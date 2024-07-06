146
146 Comments Post a Comment
  1. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Think I want Holland to win it now. They are so huge

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      their fate is sealed having to play England next

      Open Controls
    2. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Would be okay with Spain or Netherlands winning.

      Open Controls
  2. Fabreghastly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Best football I've seen this tourney, from the Turks in that last 20 minutes. Shame they are going out

    Open Controls
    1. azz007
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Have t agree. Most big teams ahave been bore fest. Austria game and this one top

      Open Controls
  3. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    QF's over.

    Next the semis. SPA vs FRA and NED vs ENG. Hoping SPA v NED for a possible entertaining final, but am okay either way.

    Fantasy wise it was a personal failure.

    Open Controls
    1. azz007
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      4 players out. Got a out free tranfers to make it.
      Chips used in groups.allmgood here. Best strategy

      Open Controls
      1. jacob1989
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        7 players out for me. So basically i won't have a bench except gk

        Open Controls
  4. F4L
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    de vrij motm, 12 pointer

    Open Controls
    1. azz007
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Capatinees joyce

      Open Controls
  5. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Brasil v Uruguay at 02:00am
    Anyone staying up to watch that one?

    Open Controls
    1. Naby K8a
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      of course, who wins?

      Open Controls
      1. nerd_is_the_werd
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        If Vini Jr wants the Ballon D'Or, then Brasil.
        Darwin and Gakpo seem to be fire though

        Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.