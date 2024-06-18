81
  1. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    I have cancelo bruno and the czech gk. A 0-0: would be perfect

  2. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Playing limitless and want to take a punt on a striker.
    Havertz and schick are locked in.
    Who should be my 3rd striker?
    A. Mitrovic
    B. Vlahovic
    C. Sesko
    D. Duah

    Cant get kane as have double eng defense and jude

    1. ritzyd
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Kramaric

      1. jacob1989
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Coz Southgate tactics seem just to defend

    2. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Why have you double England defence 😉

  3. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Damn no Barák. Had my eye on him for MD2. Anyone know if he might be more likely to play v Georgia? Is this a more defensive setup than usual for Czechia?

  4. Moxon
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Assuming no Mbappe, who will you captain on the 21st?

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      57 mins ago

      Nobody jumps out, I was thinking Baumgartner

  5. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Just slapping together a draft MD2 WC. What are your thoughts?

    Pentz, Stanek
    Gvardiol, Akanji, Dalot, Schar, Mittle
    Kdb, Bellingham, Musiala, Wirtz, Baumgartner
    Ronaldo, Lukaku, Vlahovic

    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      56 mins ago

      U still want kdb and lukaku? Romania seem good in defense

      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 11 Years
        53 mins ago

        I think they will be slightly differential due to the last result but that same result mean the pressure is on now to perform. They must win.

      2. azz007
        • 6 Years
        39 mins ago

        Kaku has alot of chances needs to bury them

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      35 mins ago

      Pretty good. Not sure on the Belgians; Romania looked pretty solid. Although I've capped Ronaldo tonight, I might be wary of his mins going forward. Like Baumgartner, Akanji, Schär, Vlahovic.

      Mine has 10.5m in the bank!

      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 11 Years
        34 mins ago

        Really? Wow, I went with the likes of Baumgartner and two 4m keepers due to the need for funds! To be fair, I like Schick and will monitor him in this match

  6. azz007
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Went Canholgu instead of Guler. Madness. 12pts and would've saved. 0.5m

  7. KAPO KANE
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Didn’t quite make it a full house of returns, first blank today!

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      52 mins ago

      Nice, whats your score?

  8. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    If I'm not using a chip this week who should I get rid for a Croatia/Austria midfielder?

    Szboz or Guler?

    1. Sir Matt Bugsby
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Szoboszlai and Hungary looked bad.. get rid.

  9. notlob legin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Is TKT around??

    I'm not playing Euros but she who must be obeyed / listened to has Bruno as captain and it's been on him all week!!!

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      46 mins ago

      Probably asleep at the moment. As his squire, I might suggest: put the power couple banter out in public - we love it! Gemgem, come say hello

      1. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        Too shy for that mate, unfortunately!!

        1. Gemgem1010
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Brave enough to play a game I have absolutely no idea about Babe... fortune favours the brave!! ❤️

      2. Gemgem1010
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

  10. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Was Guler POTM?

    1. azz007
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Yes

  11. azz007
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Is a free kick classed as goal outside of the box

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      38 mins ago

      You would assume so

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      yeah

    3. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yes anything outside the box

  12. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    1 hour ago

    Another upset on the cards this evening

  13. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    58 mins ago

    Any Bappe news? Are people getting rid this week?

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      32 mins ago

      Who nose

    2. Alan The Llama
      • 14 Years
      26 mins ago

      He's going to play wearing a mask.

      1. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        But on which MD?

    3. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      Could miss out next 2

  14. F4L
    • 9 Years
    54 mins ago

    Do you think TAA starts the Denmark match?

    Open Controls
      • 11 Years
      45 mins ago

      I do

      Open Controls
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        just think it didnt really work, but dont know if southgate will ditch trying it after just 1 match

        need him to play if not wc'ing

    2. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      31 mins ago

      Yes. Why change a winning combo?

      Open Controls
        • 9 Years
        28 mins ago

        meh, just wasnt a very convincing win.

        Open Controls
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yes but its Southgate. He doesn't care about playing beautiful. He prefers 1-0 wins

          Open Controls
            • 9 Years
            just now

            yea true

      2. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Foden needs dropping

  15. R(o)naldo Party
    • 2 Years
    46 mins ago

    I love you Ronaldo

  16. F4L
    • 9 Years
    45 mins ago

    dont think Cancelo has any idea where he's meant to be playing

    Open Controls
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yeah i have him and he looks lost

      Open Controls
    • 2 Years
    36 mins ago

    Ronaldo really should be used as an impact sub at this stage of his career. Just starting bcoz of reputation and past glory

    Open Controls
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      He was the second highest scoring player in qualifying to be fair. Scored a good brace vs Ireland before the tournament started (not that that’s saying much) and still scoring every week in Saudi.

      Open Controls
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      might be a case of lack of other options, ramos hasnt kicked on at psg. felix not really out and out striker

      Open Controls
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      He proves my point

      Open Controls
        • 11 Years
        20 mins ago

        How?

        Open Controls
          • 2 Years
          18 mins ago

          By missing an easy one on one. A younger Ronaldo would have buried it

          Open Controls
            • 11 Years
            15 mins ago

            You see him missing an opportunity, I see him running a brilliant line. It wasn’t an easy one on one either and it was a good save. This was closely followed by a beautiful back heel that unlocked the defence.

            Open Controls
              • 10 Years
              just now

              This

    4. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Probably the most in-form player in the whole tournament

      Open Controls
    • 9 Years
    31 mins ago

    Are you telling me out of all the players for Portugal, vitinha is the best set piece taker? Over Bilva Bruno or even cancelo?

    Open Controls
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Must be

      Open Controls
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    Is this the most boring Euro competition or is it just my thinking?

    Open Controls
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      There has been plenty of goals. Turkey v Georgia was a great watch today.

      Open Controls
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Seriously? I feel like the England match and parts of this one so far, where the only ones you can say are boring.

      Open Controls
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Uh really? This is like the most exciting i have seen. Maybe ur just watching selective games

      Open Controls
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Are you one of these who pretends to like cagey 0-0 “chess matches” to seem more cultured

      Open Controls
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    Leao is such a frustrating player to watch, pretty poor crossing ability or at least pretty inconsistent.

    Open Controls
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Lol and just as I post this, he does that... idiot.

      Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Jota should start

      Open Controls
    • 2 Years
    22 mins ago

    Good refereeing. Clear dive

    Open Controls
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Wish more refs did that

      Open Controls
      • 15 Years
      just now

      The idiots doing the American TV commentary assumed the card was for Soucek

      Open Controls
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    Portugal over-engineering it to sh*t

    Open Controls
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    Is this the first 0-0:at halftime this euros?

    Open Controls
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    I despise short corners... just whip it in.

    Open Controls
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Yeah phases me, never quite seems to work out!

      Open Controls
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Wc activated any worth getting Austria players?

    Open Controls
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Baumgartner

      Open Controls
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        What did he do against France anything exciting?

        Open Controls
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          He is quite attacking. Got a good chance. Sabitzer another option

          Open Controls
            just now

            Looked lively, had Austria's best chance for THAT ghost goal kick.

            Open Controls
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      wonder when possession based football Guardiola style goes out of favour? found it interesting the Spain NT themselves have actually transitioned away from it abit using pacey wingers and getting the ball forward quickly (first time in 16 years the Spain national side had less possession in a competitive match vs Croatia)

      does feel like its becoming passing for passing sake to an extent

      Open Controls
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      There has been only 1 draw this euros. This could be the 2nd

      Open Controls

