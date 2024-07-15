12
Euro 2024 July 15

Euro 2024 Fantasy: Williams inspires Spain to title

In this brief Scout Notes round-up, we’ve got the key Euro 2024 Fantasy notes from Sunday’s final.

Spain were crowned champions after beating England 2-1, with substitute Mikel Oyarzabal scoring the winning goal in the 86th minute.

SPAIN WIN EURO 2024

In the end, the best team won.

Across the tournament, Spain claimed victory in all seven of their matches, scored the most goals by far (15), conceded only four, whilst playing brave, attacking football.

In Berlin, England were sunk by substitute Oyarzabal’s late winner, but it was Nico Williams who lit up this final.

The winger scored the opener, combining brilliantly with Lamine Yamal, whilst posting match-leading totals for shots (three) and key passes (three).

He ended Matchday 7 as the highest-scorer on 10 points, having been awarded the Player of the Match award.

In truth, Spain could and should have made it 2-0, with Williams, Dani Olmo and Yamal all having decent chances.

However, they left it late, with Oyarzabal sliding home Marc Cucurella’s excellent cross to seal the win.

As for Rodri, he was named Player of the Tournament but was withdrawn at half-time with a hamstring injury.

HEARTBREAK FOR ENGLAND

England will take no shame in this defeat, they simply came up against a better team, but over the tournament, their performances weren’t up to scratch.

They scored just eight goals in seven matches, seven fewer than Spain, while their 6.17 expected goals (xG) tally was bettered by nine other nations. That’s despite playing seven times.

MatchdayOpponentGoals scoredxG
1Serbia10.52
2Denmark10.87
3Slovenia00.80
4Slovakia21.52
5Switzerland10.65
6Netherlands21.25
7Spain10.55

A 9.5 minutes per chance ratio ranked joint-18th, meanwhile.

Here, they switched to a back four formation, with Luke Shaw at left-back and Harry Kane leading the line in a 4-2-3-1.

The latter earned a share of the Euro 2024 Golden Boot by scoring three goals but was out of sorts against Spain and substituted on the hour.

Cole Palmer did at least raise hopes of a dramatic comeback with a composed left-foot strike from a Jude Bellingham assist, but England failed to kick on and lacked control throughout.

“I think Spain were the best team in the tournament. We didn’t keep the ball well enough. We were in it until the last 10 minutes. I’m devastated for everyone. We have just fallen a little short.

“We had a little bit of momentum in the game at that point [when Cole Palmer equalised]. There’s a big chance at the end to equalise too but across the 90 minutes, I’m not sure we did enough.

“Spain press well and you have to keep the ball when you win it back. In the end, that’s the bit that takes more out of your legs.

“I think the players will take enormous credit for getting us to where we did but when you’re as close as that, you have to take your chances. They have represented the shirt with pride and haven’t been beaten until the very end. I just think tonight Spain had more control of the game.” – Gareth Southgate

EURO 2024 FINAL: TOP-SCORING PLAYERS

  • Nico Williams – 10 points
  • Cole Palmer – 7 points
  • Marc Cucurella – 6 points
  • Mikel Oyarzabal – 6 points
  • Jude Bellingham – 6 points
  • Lamine Yamal – 5 points
  • Dani Carvajal – 4 points

  1. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 56 mins ago

    Well done Spain - tough draw, won all their matches and deserved Champions.

    Looking forward to FPL, which players might be impacted at the start of the season?
    Saka, Walker, Rice, Rodri, Foden, Trippier?

    On the other hand Stones & Shaw may have benefited from this tournament having missed much of last season.

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      In addition Mac Allister, Alvarez, Romero, Martinez, Diaz, Lerma are involved in the Copa America final so will be overdue an end of season break.

      Open Controls
      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        * Enzo Fernández too.

        Open Controls
    2. Hakuna 10
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Since the start of 2023, Rodri has won more trophies (eight) than he has lost matches (four)

      Open Controls
  2. Camzy
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    I think I might have Palmer in my starting team. The lad is just constantly looking to attack. Every pass was forward, he's deadly at pens and he's got free rein to do as he likes.

    10.5m is steep but looks fair considering he was top scoring player last year. Double with Nkunku if Chelsea look to be clicking.

    Open Controls
    1. NZREDS
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Shiet hes 10.5 now? Fair play but this season it’s gonna be tight getting everyone I want in!

      Open Controls
  3. Scratch
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    So glad Spain won it. The only one of the "contenders" apart from Germany who were actually trying to play decent football.
    France, England and Portugal had the most talented squads but they were a chore to watch. They say only results matter, but if you're willing to bore your fans to tears for results then you'd better win it, thank f%*$ none of them did.

    Open Controls
    1. LarryDuff
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      True that. Was a pity Germany and Spain met so early.

      Open Controls
    2. chocolove
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Yes. If England won, there will be many team (or even big team) play just for the result, then football will lose the magic.
      I'm tend not to watch the football nowadays because of the boring play. Hope world cup will be a better tournament.

      Open Controls
    3. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Yes Spain was way more entertaining than England which was expected as well.

      First half was cagey and boring. Spain tried to push but couldn't overcome English defense.

      Second half was entertaining which was a relief especially when watching the game past midnight with working day ahead. Spain played more openly and England came to life with Palmer on the pitch. All the goals scored were fantastic. Yamal wasted a clear chance. On the other side, Spain was lucky to avoid second equaliser.

      I was supporting Spain so it was worth at the end of the day!

      Open Controls
  4. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    56 mins ago

    The stage lighting is making Shakira's legs look like they a loaded with cellulite.

    Open Controls
  5. Weeb Kakashi
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Any Copa America streaming links?

    Open Controls

