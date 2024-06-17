Belgium v Slovakia team news: De Cuyper a sub

Matchday 1 of Euro 2024 Fantasy continues in Frankfurt, as Belgium start their campaign against Slovakia.

Romelu Lukaku was the top goalscorer in qualifying and he is unsurprisingly part of head coach Domenico Tedesco’s starting XI.

Wout Faes, Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard and Jeremy Doku also feature for the Red Devils, but Maxim De Cuyper has to settle for a place on the bench.

Instead, Yannick Carrasco starts at left-back, with Koen Casteels preferred to Matz Sels in goal, as expected.

As for Slovakia, the 2%-owned Adam Obert is their most-selected player, but he’s only named among the substitutes.

Martin Dubravka, Milan Skriniar and David Hancko are some of the familiar faces in action, however.

Kick-off is at 17:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Belgium XI (4-2-3-1): Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Debast, Carrasco; Mangala, Onana; Doku, De Bruyne, Trossard; Lukaku

Subs: Sels, Kaminski, Vertonghen, Witsel, Theate, De Cuyper, Vranckx, Tielemans, Vermeeren, Bakayoko, De Ketelaere, Lukebakio, Openda

Slovakia XI (4-3-3): Dubravka; Pekarik, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko; Lobotka, Kucka, Duda; Schranz, Haraslin, Bozenik

Subs: Ravas, Rodak, Obert, Gyomber, De Marco, Kosa, Benes, Rigo, Suslov, Bero, Hrosovsky, Tupta, Duris, Sauer, Strelec

