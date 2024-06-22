Belgium v Romania brings Matchday 2 of the European Championship to a close in Cologne this evening.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

Belgium are the only team in Group E without a point following Ukraine’s win over Slovakia yesterday.

Should Domenico Tedesco’s side prevail tonight, all four teams in the group will be level on three points.

Victory for Romania would secure their passage into the round of 16.

Tedesco has responded to the Matchday 1 defeat by Slovakia by making four changes.

Jan Vertonghen (€4.5m) and Arthur Theate (€4.5m) are brought into the defence, with Youri Tielemans (€6.0m) and Dodi Lukebakio (€6.5m) recalled further forward.

Yannick Carrasco (€7.0m), Zeno Debast (€4.5m), Orel Mangala (€5.0m) and Leandro Trossard (€8.0m) are demoted to substitute duty.

There’s just one change for Romania after their impressive 3-0 victory against Ukraine.

Valentin Mihaila (€5.5m) replaces fellow winger Florinel Coman (€6.0m).

LINE-UPS

Belgium XI: Casteels, Castagne, Vertonghen, Faes, Theate, Onana, Tielemans, De Bruyne, Lukebakio, Doku, Lukaku.

Romania XI: Nita, Bancu, Burca, Dragusin, Ratiu, Marin, Mihaila, Stanciu, Marin, Man, Dragus.

