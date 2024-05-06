Many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers have problematic injuries in defence ahead of Double Gameweek 37.

The likes of Fabian Schar (£5.6m), Harry Maguire (£4.3m) and Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.1m) are all flagged, leaving Fantasy bosses short.

So, in this piece, we’ll provide an overview of the best options at the back.

*The stats in this article were correct before Manchester United’s defeat at Crystal Palace on Monday

JOSKO GVARDIOL

Josko Gvardiol (£5.1m) is top for defender transfers in this week.

Owned by only 11.4% of managers, he’s delivered 39 points over the last four Gameweeks, combining two goals and two assists with two clean sheets.

The Croatian initially struggled at Manchester City, like many players do when first trying to adapt to Pep Guardiola’s methods. Still, he’s grown into the team in 2024 and become a valuable weapon in attack.

Playing mostly at left-back, Gvardiol has racked up seven shots/five shots in the box over the last four matches, more than any other Man City defender. He’s also produced five key passes.

“I would say it’s been more than weeks [that he has been excellent]. I would say it’s months already. There was a period that was so uncertain, it was not really, really good. I said before, but it’s normal in the first season, Premier League, the demanding, challenges, skills, and strengths. “But we talked, we saw many of his performances, and he got it. He can play central defender, can play left, he’s just 22-years-old, he’s an unbelievably lovely guy, he’s beloved like you cannot imagine for his humility and we are really, really pleased.” – Pep Guardiola on Josko Gvardiol

Only Arsenal have a better defensive record than the reigning champions this season, whether that’s expected or actual goals conceded.

A run-out for Nathan Ake (£5.0m) at left-back, potentially against Tottenham Hotspur, isn’t out of the question, but given Gvardiol’s upside, he’s almost certainly worth it.

Kyle Walker (£5.4m) supplied two assists in Gameweek 34 and is a viable alternative: no City defender has created as many chances as Walker this season.

PEDRO PORRO







