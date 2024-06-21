20
Dugout Discussion June 21

Slovakia v Ukraine team news: Lunin benched, Sudakov starts

20 Comments
It’s another day of three European Championship matches and this one begins with team news from the Group E clash between Slovakia and Ukraine. It kicks off at 14:00 BST in Dusseldorf.

Both had unexpected Matchday 1 results that made an already tight-looking group even more unpredictable.

Ukraine have made four changes from their 3-0 defeat to Romania. Goalkeeper Andriy Lunin (€4.5m) was questionable for at least one goal and now makes way for Anatoliy Trubin (€5.0m), with a right-back switch bringing in Oleksandr Tymchyk (€4.5m) for Yukhym Konoplia (€4.5m).

Additionally, Volodymyr Brazhko (€5.5m) and Andriy Yarmolenko (€6.0m) replace Taras Stepanenko (€5.5m) and Viktor Tsygankov (€6.0m).

That means Arsenal’s Oleksandr Zinchenko (€5.5m) still starts at left-back and young talent Georgiy Sudakov (€6.5m) keeps his place.

Meanwhile, Slovakia are unsurprisingly unchanged from the shock 1-0 victory over Belgium.

Ivan Schranz (€5.5m) grabbed the only goal and clean sheet success came for goalkeeper Martin Dubravka (€4.5m) and defender Milan Skriniar (€5.0m).

MATCHDAY 2 TEAM NEWS

Slovakia XI – Dubravka; Pekarík, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Schranz, Bozeník, Haraslin

Ukraine XI – Trubin; Tymchyk, Zabarnyi, Matvienko, Zinchenko; Shaparenko, Brazhko; Yarmolenko, Sudakov, Mudryk; Dovbyk

20 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    54 mins ago

    Lunin.

    Another wasted pick amongst a sea of busted picks.

    
    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Atleast one reason playing LL and wc in md 2/3 was good decision.

      
  2. JBG
    • 6 Years
    44 mins ago

    Ukraine probably very happy they replaced Lunin this match.. already two huge saves from Trubin.

    
    1. azz007
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      He apologies and got dropped. Lol

      
    2. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      I subbed Pickford 4 point for Lunin. Ouch!

      
      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        Could have waited and see if he starts at least :/

        
      2. jacob1989
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Oh my goodness. Why? First game. see lineup

        
        1. Firminooooo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Had to setup my team this morning before job.

          
  3. JBG
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    Schranz G, Haraslin A

    
  4. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    37 mins ago

    Captain Dovbyk scored yet?

    
  5. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    36 mins ago

    Ukraine are soooo bad.
    Even Shevchenko is depressed....

    
  6. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    34 mins ago

    Schranz of Slovakia first player this euros to score more than 1 goal

    
    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      Was just about to post the same.

      
    2. fenixri
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      Musiala says hi

      
      1. jacob1989
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Oh yes. Forget about him. Funny bcoz he is my c this week

        
  7. JBG
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    Mudryk showing why Chelsea bought him for so much money.

    If that shot went any higher it would have ended up in the river in Dusseldorf.

    
  8. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    With Mbappe reported to be benched tonight, does that increase his chances of playing in MD3?

    
    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      imo yes because they'll want him to have a chance to get used to playing with a mask before the big KO games

      
      1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        If France win and Poland don't, then France top group. So chances of him playing MD3 become 0%.

        
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I'll probably pick him

      

