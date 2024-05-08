The latest results and draw for the FFS Members Cup

DaveZubie and Biggsy will meet in the final of our latest FFS Members Cup.
The pair will clash in Gameweek 37, with both set to play their Bench Boost chips.
Here, we look back on their semi-final victories and scrutinise their squads ahead of their upcoming showdown.
FFS MEMBERS CUP SEMI-FINALS
|Team 1
|vs
|Team 2
|Name
|Score
|Rank
|Name
|Score
|Rank
|klapparandgil
|103
|18334
|vs
|DaveZubie
|105
|13203
|carrollefc
|98
|26746
|vs
|Biggsy
|111
|22119
There wasn’t much in the tussle between DaveZubie and klapparandgil.
The latter actually got returns from all 11 of their starters, yet still lost.
Nicolas Jackson’s haul was important for DaveZubie, as their opponent didn’t own him. klapparandgil instead had Joao Pedro, who returned 11 fewer points, as their third forward.
That offset the double Arsenal clean sheet points that klapparandgil had banked in the early Saturday kick-off.
In the end, victory was sealed by Bruno Fernandes’ no-show at Selhurst Park. That meant that Son Heung-min was autosubbed in for DaveZubie, handing them a two-point victory.
Biggsy‘s win over carrollefc was a little more clear-cut.
The latter went into the tie with a slight disadvantage, having taken a four-point hit.
With the two sharing nine players in their respective XIs (after autosubs), the result came down to Bukayo Saka and Dan Burn v Nicolas Jackson and Jarrad Branthwaite.
Biggsy’s choice of Jackson and Branthwaite was worth an extra nine points, so the hit was actually immaterial in the end.
THE FINAL
|Owned by both managers
|Owned only by DaveZubie
|Owned only by Biggsy
|Petrovic, Onana, Porro, Branthwaite, Palmer, Foden, Son, Gordon, Fernandes, Isak, Haaland, Jackson
|Burn, Gvardiol, Dalot
|Gabriel, Walker, Schar
At the moment, and before any Gameweek 37 transfers are made, the only differences between the two squads come in defence.
As well as having their Bench Boosts available, both managers have two free transfers if they need them.
Biggsy will surely be using one to bring in a replacement for Fabian Schar, if he’s as injured as Eddie Howe says he is.
Both of them will be keeping an eye on Erik ten Hag’s next press conference for news of the injured Bruno Fernandes, too.
klapparandgil and carrollefc will be squaring off in the third/fourth place playoff, meanwhile.
Those two have nine shared squad members and again, have the Bench Boost at their disposal.
HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?
Our cups are very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.
Entrants who qualified for the first round get randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).
In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.
WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?
The cup adheres to the following Gameweek schedule:
Qualifying – Gameweek 29 Round 1 – Gameweek 30 Round 2 – Gameweek 31 Round 3 – Gameweek 32 Round 4 – Gameweek 33 Round 5 – Gameweek 34 Quarter-Final – Gameweek 35 Semi-Finals – Gameweek 36
- Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 37
WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?
Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before that Gameweek’s deadline.
PRIZES
1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher
