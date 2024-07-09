211
  1. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    At least when you captain Mbappe you dont have to worry about a YC.

  2. dirtmcgirt
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Give me that 6th kounde recovery plz

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      For him and Cucurella

    2. azz007
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      This guy.

    3. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Yes and 3rd for Rodri as well, need these small wins

      1. lilmessipran
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Wait Rodri was on 2 recoveries now back on 1

  3. Thanos
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Hernandez cap what a miss 🙁

  4. KAPO KANE
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Is there a 3rd place play off again?

    1. dirtmcgirt
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      They've done a match to decide the wooden spoon this year

      Scotland Vs Poland

    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      If you are asking for fantasy. Read the rules

    3. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      No, there is not.

      Only Final.

  5. Thanos
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Dembele off.

    France have a chance now.

  6. azz007
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Yamal prob get motm if stays like this.

  7. dirtmcgirt
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    No wonder Mbappe left on a free

  8. lilmessipran
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Yamal booked

  9. Mr. O'Connell
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Level of time wasting is elite

  10. Thanos
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    French fried. All over.

  11. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Woohoo...Spain are thru!!!

  12. Ginkapo FPL
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    I feel robbed. Wheres the rest of the game?

  13. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    For the sake of football, I hope it's a Spain vs Netherlands final!

    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      That would be rematch of 2010 wc final

      1. Fabreghastly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        The Dutch were appalling in that match. Half the team should have been sent off

        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          They havent exactly been amazing at this tournament. Just casual anti england bias.

          1. panda07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            53 mins ago

            Have you been watching much of the tournament so far and if so, who would you say the more exciting team to watch so far is? England or the Netherlands?

          2. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            37 mins ago

            English people wanting England to lose for “the sake of football” - vile

            1. panda07
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              9 mins ago

              Who are these "vile" English people?!

        2. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          49 mins ago

          Yes de Jong's kung fu kick to Xabi Alonso comes to mind. Do you think Koeman would adopt similar tactics?

          1. jacob1989
            • 2 Years
            7 mins ago

            That was against a different tiki taka boring spain.. this spain is more exciting. But ned deserve more than boring england to be in final.

            1. panda07
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Yeah sure this Spanish team play different to the tiki taka days, I was more getting at whether Koeman, whose team have been playing positive football so far, would play defensive against Spain in the final?

    2. Not again Shirley
      • 7 Years
      53 mins ago

      For the sake of England I hope England go through!

  14. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    France had no idea what to do to score another goal
    Let's be honest
    Congrats to Spain

  15. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Real question now is who’s getting POTM?!

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Yaman Yamal

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Mbappe

    3. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Olmo robbed

      Winning goal and kinda assisted Yamal's goal too

    4. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      No idea, but Lionel Messi will receive the POTY and Ballon D'Or award(s)

      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Scored as many NPGs in this tournament as Mbappe tbf

        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Mbappe is overrated!

          1. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            59 mins ago

            Clearly the best player in the world but the state of football is shockingly bad

            1. panda07
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              39 mins ago

              Clearly? Why so?

              1. x.jim.x
                • 9 Years
                19 mins ago

                Because no other player comes close to doing what he’s been doing for years

                1. panda07
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Yeah he's a great player Jim, just not sure he's the superstar a lot of people think he is.

    5. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Yamal was confirmed a while ago.

  16. Saka Punch
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Even if England get through they're not beating this Spain team sadly 🙁

    1. azz007
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Southgate 6 - 3 - 12 busses go pens

  17. azz007
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Spain through 5 players active.
    Tomorw 3 Dutch to go through.
    Final tranfers looking good.

  18. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Happy with that, four through including a keeper

  19. fenixri
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    I have a feeling we got a first proper Euro game in first half and then just rubbish as whole tournament so far.

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      yea as soon as the onus was on France to score it was fun over

    2. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      35 mins ago

      Struggling to think of a worse tournament in my lifetime really

      1. dirtmcgirt
        • 8 Years
        28 mins ago

        world cup 2010 was appalling. euro 2012 and 16 not much better

        1. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          23 mins ago

          2010 had its moments, but it was ruined by the constant buzz. I think both Euros tournaments mentioned were better than this one, especially 2012.

  20. Davros
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Stick or twist with Mbappe (c)?

    1. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Twist.

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      twist

    3. Not again Shirley
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Twist probs. Not sure who too mind. That’s the tricky bit. Someone like Foden maybe for fun.

  21. dirtmcgirt
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    3 through, 5 out (didn't take a hit on transferring Costa

    England lose then I'll see you all in two years

  22. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    5 through (3+1+1) and 6 players left (3 ENG/3 NED). Potentially only need 3 transfers, but will use all 5 to maybe change things up.

  23. Not again Shirley
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    So glad I played limitless and WC in groups stages. Almost pointless in knockout.

    1. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      35 mins ago

      Used mine in MD2.

      It was an alright decision.

      1. Not again Shirley
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Used mine in MD 2 and smashed 95 points.

        1. CoracAld2831
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          Only 69 for me.

          Have not had luck with captains myself. Musiala on KO was my first succesful one.

          1. Not again Shirley
            • 7 Years
            just now

            In fairness there is a hell of a lot of luck in FF. The best players are the lucky players.

    2. Assisting the assister
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Yep that was the right plan. Enough transfers for it to not really matter late on.

    3. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Depends on how you set your MD1 team up as to when WC was needed. I haven't needed to use my WC, given the way the knockouts have gone.

  24. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Yep.

    After team selection and captain pick, it's out of our control and influence.

