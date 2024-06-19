Matchday 2 of Euro 2024 Fantasy gets underway this afternoon, with Croatia up against Albania in Hamburg.

Croatia were beaten 3-0 by Spain on Saturday, while Albania scored the quickest goal in Euros history before losing to Italy.

Kick-off is at 14:00 BST.

Zlatko Dalic makes three changes to his starting XI.

Josko Gvardiol switches from full-back to centre-back, so Ivan Perisic slots in on the left. There’s a change on the right, too, with Josip Juranovic preferred to Josip Stanisic.

Further forward, Bruno Petkovic replaces Ante Budimer.

From a Fantasy perspective, most of the Croatian interest is in Gvardiol and Luka Modric, both of whom boast a double-digit ownership.

As for Albania, they make two alterations in attack.

Qazim Laci comes in for Taulant Seferi on the left wing, while Rey Manaj is chosen to lead the line over Armando Broja.

The Albania XI also includes €4.0m shot-stopper Thomas Strakosha.

TEAM NEWS

Croatia XI (4-3-3): Livakovic; Juranovic, Sutalo, Gvardiol, Perisic; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Majer, Petkovic, Kramaric

Subs: Stanisic, Pongracic, Erlic, Labrovic, Mario Pasalic, Budimir, Ivanusec, Sosa, Pjaca, Vida, Ivusic, Marco Pasalic, Sucic, Baturina

Albania XI (4-2-3-1): Strakosha; Hysaj, Ajeti, Djimsiti, Mitaj; Ramadani, Asllani; Asani, Bajrami, Laci; Manaj

Subs: E Berisha, Balliu, Gjasula, Broja, Kastrati, Mihaj, Seferi, M Berisha, Muci, Ismajli, Daku, Abrashi, Kumbulla, Aliji, Hoxha

