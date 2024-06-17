244
Dugout Discussion June 17

Belgium v Slovakia team news: De Cuyper a sub

244 Comments
Matchday 1 of Euro 2024 Fantasy continues in Frankfurt, as Belgium start their campaign against Slovakia.

Romelu Lukaku was the top goalscorer in qualifying and he is unsurprisingly part of head coach Domenico Tedesco’s starting XI.

Wout Faes, Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard and Jeremy Doku also feature for the Red Devils, but Maxim De Cuyper has to settle for a place on the bench.

Instead, Yannick Carrasco starts at left-back, with Koen Casteels preferred to Matz Sels in goal, as expected.

As for Slovakia, the 2%-owned Adam Obert is their most-selected player, but he’s only named among the substitutes.

Martin Dubravka, Milan Skriniar and David Hancko are some of the familiar faces in action, however.

Kick-off is at 17:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Belgium XI (4-2-3-1): Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Debast, Carrasco; Mangala, Onana; Doku, De Bruyne, Trossard; Lukaku

Subs: Sels, Kaminski, Vertonghen, Witsel, Theate, De Cuyper, Vranckx, Tielemans, Vermeeren, Bakayoko, De Ketelaere, Lukebakio, Openda

Slovakia XI (4-3-3): Dubravka; Pekarik, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko; Lobotka, Kucka, Duda; Schranz, Haraslin, Bozenik

Subs: Ravas, Rodak, Obert, Gyomber, De Marco, Kosa, Benes, Rigo, Suslov, Bero, Hrosovsky, Tupta, Duris, Sauer, Strelec

244 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    34 mins ago

    Ditched Theo and Mbappe for Frimpong and Kane with all the illness and injury talk.

    Nightmare

    1. Roshen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Mbappe did nothing so far. Lukaku enjoyers also were happy they dropped Kane few hours ago

    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 10 Years
      just now

      VAR room will probably find some reason preventing Mbappe from celebrating.

  2. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    27 mins ago

    Biggest upset by FIFA ranking in Euro history?
    Really?

    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      3 vs 48

  3. Christina.
    • 14 Years
    25 mins ago

    lol

  4. BlzE_94
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Captain Bruno or Cancelo?

    1. gibson1314
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Bruno for me

    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Has to be Bruno

