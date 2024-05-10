595
  1. AD105
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Gusto/Solanke > Livra/Jackson for -8 worth it?

    1. Voronins Pony Tail
        2 mins ago

        Yep

      • chilli con kone
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        No IMO I think Solanke scores at home to Brentford

    2. Hanz0
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      Who scores more points this GW?

      A.) Doughty (Whu A)
      B.) Reguillon (Bou A)

      1. Gazza2000
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        B

      2. chilli con kone
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        B

    3. Voronins Pony Tail
        9 mins ago

        Livremento over Burn?

        Talk to me…..

        1. chilli con kone
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          I would still go for security of Burn if money no object. His threat from set pieces is more or less same as Livramento from open play

      • chilli con kone
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        On BB.

        A. Pedro > Mateta -4
        B. Pedro > DCL -4
        C. Pedro & White > Wilson & Livramento -8
        D. Pedro, White & Flekken > Isak, Livra, Verbruggen -12

        Other forwards are Haaland and Jackson.

        1. Gazza2000
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          C

      • grooveymatt65
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        (lost on the last page)

        Hey guys, Here's my current team, plan to use my bench boost like most other people haha

        thanks

        1. Hits from the Bong
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Needs more players

      • DandyDon
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Soooo last time I transferred Saka out because of a ‘knock’ in week 7 (he’s had a few since to!) it had a huge impact on my team, eventually dropping me to 4.1 mil. I am now up to 160k and don’t want the Saka curse to hit again! Do I pull the trigger and take a hit to bring in Son?

      • WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Playing BB.
        Have 13 Doublers + Havertz and Mateta.

        Is it worth doing Havertz > Son (-4)?

        Thoughts appreciated.

