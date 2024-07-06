The Euro 2024 semi-final line-up will be complete after this evening’s last quarter-final tie between the Netherlands and Turkey.

The Dutch are the bookies’ favourites to qualify, with the winner of this match set to face England on Wednesday.

Kick-off in Berlin is at 20:00 BST.

As for the team news, the Netherlands are unchanged from the side that beat Romania 3-0 in the round of 16.

That means Donyell Malen, who scored two goals off the bench in Matchday 4, has to settle for a sub role once again.

Meanwhile, Turkey have been forced into three alterations due to suspensions.

Samet Akyadin, Salih Ozcan and Hakan Calhanoglu replace Merih Demiral, Ismail Yuksek and Orkun Kokcu.

LINE-UPS

Netherlands XI: Verbruggen, Dumfries, de Vrij, van Dijk, Ake, Reijnders, Schouten, Bergwijn, Simons, Gakpo, Depay

Turkey XI: Gunok, Muldur, Akaydin, Bardakci, Kadioglu, Ayhan, Ozcan, Guler, Calhanoglu, Yildiz, Yilmaz

