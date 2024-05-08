146
FFS Cup May 8

The latest results and draw for the FFS Members Cup

DaveZubie and Biggsy will meet in the final of our latest FFS Members Cup.

The pair will clash in Gameweek 37, with both set to play their Bench Boost chips.

Here, we look back on their semi-final victories and scrutinise their squads ahead of their upcoming showdown.

FFS MEMBERS CUP SEMI-FINALS

Team 1vsTeam 2
NameScoreRank NameScoreRank
klapparandgil10318334vsDaveZubie10513203
carrollefc9826746vsBiggsy11122119

There wasn’t much in the tussle between DaveZubie and klapparandgil.

The latter actually got returns from all 11 of their starters, yet still lost.

Nicolas Jackson’s haul was important for DaveZubie, as their opponent didn’t own him. klapparandgil instead had Joao Pedro, who returned 11 fewer points, as their third forward.

That offset the double Arsenal clean sheet points that klapparandgil had banked in the early Saturday kick-off.

In the end, victory was sealed by Bruno Fernandes’ no-show at Selhurst Park. That meant that Son Heung-min was autosubbed in for DaveZubie, handing them a two-point victory.

Biggsy‘s win over carrollefc was a little more clear-cut.

The latter went into the tie with a slight disadvantage, having taken a four-point hit.

With the two sharing nine players in their respective XIs (after autosubs), the result came down to Bukayo Saka and Dan Burn v Nicolas Jackson and Jarrad Branthwaite.

Biggsy’s choice of Jackson and Branthwaite was worth an extra nine points, so the hit was actually immaterial in the end.

THE FINAL

Owned by both managersOwned only by DaveZubieOwned only by Biggsy
Petrovic, Onana, Porro, Branthwaite, Palmer, Foden, Son, Gordon, Fernandes, Isak, Haaland, JacksonBurn, Gvardiol, DalotGabriel, Walker, Schar

At the moment, and before any Gameweek 37 transfers are made, the only differences between the two squads come in defence.

As well as having their Bench Boosts available, both managers have two free transfers if they need them.

Biggsy will surely be using one to bring in a replacement for Fabian Schar, if he’s as injured as Eddie Howe says he is.

Both of them will be keeping an eye on Erik ten Hag’s next press conference for news of the injured Bruno Fernandes, too.

klapparandgil and carrollefc will be squaring off in the third/fourth place playoff, meanwhile.

Those two have nine shared squad members and again, have the Bench Boost at their disposal.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

Our cups are very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualified for the first round get randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The cup adheres to the following Gameweek schedule:

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 29
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 30
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 31
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 32
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 33
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 34
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 35
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 36
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 37

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before that Gameweek’s deadline.

PRIZES

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

Haaland Foden


  1. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Any suggestions gratefully welcomed here!

    On BB this week and have at least 3 non playing players - Neto, Maguire & Schar.

    1FT, £3.9m ITB. Happy to take hits, chasing in a work league (about 30 points) and looking to consolidate in a cash league (about 20 points ahead)

    Neto / Petrovic
    Maguire / Schar / Gabriel / Reguilon / Zabrnyi
    Son / KDB / Garnacho / Saka / Palmer
    Jackson / Haaland / Morris

    
    1. Pulp Minion
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Onana, Burn, Dunk.

      At least it gives you 6 games for your -8

      OR you could save BB for GW 38 and have 2 FT.

      
      1. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Interesting, I hadn't considered saving the bench boost but maybe that could be an option. Will have a look into it.

        My initial thoughts were a -12 (Wilson doubt now brings that to a -8, plus nnow 0.1 priced out!)
        Neto > Ederson
        Schar > Livramento
        Maguire > Porro
        Morris > Wilson

        
    2. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      I’ve been similarly derailed by injuries since WC30. I would take the hits this week as you’ve got more time and fixtures to make them up

      
      1. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        yeah, the schar and maguire injuries have been a real pain and scuppered what was shaping up to a nice BB for minimal hits.

        If wilson is out and I go down the hits route then I will likely pivot to the below:

        Neto > Vicario
        Maguire > Akanji
        Schar > Livramento
        Morris > Isak

        
        1. PascalCygan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          They all sound good, go for it. Maybe Gvardiol over Akanji

          
  2. He Kane He Saw He Conquered
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Keep havertz or Saka?

    
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Saka

      
  3. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Morning, how are we doing?

    I’ve tuned out of FPL a bit with a couple of red arrows after an underwhelming FH34. Just want the season to end now… need to not let my head drop too much for these last two weeks…

    Anyway, enough wallowing, what would you do here? BB active

    A) Van Hecke and Darwin to Porro and Pedro (-4)
    B) Gusto, Van Hecke and Darwin to Porro, Dunk and Jackson (-8)

    1FT 6.6ITB
    EDERSON PETROVIC
    BURN GUSTO VAN HECKE** Gabriel Branthwaite
    SON FODEN PALMER GORDON GARNACHO
    HAALAND ISAK Darwin

    

    Open Controls
    1. Davemc23
      • 12 Years
      40 mins ago

      I have a similar dilemma. Do I just get Pedro or do I spend a further -4 to remove Gusto and get Jackson? Can't decide. I like the Porro pick (have him) and I like the Dunk pick too if you end up going down that road (i'm probably transferring him in also).

      
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        30 mins ago

        Thanks, think I’m heading in that direction

        
    2. Ëð
      • 8 Years
      39 mins ago

      Looking at similar moves. I think the -8 is worth it.

      
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        30 mins ago

        Thank you

        
  4. CONNERS
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Anyone thought about any final GW punts?

    Salah, Muniz & Richarlison are the main three I'm considering.

    
  5. hazza44
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Gday all

    Using BB. Maguire & Schar out for who? £2.4 ITB

    Pickford Petrovic
    Gabriel Walker Maguire Schar Porro
    Havertz Foden Gordon Palmer Bruno
    Haaland Isak Jackson

    Cheers!

    
    1. G Banger
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Can you afford Newcastle (Burn) and Arsenal (White)

      
    2. Davemc23
      • 12 Years
      39 mins ago

      Burn/Trippier (if fit) and Dunk

      
  6. dansmith1985
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Dalot or Dunk?

    
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Dalot

      
    2. MHG
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Dunk..just.
      Especially if you might use him for GW38

      
    3. Davemc23
      • 12 Years
      38 mins ago

      Dunk. United are horrendous (from a United fan). Can also see Brighton winning to nil on the final day. I'm seriously considering playing Dunk in 38

      
  7. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Is having a team set up for BB37 and then deciding to BB in 38 instead, madness?

    
    1. G Banger
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Half considering it myself, but worries about teams with nothing to play for and having random blanks

      
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        My worry too

        
    2. RichRover
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Yes

      
  8. G Banger
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Need to replace Maguire up to 5.1, have max NEW, MCI, ARS, CHE, slim pickings I know, but:
    a) Romero
    b) Branthwaite
    d) Other

    
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      39 mins ago

      Dunk-diddly-unk!

      
    2. MHG
      • 7 Years
      38 mins ago

      Dunk ?

      
    3. RichRover
      • 11 Years
      38 mins ago

      Brighton Defender

      
    4. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      A I think.

      Romero has Burnley and Sheffield in his last three, plus decent goal threat.

      Will likely get a fat zero against City mind you...

      
    5. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      A

      
    6. MHG
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      Romero is a good bet but it might block you off getting a Spurs attacker for Sheff Utd in GW38.
      I have Porro and Son and looking at Richarlison to replace Bruno if needbe so will be maxed out on Spurs as well as NEW, MCI, ARS, CHE.

      
    7. G Banger
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Cheers all, am 0.1 away from Dunk unfortunately!

      Good point about Richa...

      Will have to have a bit more of a think!

      
      1. MHG
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        If not Dunk then Webster maybe

        
  9. MHG
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Buy:
    A) Dunk
    B) Branthwaite
    I can bench him GW38

    Thanks

    
    1. RichRover
      • 11 Years
      37 mins ago

      A

      
    2. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      A

      
      1. MHG
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yes - favouring Dunk

        
    3. JoeSoap
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      Probably A

      
  10. Jon Snow
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Team was looking good until Haaland turned up a week early and obliterated my rank.
    BB active, 2FT.

    A) Watkins + Porro >>> Haaland + Romero/Dunk/5.2?
    B) Watkins + Foden >>> Haaland + Bowen
    C) Other

    Petrovic, Onana
    Gabriel, Gvardiol, Burn, Branthwaite, Porro
    Havertz, Son, Palmer, Foden, Gordon
    Watkins, Isak, N.Jackson

    
    1. MHG
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      How much in bank?
      A is far preferable than B
      You need Haaland and Foden

      
    2. JoeSoap
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      A though would be reluctant to lose Porro unless you need the funds

      
    3. Davemc23
      • 12 Years
      34 mins ago

      Havertz doesn't double. Can you transfer him out with Watkins?What does that leave you with for a midfielder? Gross/RIcharlison maybe?

      
  11. JoeSoap
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Have 2 FTs & playing BB

    Thinking Dalot to Gvardiol as one
    Best Bruno replacement if out? Have zero in bank.

    Petrovic
    White, Burn, Gabriel
    Foden, Bruno, Son, Palmer, Gordon
    Isak, Haaland
    Vicario, Jackson, Dalot, Porro

    
    1. Davemc23
      • 12 Years
      43 mins ago

      Lovely team. First one I've seen with 2 FTs and no injury issues. In your unique position I would consider transferring one of White or Gabriel out for a week and then transfer back in next week as one of your two frees. I'm sure Bruno will play. Maybe Gross as a replacement if he's injured (I would've said Richarlison but you're maxed out on Spurs)

      
      1. JoeSoap
        • 10 Years
        28 mins ago

        Thanks. Been fortunate with injuries. Arsenal defender was my original transfer out though they both could outscore Dalot. Gross is on my list.

        
        1. Davemc23
          • 12 Years
          20 mins ago

          You earn your luck though. Fair play. I would personally keep the doubler (Dalot) in order to gain another doubler (Gvardiol). What's the transfer plan for 38? You're in such an enviable position here. very little fire fighting to do

          
          1. JoeSoap
            • 10 Years
            3 mins ago

            Transfer plan is either an Arsenal mid, Salah (too expensive) or Muniz for punt. Would have liked KDB even this week.

            
  12. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    Thanks for the analysis Neil - saves me a job doing it myself!

    
    1. Pulp Minion
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      And me 🙂

      Best of luck Biggsy (though not too much!!)

      
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        No worries - good luck to you!

        

