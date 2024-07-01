France and Belgium are set to face off in a highly anticipated last 16 clash on Monday.

Kick-off is at 17:00 BST.

Neither team has shown their full potential at Euro 2024 so far.

After beating Austria 1-0, Les Blues were held to successive draws by the Netherlands and Poland, while Belgium have managed just a solitary win against Romania.

As for the team news, Antoine Griezmann returns to France’s line-up after he was benched in Matchday 3.

Marcus Thuram also comes into the starting XI, with Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola dropping to the bench.

Belgium, meanwhile, make two alterations.

Yannick Carrasco and Luis Openda are brought in.

They replace Youri Tielemans and Leandro Trossard, who are both demoted to substitute duty.

LINE-UPS

France XI: Maignan, Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Hernandez, Tchouameni, Kante, Rabiot, Griezmann, Thuram, Mbappe

Belgium XI: Casteels, Castagne, Faes, Vertonghen, Theate, Doku, De Bruyne, Onana, Carrasco, Openda, Lukaku

