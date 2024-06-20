50
  1. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    Can we bring in Subway Socceroos yet?

    1. Mirror Man
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        We need to bring Australia a little closer but we don't have the tugboats required. Well, we do have plenty of tugboats, but they are outdated and incapable of tugging a large country. One day though ey?

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          Most of Europe is in Australia picking our fruit! We should definitely be there!

          1. Mirror Man
              2 hours, 6 mins ago

              Is that where everyone is?

              1. The Knights Template
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 1 min ago

                Some are transforming into lobsters on Bondi!

      • Tazah
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Is it possible to still change captain for tonights game? Was thinking to change from Ozil to either Theo Walcott or Defoe, have a feeling there'll be loads of goals in this one.

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          Charlie Yankos!

          1. Tazah
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 33 mins ago

            What a player.... really enjoyed his 2 stints at Wollongong City

            1. The Knights Template
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 27 mins ago

              Check his goal out against Argentina!

      • FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        I feel for Neale. Cooper back in the premier league and another 38 gameweeks of blatant bare-faced lies on the injury news.

        Oh well, at least we don't have to put up with Company now. He was the worst of the lot.

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          *Kompany

        2. Ronnies
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 27 mins ago

          Howe is the worst

          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            8 mins ago

            He's not as bad as people make out. You just have to listen really closely to literally every word because each one matters.

        3. Comment removed. Please refer to our terms and conditions on posting comments.

          1. LarryDuff
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 11 mins ago

            Cheers for the input adolf

          2. Now I'm Panicking
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 10 mins ago

            Wow

          3. Mirror Man
              2 hours, 2 mins ago

              They've been interested in selling De Ligt for ages. He's absolutely shite.

              1. PartyTime
                • 2 Years
                2 hours, 1 min ago

                You have a wrong information.

                1. Mirror Man
                    2 hours ago

                    No I don't.

              2. Deulofail
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 57 mins ago

                If I were a football manager, I would turn the team into a side of practical jokers... with a main of handsome neckbearded hunks

                And we would play board games together

                1. PartyTime
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 52 mins ago

                  Moms invited into the dressing room as long as they don’t come with mirrors

                  1. Mirror Man
                      1 hour, 50 mins ago

                      Could I interest you in a glass of punch by any chance??

            • FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 34 mins ago

              Every season we get promised an article ranking premier league managers on their trustworthiness when it comes to injury news and every season it never materializes. And yet we have all the content in the world when it comes to the Euro fantasy game ... right down to analysis on the high carbohydrate diet that the Slovakian team are eating.

              1. Tazah
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 31 mins ago

                what a tragedy

              2. LarryDuff
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 11 mins ago

                Touch grass

              3. Botman and Robben
                • 7 Years
                2 hours ago

                Write the article then ask FFS to publish it for a fee.

                1. FPL Virgin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  I will write an article if they are not planning one. It's a fun topic to write about.

            • raoulduke71
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 25 mins ago

              Captain Foden or Trent?

              1. Deulofail
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 48 mins ago

                Stick

              2. PartyTime
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 36 mins ago

                Foden more explosive but my heart says Trent.

            • Chipmunk
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 14 mins ago

              Who to captain?
              A. Kane
              B. Bellingham

              1. Mirror Man
                  2 hours, 1 min ago

                  A. K
                  B. B

                  All you need is an E option and you can spell kebab. Close. Unlucky.

                  Thanks.

                  1. The Knights Template
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 44 mins ago

                    Or babka with another A. Woohoo sweet AND savoury!

                    1. Mirror Man
                        1 hour, 39 mins ago

                        I never knew I needed this in my life until now. This is why you're on the big bucks.

                        1. The Knights Template
                          • 10 Years
                          1 hour, 34 mins ago

                          Yes, it’s the kebabka!

                  2. Assisting the assister
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 58 mins ago

                    B

                  3. Johnjo
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 48 mins ago

                    I'm going Kane, despite also having Bellingham. Just have a feeling that Kane might get a couple today. Which probably means you should go Bellingham as my captain choices have been absolutely atrocious so far this competition!

                    1. The Knights Template
                      • 10 Years
                      1 hour, 33 mins ago

                      You could always open a Kebabka franchise!

                      1. The Knights Template
                        • 10 Years
                        1 hour, 28 mins ago

                        Savoury and Sweet, It’s Sugar and Meat! Tis our sales slogan!

                • Assisting the assister
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 34 mins ago

                  Musiala cappers - are you twisting?

                  1. Mirror Man
                      1 hour, 6 mins ago

                      I did

                    • Deulofail
                      • 8 Years
                      1 hour, 4 mins ago

                      I did

                    • PartyTime
                      • 2 Years
                      1 hour, 2 mins ago

                      I will twist if a popular option outscores him significantly

                    • jacob1989
                      • 2 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      I am sticking.
                      Big hauls seem rare this euros, goals are spread

                      1. PartyTime
                        • 2 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        You advised me to stick with (W)irtz md 1 but I twisted. (M)usiala Md 2, I better listen to you!

                    • fenixri
                      • 8 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      Stick 100%.

                      Just look at the madness in MD1.

                  2. fenixri
                    • 8 Years
                    32 mins ago

                    England need win today and Serbia not to lose to secure 1st place in group.

                    Spain need win against Italy and they will secure 1st place.

                    There could be huge rotations in MD3.

                    1. PartyTime
                      • 2 Years
                      just now

                      Serbia should secure a draw at least today. Spain - Italy would be cagey but still expecting goals

                      WC md 3 little bit hard to set up due to rotation. Looking forward to those drafts.

                  3. ManUtdFan977
                    • 5 Years
                    28 mins ago

                    musiala as captain. stick or twist?
                    kane/saka, griezmann and lukaku/fernandes to come.

                  4. mikeyboss33
                    • 2 Years
                    22 mins ago

                    Mittlestadt stick or Trent cap?

