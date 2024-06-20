A much-needed antidote to the dross served up by England is arguably the most attractive game – on paper at least – of the tournament so far.

It’s Spain v Italy, which kicks off at 20:00 BST at the Arena AufSchalke.

If there is to be a victor in tonight’s fixture, they’ll follow Germany in securing a passage to the round of 16.

Not only that, they’ll secure top spot in Group B. The winner of this group will face one of the best third-place teams, with the Group B runners-up squaring off against the second-place team in Germany’s group.

Onto the team news and there is just one change across the two sides.

It’s made by Spain, who recall the fit-again Aymeric Laporte.

Nacho drops to the bench as a result.

Italy are unchanged from the 2-1 win over Albania.

TEAM NEWS

Spain XI: Simon, Carvajal, Le Normand, Morata, Ruiz, Laporte, Rodri, Williams, Yamal, Pedri, Cucurella.

Italy XI: Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Dimarco, Calafiori, Frattesi, Jorginho, Scamacca, Pellegrini, Chiesa, Barella, Bastoni.

