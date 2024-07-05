Portugal v France team news: Kolo Muani starts

Portugal v France follows on from a tense early kick-off in which Spain progressed to the semi-finals with a late, late goal.

This next game gets underway at 20:00 BST.

Roberto Martinez has named the same Portugal side that edged past Slovenia in the round of 16.

But Didier Deschamps makes two changes to the France team that saw off Belgium.

One is enforced as Adrien Rabiot (€6.5m) is suspended, so Eduardo Camavinga (€5.8m) comes into midfield.

Marcus Thuram (€6.9m) also makes way in attack as Randal Kolo Muani (€7.9m) gets his first start of the tournament.

The winner of this tie with face Spain in the semi-finals.

LINE-UPS

Portugal XI: Costa, Pepe, Dias, Palhinha, Ronaldo, Fernandes, Silva, Leao, Mendes, Cancelo, Vitinha.

France XI: Maignan, Upamecano, Kounde, Camavinga, Griezmann, Tchouameni, Mbappe, Kolo Muani, Kante, Saliba, Hernandez.

