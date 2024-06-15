Spain v Croatia team news: Yamal makes history

Group B of the European Championship gets underway with one of the toughest-to-call fixtures of Matchday 1.

Spain v Croatia kicks off at 17:00 BST in Berlin.

Lamine Yamal is in Spain’s XI as expected and, at 16 years and 338 days, makes history as the youngest-ever player to appear in a European Championship finals.

The main bit of injury news for the Spaniards is the benching of Aymeric Laporte, who was suffering with a muscular issue this week.

Nacho and Robin Le Normand are instead at centre-half.

Marc Cucurella is preferred to Alex Grimaldo at left back, meanwhile.

Fitness issues are, as is the case with Laporte, likely a contributing factor with Ivan Perisic only being a substitute for Croatia.

Josko Gvardiol, often a centre-back for his country, looks set to start at left-back.

TEAM NEWS

Spain XI: Unai Simon, Carvajal, Le Normand, Nacho, Cucurella, Pedri, Rodrigo, Fabian, Yamal, Morata, Williams

Croatia XI: Livakovic, Stanisic, Pongracic, Gvardiol, Sutalo, Majer, Kovacic, Kramaric, Modric, Brozovic, Budimir.

