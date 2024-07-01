144
144 Comments Post a Comment
  1. ididnt
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Why does it seem we have to endure a majority of matches in ITV in the UK or am I imagining this?

    Open Controls
    1. azz007
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Itv pay the monies. Bbc Just con us with licence

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        We have to pay TV licence here in Ireland too, since 1962. It funds RTE, the national broadcaster. But, like UK, the government is coining in VAT on broadcast related activities, hardware, streaming services, podcasts, website subscriptions,including FFS, etc.TV licences are obsolete when we already pay tax on other broadcast stuff.

        Open Controls
  2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    I hope, for the future of football, that Spain, with their attacking yet sometimes exposed way of playing, wins the tournament. Disaster if one of these Greece 2004 teams would win.

    Open Controls
  3. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    What's the plan for QF WC? Load up on Spain, France, England and probably Netherlands?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      1 hour ago

      Using Limitless. Just gonna get a few hitters, spread the 4 games and maybe pickup a MOTM somewhere. Doesn't matter if they get eliminated, concentrate on players not teams. WC in Semi Final.

      Open Controls
    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 10 Years
      1 hour ago

      I might double down on some teams like Spain and leave my WC in case if for instance Germany wins.

      Open Controls
    3. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      Depends on Portugal and Netherlands, but I'm now hoping to avoid having to use QF WC.

      Open Controls
      1. Hairy Potter
        • 9 Years
        55 mins ago

        I've already got 4 Spain, and 2 each of England, Netherlands Portugal and Germany. I'd probably use my FTs to bolster my French contingent.

        Open Controls
        1. ryacoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          43 mins ago

          I could do Ronaldo, Cancelo, Guehi to Kane, Kounde, Konsa to save WC. Would only have 1 playable GK though as both play at same time.

          Simon
          Kounde Cucurella Konsa VVD
          Williams Gundogan Fernandes Sabitzer
          Mbappe Morata

          Costa (can't use), Kane, Bellingham, Stones

          What do you reckon? Can I get away with it?

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • 12 Years
            36 mins ago

            Think your better off with 2 keepers plsying different days and 12 outfield players. Only 1 keeper sub but effectively 11 for your outfield players and only 11 players will get your points.

            Open Controls
            1. ryacoo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              6 mins ago

              Thing is though, if I were to sell a GK it'd have to Simon to Verbruggen to make other moves within budget

              But I reckon Simon probably has the highest CS chance from the 3 of those

              Open Controls
              1. GreennRed
                • 12 Years
                1 min ago

                See how Ronaldo goes tonight. Might keep him if he does well. Could still sell Costa and keep Simon?

                Open Controls
                1. ryacoo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  Could sell Costa to Pickford if I don't get Kane yeah

                  But then kinda defeats the purpose of getting Kounde if I'm keeping double Portugal attack I guess?

                  Open Controls
          2. Hairy Potter
            • 9 Years
            22 mins ago

            Too early to tell. Much will depend on whether Austria, Netherlands and Portugal go through. I think I'd concentrate on using FTs to replace players who are out/suspended.

            Open Controls
            1. Hairy Potter
              • 9 Years
              19 mins ago

              If that means that you are happy with compromises in picks, then maybe WC could be your best option.

              I've got Donnarumma and Guehi to deal with at the minute which seems manageable, but if Portugal and/or Netherlands go out, I'll need to reassess.

              Open Controls
              1. Hairy Potter
                • 9 Years
                18 mins ago

                *not happy with compromises.

                Open Controls
  4. Who let Udogie out?
    • 1 Year
    57 mins ago

    Sesko is going to score today

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Hopefully after Costa goes off after 60 mins at 0-0.

      Open Controls
  5. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 10 Years
    24 mins ago

    Let me see those Ronaldo tears! Let’s go Slovenia

    Open Controls
    1. Who let Udogie out?
      • 1 Year
      just now

      It is his last match for Portugal. He will cry like a baby.

      Open Controls
  6. Who let Udogie out?
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Penaldo is looking for a penalty

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.