. JAC THE CAT
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Keep the big man.

      1. Bagheri Arce
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        This

    2. mcflyjohn
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nah keep him

  19. JAC THE CAT
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    How nailed is Krafth at Newcastle for the next 2 weeks?

    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Think he’ll play rest of season. Schar out

      1. JAC THE CAT
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Thank you!

  20. jackruet
    • 2 Years
    16 mins ago

    On Bench boonst.

    Play saka or
    Richa (-4)

    1. JAC THE CAT
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Play Saka

    2. Bagheri Arce
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Saka

  21. mcflyjohn
    • 2 Years
    12 mins ago

    Saka + Maguire > Son + Brainthwaite for a -4 make sense for this week?

    1. Bagheri Arce
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Keep Saka. Man U are awful and you will want him for GW38

  22. The Pep Revolution
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    Advice needed please
    Im playing BB37.

    Current defence is
    Petrovic Onana
    Burn Gvardiol Gabriel RAN Gusto

    I will do Gusto to Porro but which of the following would you do?

    A. RAN to Branthwaite for a 4 point hit
    B. Just play RAN and avoid the hit

    1. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Just play RAN, a hit for a defender is hardly worthwhile, and Everton are on the beach

  23. Gudjohnsen
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Solanke to Jackson for -4?

    1. jackruet
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes

    2. JAC THE CAT
      • 10 Years
      just now

      For sure.

  24. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Anything on Bruno? Keep or sell?

    1. JAC THE CAT
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      I might sell anyway for Richarlison.

    2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Might sell too to KDB or Foden, would mean keeping Saka this week and not using a transfer in 38 to get home straight back

  25. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Gallagher or madeuke?

