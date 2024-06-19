168
  1. JBG
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    Sutalo really lucky not to get a YC there

  2. azz007
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    Who. Gets motm?

    1. Red Star Toro
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Whoscored has Kramarić as their higher rated player so I'd be hoping it's him, let's wait and see

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      kramaric or budimir

    3. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      should be perisic

      1. azz007
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        Not Sutolo

    4. Chandler Bing
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Sutalo I think. Been class.

    5. SM001
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Fotmob has Kramaric so far with Modric, Kovacic and Laci close behind.

    6. dirtmcgirt
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Attackers just need to be good to get the headlines, defenders need to get eye catchingly class all game to get MOTM. It'll be probably be Kramaric.

    7. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Sussusutalo oh oh

  3. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    19 mins ago

    Gvardiol on 5 recoveries since 1 hour

    1. azz007
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yeh dead

  4. JBG
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Gjasola G

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Gjasula*

      What a match this turned out to be, tbf.

  5. TheBiffas
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    Woowwwwwwww

  6. azz007
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Sutola assist? Ha

    1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Sussusutalo oh oh

  7. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    ALBBAAANNNIIIIAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAARRRGGGGHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!!

  8. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    This draw will likely eliminate both teams.

  9. azz007
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Sutolo needs all those recoveries revoked now

  10. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Haha crazy game this

  11. TheBiffas
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    Has to be a recovery from Gvardiol there

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      he bottled so many recoveries then ref blows the whistle just as hes about get one ffs

    2. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      We ll anyways sub him out

    3. azz007
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      He's rubbish another flop

  12. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Gg, good entertainment at the end..

  13. PartyTime
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    5 points from Sutalo isn’t too messy

  14. JBG
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Sutalo should be MOTM, so many ball recoveries and then assisted the equaliser.

    1. azz007
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Lucky not to get yellow they need to go out.

    2. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Hahaha this

  15. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Wouldn't be surprised if Spain and Italy play out a draw based on this result.

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      topping the group is big, surely not

      1. nerd_is_the_werd
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Spain will top the group with a win v Albania in MD3 due to a superior goal-difference.
        Italy face "tougher" opposition against Croatia who must win.

    2. dirtmcgirt
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Spain wouldn't hate it but surely not Italy

      1. nerd_is_the_werd
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Italy are playing Spain who beat Croatia 3-0, and a draw would net them the magical 4 points which could get them through.

  16. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Subbed in 73'
    1-1 74'
    OG 76'

    Poor Gjasula

    1. PartyTime
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      MOTM performance

      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        A substitution for the history books!

  17. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    No changes in Germany lineup

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Musiala G and A
      Havertz G
      Mittelstand G

      3-1 to Germany

  18. Naby K8a
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Fantasy app deleted

    1. dirtmcgirt
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Haha. Two more bust match days and I'll join you.

  19. Skalla
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Kremaric MotM on his B-day

    1. fish&chips
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Lovely stuff

