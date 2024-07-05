170
Dugout Discussion July 5

Portugal v France team news: Kolo Muani starts

170 Comments
Share

Portugal v France follows on from a tense early kick-off in which Spain progressed to the semi-finals with a late, late goal.

This next game gets underway at 20:00 BST.

Roberto Martinez has named the same Portugal side that edged past Slovenia in the round of 16.

But Didier Deschamps makes two changes to the France team that saw off Belgium.

One is enforced as Adrien Rabiot (€6.5m) is suspended, so Eduardo Camavinga (€5.8m) comes into midfield.

Marcus Thuram (€6.9m) also makes way in attack as Randal Kolo Muani (€7.9m) gets his first start of the tournament.

The winner of this tie with face Spain in the semi-finals.

LINE-UPS

Portugal XI: Costa, Pepe, Dias, Palhinha, Ronaldo, Fernandes, Silva, Leao, Mendes, Cancelo, Vitinha.

France XI: Maignan, Upamecano, Kounde, Camavinga, Griezmann, Tchouameni, Mbappe, Kolo Muani, Kante, Saliba, Hernandez.

Euro 2024 Fantasy: Get involved with our coverage!

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!

Our special Euros package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Euro 2024 tournament data in it.

Plus, there are all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more.

This offer will cease on July 1, so sign up while you can!

SIGN UP TODAY


170 Comments Post a Comment
  1. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    I hope Spain bests either of these teams.

    Open Controls
    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I really hope Spain win the whole thing now.

      Open Controls
  2. SM001
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    A goal!!!

    Open Controls
    1. chocolove
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Finally!

      Open Controls
    2. chocolove
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Goal fest!

      Open Controls
  3. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    If only the Slovenians would have practiced penalties they must be thinking

    Open Controls
  4. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Get ready to see some cr7 tears in a minute!

    Open Controls
    1. chocolove
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Lets witness it

      Open Controls
    2. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      He'll storm off down the tunnel while the others console Felix.

      Open Controls
  5. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Wow Felix

    Open Controls
  6. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Will Cristiano cry like he did last game when he messed up but his was still in it or will he be ok because he scored his peno but his team went out?

    Open Controls
    1. chocolove
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      For sure. Self-centered.

      Open Controls
    2. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      He isnt crying. Bcoz he scored

      Open Controls
    3. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      *his team

      Open Controls
  7. Thanos
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    France wins.

    It’s Spain vs France for SF!

    Open Controls
  8. x.jim.x
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Are France actually going to win this whole thing without scoring from open play

    Open Controls
    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      1 penalty and 2 own goals right? And thru to semis.

      Open Controls
  9. F4L
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    saliba motm?

    Open Controls
  10. chocolove
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Good riddance

    Open Controls
  11. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Dont worry cr7 fans. He will play in 2026 WC. Haha

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      🙁

      Open Controls
    2. chocolove
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Hope so. Just want to witness they crumble even more.
      Maybe at group stage. Lol

      Open Controls
  12. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Dammit. That hurts!

    Open Controls
  13. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    CG France.

    But I hope Spain obliterates you.

    Open Controls
    1. chocolove
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Agreed

      Open Controls
  14. F4L
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    if you can't score in 240mins of KO football you deserve to go home

    this Euros is something else, not in a good way

    Open Controls
  15. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Where is the guy who was so confident Portugal wins the euros?? Lol. They were poor. Shouldn't even beat czechia.
    Not that france were better. They were equally crap

    Open Controls
  16. Thanos
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    How the hell is Dembele potm!???

    Open Controls
  17. F4L
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    dembele motm, ok. i guess at least he tried to score

    Open Controls
    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Really? Strange decision

      Open Controls
  18. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    So no goals and no penalty saved. What a terrible qf.

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Not to mention 120 minutes of Danny Murphy.

      Open Controls
  19. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Now pepe is crying and ronaldo consoling him. Lol

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      Homelander with a rare glimpse of compassion towards A-Train.

      Open Controls
  20. F4L
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    ET ball recoveries added, kounde gets 9. ggs owners. really thought Portugal would score, oh well

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      Kounde has been my best pick in this game, so good. Double up with Maignan also decent. Triple up with Theo/Saliba for the SF.

      Open Controls
      1. azz007
        • 6 Years
        14 mins ago

        Klounde animal. Owned him once on LL and they conceded. Ugh

        Open Controls
      2. Remi
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        I had Kounde Saliba Upamecano and Maignan tonight.
        It paid off quite well: 29 pts

        Open Controls
  21. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Sad football day for me. Tipped Portugal to succeed & was excited about Ronaldo winning it even though he destroyed my club way too often in the past, he is just a legend of our time & he definitely created his own history book which future generations would come to discover.

    Ronaldo, Kroos, Müller farewell! Dammit I’m getting older than I thought.

    Open Controls
  22. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Wow Southgate mentioned the "entitlement" of English fans in his presser today. He's right but I didn't think he'd mention it!

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.