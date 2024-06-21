154
Dugout Discussion June 21

Netherlands v France team news: Right-wing Frimpong + bench for Mbappe

154 Comments
Day eight of this European Championship ends with team news from the Group D clash between the Netherlands and France. It kicks off at 20:00 BST in Leipzig.

Both were victorious in Matchday 1 so winning here will give one of these a strong chance of finishing first, where they’d face the runner-up of Group F: Portugal, Turkey, Czechia and Georgia.

The pre-match talking point has been the status of Kylian Mbappe (€11.0m) after the superstar forward suffered a broken nose against Austria. He’s masked and on the bench, as Aurelien Tchouameni (€6.0m) replaces him in France’s only change. It could be Antoine Griezmann (€9.0m) as centre-forward.

Meanwhile, it’s also one alteration for the Netherlands. Jeremie Frimpong (€5.5m) is listed in the game as a defender but steps in for Joey Veerman (€6.5m), meaning he’s higher up the pitch. Some huge out-of-position potential.

Popular players Virgil van Dijk (€6.0m), Theo Hernandez (€5.5m), Mike Maignan (€5.5m), Xavi Simons (€7.0m), William Saliba (€5.5m) and Denzel Dumfries (€5.5m) all start, as expected.

MATCHDAY 2 TEAM NEWS

Netherlands XI – Verbruggen; Dumfries, de Vrij, van Dijk, Ake; Schouten, Simons, Reijnders; Frimpong, Depay, Gakpo

France XI – Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, T Hernandez; Kante, Rabiot, Tchouaméni; Dembele, Thuram, Griezmann

  1. F4L
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    they're taking their time with motm, maybe they think no one deserves it lol

    Open Controls
  2. The Train Driver
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    What are your 'must haves' for MD3?

    Open Controls
    1. Roshen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      updates on Mbappe are crucial

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      59 mins ago

      musiala/gundo
      german defence
      french defence
      mbappe
      oyarzabal a nice punt if you think he starts striker
      lukaku

      Open Controls
      1. dirtmcgirt
        • 8 Years
        58 mins ago

        Ronaldo against Georgia is gonna statpad like mad too I feel.

        Open Controls
        1. F4L
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          will have myself because not using a chip, but think theres a good chance he gets a rest as well if portugal beat turkey

          just abit meh for those on LL if they sub him in last matchday and he doesnt start, but the potential for a big haul is there. tough choice

          Open Controls
      2. Flaming Flamingo
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Musiala and Gundo will probably be rested? Will get to see lineups before the deadline though

        Open Controls
  3. dirtmcgirt
    • 8 Years
    1 hour ago

    Does POTM update overnight? Baumgartner still has 8 points on the app.

    Open Controls
  4. Roshen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    56 mins ago

    Kante motm again...undeserved

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      ah, oh well.

      Open Controls
    2. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      I think if draw defensive mids get it.. yday hojberg

      Open Controls
  5. Thanos
    • 2 Years
    56 mins ago

    Kante potm

    Open Controls
  6. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    54 mins ago

    WC on MD3 or QF?

    I have already used my Limitless.

    My team currently for MD3:

    Moldovan
    Guehi-Tah-Mittelstadt-Dimarco
    KDB-Kroos-Shaqiri
    Lukaku-Kane-Mbappe

    Costa-Calhanoglu-Faes-Fernandes

    So?

    A: Use it on MD3
    B: Use FT instead and WC on QF

    Open Controls
    1. dirtmcgirt
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      QF a huge risk imo, not enough transfers to change from your second round players if it goes pear shaped. If you're doing ok I'd just it MD3 or leave it to the semi

      Open Controls
      1. dirtmcgirt
        • 8 Years
        15 mins ago

        Sorry disregard thought you were using limitless not WC

        Qf for sure then, most of your team other than maybe Kroos will probably play

        Open Controls
        1. CoracAld2831
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          9 mins ago

          Thank you.

          Open Controls
        2. CoracAld2831
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          And we see Germany's lineup before deadline anyway.

          Open Controls
    2. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      I also used LL in md2 but will WC in md3 simply to maximize opportunities. Md3 has 12 ganes. Qf just 4.
      Of course if a team like Germany And england are out in r 16 i ll be screwed

      Open Controls

