2
Fantasy EFL July 28

Fantasy EFL: Could the captaincy ‘cheat’ work?

2 Comments
One of the riskiest, yet possibly most satisfying strategies that we’ve seen in other Fantasy games that allow selection changes is targeting your vice-captain as the focal point in your side, and using your captain as a ‘smokescreen’. 


THE CAPTAINCY ‘CHEAT’ EXPLAINED

For the captaincy hack to work, your vice-captain must play before your captain.

Let’s take an example for gameweek 1.

If you know that Lawrence Vigouroux won’t play for Burnley, and you fancy 2023/24 Championship Golden Boot winner Sammie Szmodics against Derby County at Ewood Park to haul, vice-captaining him will result in him becoming your automatic captain.

If he hauls big time, you leave Vigouroux in your side. The armband then passes on to Szomodics.

If he only gets a middling return or blanks, change Vigouroux to a goalkeeper who will start for their club and stands a good chance of hauling (but who has not yet played).

In essence: managers can gain a massive haul at the expense of losing one player. High risk, high reward? The idea may not work, but it’ll certainly ruffle a few feathers in your mini-leagues when you captain a non-starter! 

2 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FHRITP
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      Judging by the lack of comments I guess I'm not the only one that has no clue about a fantasy league for the championship? What on Earth is the article about?

    • Vandango999
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      I'm not sure this will work as rule states:
      Fantasy EFL will implement a rolling lockout mechanic whereby players/clubs will become locked as soon as that club plays (i.e. as soon as their game kicks off) in the current gameweek. 

      So if the CLUBS become locked after playing, surely the goalkeeper you had initially as captain WON'T be able to be replaced by another who hasn't played as his CLUB has played. If it was just playing players who become locked then it would be feasible. Unless I read the rule wrong??

