Portugal start their quest for Euro 2024 glory against Czechia on Tuesday.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

The third-most expensive player in the official Euro 2024 Fantasy game, Cristiano Ronaldo, is in action tonight.

Ronaldo, who features in 25% of Fantasy squads, isn’t the only popular player on show, however.

Bruno Fernandes (32%-owned), Joao Cancelo (28%), Ruben Dias (16%) and Diogo Costa (14%) also make the cut in what appears to be a back-three formation.

As for Czechia, they have been mostly swerved by Euro 2024 Fantasy managers, with only Patrick Schick in more than 1% of squads.

He starts tonight, along with West Ham United duo Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek.

TEAM NEWS

Portugal XI (3-4-3): Costa; Dias, Pepe, Mendes; Dalot, Fernandes, Vitinha, Cancelo; Bernardo, Leao, Ronaldo

Subs: Sa, Patricio, Silva, Semedo, Pereira, Inacio, R Neves, J Neves, Nunes, Palhinha, Neto, Ramos, Conceicao, Felix, Jota

Czechia XI (3-5-2): Stanek; Holes, Hranac, Krejci; Coufal, Provod, Soucek, Sulc, Doudera; Schick, Kuchta

Subs: Kovar, Jaros, Vitik, Jurasek, Zima, Vlcek, Cerny, Lingr, Sevcik, Cerv, Barak, Jurasek, Hlozek, Chory, Chytil