Romania v Ukraine team news: Moldovan benched

The first of Monday’s three Euro 2024 matches sees Romania take on Ukraine.

Kick-off in the Group E curtain-raiser is at 14:00 BST.

From a Euro 2024 Fantasy perspective, most of the interest is in Andriy Lunin (€4.5m), whose ownership currently sits at 20%.

The goalkeeper starts for Ukraine this afternoon, as does Oleksandr Zinchenko (€5.5m), Mykhailo Mudryk (€7.0m) and Artem Dovbyk (€7.5m).

Romania players are less popular purchases among Fantasy managers.

Dennis Man (€5.0m) and Haratiu Moldovan (€4.0m) are their most-owned squad members, sitting in just 2% of teams.

However, Moldovan is only a substitute here, with fellow €4.0m shot-stopper Florin Nita preferred between the sticks.

TEAM NEWS

Romania XI (4-2-3-1): Nita; Ratiu, Dragusin, Burca, Bancu; R Marin, M Marin; Man, Stanciu, Coman; Dragus

Subs: Moldovan, Tarnovanu, Rus, Nedelcearu, Alibec, Cicaldau, Puscas, Hagi, Mihaila, Olaru, Mogos, Sorescu, Racovitan, Birligea, Sut

Ukraine XI (4-2-3-1): Lunin; Konoplia, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Zinchenko; Stepanenko, Shaparenko; Tsygankov, Sudakov, Mudryk; Dovbyk

Subs: Bushchan, Trubin, Svatov, Talovierov, Sydorchuk, Yarmolenko, Malinovskyi, Yaremchuk, Mykolenko, Brazhko, Zubkov, Bondar, Tymchyk, Vanat, Mykaiilichenko

