Slovakia v Ukraine team news: Lunin benched, Sudakov starts

It’s another day of three European Championship matches and this one begins with team news from the Group E clash between Slovakia and Ukraine. It kicks off at 14:00 BST in Dusseldorf.

Both had unexpected Matchday 1 results that made an already tight-looking group even more unpredictable.

Ukraine have made four changes from their 3-0 defeat to Romania. Goalkeeper Andriy Lunin (€4.5m) was questionable for at least one goal and now makes way for Anatoliy Trubin (€5.0m), with a right-back switch bringing in Oleksandr Tymchyk (€4.5m) for Yukhym Konoplia (€4.5m).

Additionally, Volodymyr Brazhko (€5.5m) and Andriy Yarmolenko (€6.0m) replace Taras Stepanenko (€5.5m) and Viktor Tsygankov (€6.0m).

That means Arsenal’s Oleksandr Zinchenko (€5.5m) still starts at left-back and young talent Georgiy Sudakov (€6.5m) keeps his place.

Meanwhile, Slovakia are unsurprisingly unchanged from the shock 1-0 victory over Belgium.

Ivan Schranz (€5.5m) grabbed the only goal and clean sheet success came for goalkeeper Martin Dubravka (€4.5m) and defender Milan Skriniar (€5.0m).

MATCHDAY 2 TEAM NEWS

Slovakia XI – Dubravka; Pekarík, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Schranz, Bozeník, Haraslin

Ukraine XI – Trubin; Tymchyk, Zabarnyi, Matvienko, Zinchenko; Shaparenko, Brazhko; Yarmolenko, Sudakov, Mudryk; Dovbyk

