Forty-eight matches of the European Championship down, three to go.

The first semi-final of Euro 2024 is the clash between Spain and France, which gets underway at 20:00 BST tonight.

The winners of this match face the Netherlands or England in Sunday’s final.

Spain are now the bookies’ favourite for this summer’s tournament, having seen off the hosts in the quarter-finals.

They’ve won every match at the Euros so far, although they were taken to extra-time by Germany on Friday.

France, by contrast, have only been victorious in two of their five matches to date, discounting the penalty shootout success against Portugal.

As for the team news, Spain make three enforced changes to their starting XI.

Nacho (€5.0m) and Jesus Navas (€5.0m) are handed starts in defence, filling in for suspended pair Robin Le Normand (€4.5m) and Dani Carvajal (€5.5m).

The injured Pedri (€6.9m) is replaced by Dani Olmo (€7.5m) in midfield, meanwhile.

France’s two alterations see Antoine Griezmann (€9.0m) and Eduardo Camavinga (€5.8m) drop to the bench.

Ousmane Dembele (€8.0m) is recalled after his positive cameo in Matchday 5, while Adrien Rabiot (€6.5m) returns from suspension.

Kylian Mbappe (€11.0m) is fit to start for Les Bleus, as is Fabian Ruiz (€6.5m) for Spain.

LINE-UPS

Spain XI: Simon, Navas, Nacho, Laporte, Cucurella, Olmo, Rodri, Fabian, Yamal, Morata, Williams.

France XI: Maignan, Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Hernandez, Kante, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Dembele, Muani, Mbappe.

