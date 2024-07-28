Fantasy EFL: Could the captaincy ‘cheat’ work?

One of the riskiest, yet possibly most satisfying strategies that we’ve seen in other Fantasy games that allow selection changes is targeting your vice-captain as the focal point in your side, and using your captain as a ‘smokescreen’.





THE CAPTAINCY ‘CHEAT’ EXPLAINED

For the captaincy hack to work, your vice-captain must play before your captain.

Let’s take an example for gameweek 1.

If you know that Lawrence Vigouroux won’t play for Burnley, and you fancy 2023/24 Championship Golden Boot winner Sammie Szmodics against Derby County at Ewood Park to haul, vice-captaining him will result in him becoming your automatic captain.

If he hauls big time, you leave Vigouroux in your side. The armband then passes on to Szomodics.

If he only gets a middling return or blanks, change Vigouroux to a goalkeeper who will start for their club and stands a good chance of hauling (but who has not yet played).

In essence: managers can gain a massive haul at the expense of losing one player. High risk, high reward? The idea may not work, but it’ll certainly ruffle a few feathers in your mini-leagues when you captain a non-starter!

