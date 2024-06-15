190
Dugout Discussion June 15

Spain v Croatia team news: Yamal makes history

190 Comments
Share

Group B of the European Championship gets underway with one of the toughest-to-call fixtures of Matchday 1.

Spain v Croatia kicks off at 17:00 BST in Berlin.

Lamine Yamal is in Spain’s XI as expected and, at 16 years and 338 days, makes history as the youngest-ever player to appear in a European Championship finals.

The main bit of injury news for the Spaniards is the benching of Aymeric Laporte, who was suffering with a muscular issue this week.

Nacho and Robin Le Normand are instead at centre-half.

Marc Cucurella is preferred to Alex Grimaldo at left back, meanwhile.

Fitness issues are, as is the case with Laporte, likely a contributing factor with Ivan Perisic only being a substitute for Croatia.

Josko Gvardiol, often a centre-back for his country, looks set to start at left-back.

TEAM NEWS

Spain XI: Unai Simon, Carvajal, Le Normand, Nacho, Cucurella, Pedri, Rodrigo, Fabian, Yamal, Morata, Williams

Croatia XI: Livakovic, Stanisic, Pongracic, Gvardiol, Sutalo, Majer, Kovacic, Kramaric, Modric, Brozovic, Budimir.

Euro 2024 Fantasy: Get involved with our coverage!

With Euro 2024 kicking off this week, Fantasy Football Scout has an exclusive Premium Membership offer!

Our special Euros package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area, which has all the data you need to succeed in Euro Fantasy.

Premium Members can now get that extra edge for their preparations with official Euro 2024 qualification and friendly data, as well as all the usual benefits like team reveals, a fixture ticker, expert strategy tips and more.

SIGN UP TODAY


190 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bartowski
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Did Simón get a pen save?

    Open Controls
    1. Thanos
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Don’t see why not

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      yeah offence committed after the save

      Open Controls
  2. Thanos
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    This Croatia team lacks speed and creativity barring Modric. Looks like a team of 30 plus all over. Will be surprised if they make it out of the group.

    Open Controls
    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Dont think modric has that much speed

      Open Controls
      1. Thanos
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        Modric for creativity

        Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      tough to judge, second half theyve been much better and spain very clinical in the first half. can see a draw with Italy taking both them and Italy out the group with 4 points

      Open Controls
      1. jacob1989
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Most likely all 3 except Albania go thru

        Open Controls
      2. Thanos
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        They’ve just missed too many easy chances. Looks like a team which is low on confidence imo.

        Open Controls
  3. Valkyrie
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    FFS Croatia!

    Open Controls
  4. Thanos
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Gents, if I use the FTs and then use LL chip for next round, would the transferred players stay for MD3 or will the team revert to original MD1 team? TA!

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      revert back, like FH in fpl

      Open Controls
      1. Thanos
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Ah ok. Thanks!

        Open Controls
  5. F4L
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Spain are going to be one of the teams that mega rotate md 3 if they can beat Italy. Already resting players today at 3-0

    Open Controls
    1. Thanos
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      They have squad depth too so fully expect it

      Open Controls
  6. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Why wasnt Rodri given a red card? The goal was open. The player would have passed the ball into an empty net if not fouled so surely he stopped a goalscoring opportunity. Rodri's shirt must be blue!

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      michael oliver...

      owners saved at staring an unsubable 0 pointer

      Open Controls
    2. Thanos
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Don’t know why that wasn’t a red. Seems straight forward decision as Rodri was the last man.

      Open Controls
    3. gart888
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Man City advantage carries through to Euros too.

      Open Controls
    4. chocolove
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      English ref

      Open Controls
  7. Alan The Llama
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Fabian Ruiz given player of the match

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Shame it wasn’t Pedri

      Open Controls
  8. Thanos
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Ruiz motm. Congrats owners!

    Open Controls
  9. F4L
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    looks like back 4 for Italy, dimarco wing back dream down the drain 😥

    Frattesi starts

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      and Scamacca

      Open Controls
  10. WorldCup82
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Are you guys able to change captain?

    Open Controls
    1. Alan The Llama
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Have to wait until the end of the day when the game has updated.

      Open Controls
      1. WorldCup82
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Ah so no mid day captain change.

        Open Controls
        1. jacob1989
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          That would give u like 15 chances to change c!

          Open Controls
  11. Thanos
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Dimarco starts

    Open Controls
    1. Jonesfromthere
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Sky is blue

      Open Controls
  12. azz007
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    No cmabiasso then

    Open Controls
    1. Jonesfromthere
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Formation ruined that bargain

      Open Controls
  13. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Gary Neville: 'Southgate has made players play for their country better than their clubs'.......

    Not sure I agree with that.
    Foden, Kane, Trent, Saka...... all the world-class players don't deliver under Southgate which is why he's hounded by the fans.
    Gary Neville doesn't really know what he's talking about imo.

    Open Controls
    1. Jonesfromthere
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      He sounds smart and is articulate. The context is irreverent

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 11 Years
        59 mins ago

        Neville sounds smart??

        Open Controls
  14. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    2 hours ago

    Fratessi starts. Excellent

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.