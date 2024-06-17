63
Dugout Discussion June 17

Romania v Ukraine team news: Moldovan benched

63 Comments
Share

The first of Monday’s three Euro 2024 matches sees Romania take on Ukraine.

Kick-off in the Group E curtain-raiser is at 14:00 BST.

From a Euro 2024 Fantasy perspective, most of the interest is in Andriy Lunin (€4.5m), whose ownership currently sits at 20%.

The goalkeeper starts for Ukraine this afternoon, as does Oleksandr Zinchenko (€5.5m), Mykhailo Mudryk (€7.0m) and Artem Dovbyk (€7.5m).

Romania players are less popular purchases among Fantasy managers.

Dennis Man (€5.0m) and Haratiu Moldovan (€4.0m) are their most-owned squad members, sitting in just 2% of teams.

However, Moldovan is only a substitute here, with fellow €4.0m shot-stopper Florin Nita preferred between the sticks.

TEAM NEWS

Romania XI (4-2-3-1): Nita; Ratiu, Dragusin, Burca, Bancu; R Marin, M Marin; Man, Stanciu, Coman; Dragus

Subs: Moldovan, Tarnovanu, Rus, Nedelcearu, Alibec, Cicaldau, Puscas, Hagi, Mihaila, Olaru, Mogos, Sorescu, Racovitan, Birligea, Sut

Ukraine XI (4-2-3-1): Lunin; Konoplia, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Zinchenko; Stepanenko, Shaparenko; Tsygankov, Sudakov, Mudryk; Dovbyk

Subs: Bushchan, Trubin, Svatov, Talovierov, Sydorchuk, Yarmolenko, Malinovskyi, Yaremchuk, Mykolenko, Brazhko, Zubkov, Bondar, Tymchyk, Vanat, Mykaiilichenko

Euro 2024 Fantasy: Get involved with our coverage!

With Euro 2024 kicking off this week, Fantasy Football Scout has an exclusive Premium Membership offer!

Our special Euros package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area, which has all the data you need to succeed in Euro Fantasy.

Premium Members can now get that extra edge for their preparations with official Euro 2024 qualification and friendly data, as well as all the usual benefits like team reveals, a fixture ticker, expert strategy tips and more.

SIGN UP TODAY


63 Comments Post a Comment
  1. jeffjeff12
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Lukaku or Mbappe as a captain？

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Mmmbop!

        Open Controls
      2. richvar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        I have the exact same question! Havertz did OK for me with 18 pts, but I think both Lukaku and Mbappe will outscore him. Question is which one will score more... I'm leaning towards Lukaku.

        Open Controls
      3. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Luk

        Open Controls
      4. JBG
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Lakaka

        Open Controls
      5. Roshen
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Rukaku

        Open Controls
    • Tazah
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Funny how all concerns about England before the Euros was the defence, but now everyone complaining about the midfield and attack

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        They will be fine. I'm a Netherlands fan but can see England winning this tournament.

        Open Controls
    • Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Watch Dovbyk punish me this afternoon for bottling it and taking him out just before the Friday deadline for Lukaku instead!

      Same time as ditching VVD for Grimaldo as well!

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Looks like you're safe for now.

        Open Controls
    • dirtmcgirt
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      with my luck so far Lukaku (C) will have one of his famous donkey performances

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        50 mins ago

        I dare not change from Wirtz...

        Open Controls
        1. Weasel Boy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          12 mins ago

          Same

          Open Controls
        2. dirtmcgirt
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          god I wish I'd done this. I'm in the race for wooden spoon even with people who clearly aren't checking team news at this rate)

          Open Controls
      2. azz007
        • 6 Years
        50 mins ago

        I've punted. Wirtz to Kaku

        Open Controls
    • Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Are there any playing 4.0m keepers?

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        50 mins ago

        Strakosha. Maybe Pentz, we'll see soon

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 6 Years
          48 mins ago

          Cheers Ment

          Open Controls
      2. Roshen
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        49 mins ago

        From Serbia

        Open Controls
      3. maff
        • 12 Years
        37 mins ago

        Nita

        Open Controls
    • barton fc
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      best crimping replacement?

      thinking garvds, cancelo, robbo or De Cuyper

      Open Controls
      1. Mirror Man
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Welding imo. Far superior.

          Open Controls
        • Weasel Boy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Cancelo
          Hopefully

          Open Controls
        • Make Arrows Green Again
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Any spoken word medium really. Crimping only really works if you can get the big-eyes, small-eyes dynamic going.

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • 8 Years
            28 mins ago

            Agree with this. One cannot simply put on a mirrorball suit and crimp. Better to stick with scat if you don't know what you're doing

            Open Controls
      2. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        F**k it.
        Debrug to Lunin

        Open Controls
        1. jayzico
          • 13 Years
          20 mins ago

          Me too

          Open Controls
        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 2 Years
          20 mins ago

          1 easy save in the bag

          Open Controls
        3. Weasel Boy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          F**k

          Open Controls
      3. Jonesfromthere
        • 12 Years
        55 mins ago

        Heard a lot of hype about this Tsygankov but he’s been awful so far. Far slower than I expected and a few very poor deliveries.

        Open Controls
        1. Jonesfromthere
          • 12 Years
          3 mins ago

          And just miskicked it from 12 yards

          Open Controls
      4. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        53 mins ago

        What a goal!

        Open Controls
      5. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        52 mins ago

        Typical

        Open Controls
        1. azz007
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yup swapped. Verb for Lunin

          Open Controls
          1. Weasel Boy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Apart from Wirtz(c) I'm having an absolute nightmare.

            Open Controls
      6. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        52 mins ago

        Lunin AA

        Open Controls
      7. Make Arrows Green Again
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        51 mins ago

        Luninacy

        Open Controls
      8. nerd_is_the_werd
        • 4 Years
        51 mins ago

        That's totally the defenders fault.
        Passing it back to the keeper from 5 yards out being closed down.

        And of course, Ukraine concede with Lunin in my team.

        Open Controls
      9. fish&chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        50 mins ago

        Good job Lunin

        Open Controls
      10. Milk, 1 Šuker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        50 mins ago

        Chasing clean sheets is not the one. Glad I kept Verbruggen in my starting XI

        Open Controls
        1. Weasel Boy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Smart.
          Unfortunately I twisted

          Open Controls
      11. Paul Psychic Octopus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        50 mins ago

        Dang! Had Stanciu in my draft until the last minute.
        Captain, guaranteed minutes, on pens and free kicks.

        Open Controls
      12. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        49 mins ago

        Lunin assist?

        Open Controls
      13. Tazah
        • 6 Years
        49 mins ago

        just wondering the average age of everyone on here... feel free to lie for a cheap laugh

        Open Controls
        1. Paul Psychic Octopus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          44 mins ago

          my average age is 66

          Open Controls
        2. Jonesfromthere
          • 12 Years
          42 mins ago

          33

          Open Controls
        3. Make Arrows Green Again
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          41 mins ago

          Just old enough to remember the 1990 World Cup

          Open Controls
        4. Remi595
          • 2 Years
          31 mins ago

          39

          Open Controls
      14. Jonesfromthere
        • 12 Years
        42 mins ago

        We all wfh with a mouse mover?

        Open Controls
        1. nerd_is_the_werd
          • 4 Years
          24 mins ago

          Your boss is probably doing the exact same thing so that makes it ok, right?

          Open Controls
          1. Jonesfromthere
            • 12 Years
            3 mins ago

            Meow

            Open Controls
        2. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
          • 3 Years
          24 mins ago

          I am starting to fear that I am no longer 'down with the kids'

          Open Controls
      15. Philosopher's Stones
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        Think Putin is supporting Ukraine today. Said to be a long time fan.

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          Stick to the Hungary/hungry jokes

          Open Controls
      16. nerd_is_the_werd
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        It's another screammerrrr!!!!!!!!
        *looks at 1-pointer from Lunin*

        Open Controls
      17. Bada Bing
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        Another howler from Lunin, he's been dreadful.

        Open Controls
        1. Gizzachance
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Glad I stuck with verbruggen !

          Open Controls
      18. nerd_is_the_werd
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        This guy plays for Real Madrid yh?

        Open Controls
      19. TallestJohn
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Should've switched from Wirtz to The Man

        Open Controls
      20. DeSelby
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Twisted on Verbruggen to stick Lunin between the...uh...sticks. Feel dumb now. Unless Lunin saves a penalty which would make me feel a bit smarter.

        Open Controls
        1. Jonesfromthere
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Same

          Open Controls
      21. Alan Watts
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yesssss Dennis Dracula assisted by Dennis The Man...nice differentials

        Open Controls
      22. nerd_is_the_werd
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        There's only one man, who can be considered the man..... and that is Man!

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.