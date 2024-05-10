The penultimate Gameweek of the 2023/24 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season affords us the chance to load up on ‘doublers’.

We call upon a trio of Chelsea, Manchester City and Newcastle United options in the Gameweek 37 Scout Picks XI, whilst Tottenham Hotspur also play a significant part in our thinking.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GOALKEEPER

Djordje Petrovic (£4.7m) is our preferred goalkeeper as Chelsea travel to Nottingham Forest and Brighton and Hove Albion on the back of three clean sheets in five. Admittedly, Mauricio Pochettino’s troops haven’t convinced on the road lately, failing to win since February. Still, since Marc Cucurella (£4.8m) began ‘inverting’ in Gameweek 35, it has brought more stability to the side, offering hope that they can deliver. Even if the Blues concede, Petrovic can be expected to pick up save points.

DEFENDERS

