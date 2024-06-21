Netherlands v France team news: Right-wing Frimpong + bench for Mbappe

Day eight of this European Championship ends with team news from the Group D clash between the Netherlands and France. It kicks off at 20:00 BST in Leipzig.

Both were victorious in Matchday 1 so winning here will give one of these a strong chance of finishing first, where they’d face the runner-up of Group F: Portugal, Turkey, Czechia and Georgia.

The pre-match talking point has been the status of Kylian Mbappe (€11.0m) after the superstar forward suffered a broken nose against Austria. He’s masked and on the bench, as Aurelien Tchouameni (€6.0m) replaces him in France’s only change. It could be Antoine Griezmann (€9.0m) as centre-forward.

Meanwhile, it’s also one alteration for the Netherlands. Jeremie Frimpong (€5.5m) is listed in the game as a defender but steps in for Joey Veerman (€6.5m), meaning he’s higher up the pitch. Some huge out-of-position potential.

Popular players Virgil van Dijk (€6.0m), Theo Hernandez (€5.5m), Mike Maignan (€5.5m), Xavi Simons (€7.0m), William Saliba (€5.5m) and Denzel Dumfries (€5.5m) all start, as expected.

MATCHDAY 2 TEAM NEWS

Netherlands XI – Verbruggen; Dumfries, de Vrij, van Dijk, Ake; Schouten, Simons, Reijnders; Frimpong, Depay, Gakpo

France XI – Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, T Hernandez; Kante, Rabiot, Tchouaméni; Dembele, Thuram, Griezmann

