Amongst all the chaos of an international tournament, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) going live and the exciting launch of a new Fantasy EFL game, it’s easy to forget that actual player transfers have taken place.

In fact, as of Monday lunchtime, our accessible, in-depth spreadsheet says there have been 471 in total.

Rather than trawl through the dealings of all 72 Football League clubs, here is a selection of some of the most noteworthy deals for Fantasy managers.

Jonson Clarke-Harris (from Peterborough United to Rotherham United, free)

Rotherham’s constant bouncing between League One and the Championship threatened to calm down after coming 19th in 2022/23. However, last season resumed the chaos, as they finished last with just 27 points.

In response, they’ve chosen to reunite with prolific forward Clarke-Harris, who played for the Millers between 2014 and 2018. He may have fallen out of favour in his closing months at Peterborough but the previous three league campaigns saw him net 69 times.

Therefore it seems a shrewd move and, with Fantasy EFL players unpriced and reset each week, it seems inevitable that Clarke-Harris will be a regular target to bring in points.

Macaulay Langstaff (from Notts County to Millwall, undisclosed)

Meanwhile, an intriguing Championship purchase sees lethal forward Langstaff rise two divisions.

After progressing through the North East’s non-league football system, 32 Gateshead goals caught the attention of many. He soon made the move to Notts County, where 42 strikes in 2022/23 set a new National League record.

Things didn’t stop post-promotion, either. By becoming League Two’s top scorer, the 27-year-old has now bagged an incredible 103 goals in all competitions during the last three seasons.

Weeks after being named the new club captain, he signed for Millwall and it’ll be fascinating to see if he can make the step up. They’ve also secured Japhet Tanganga for free – another good deal.

Zan Celar (from Lugano to Queens Park Rangers, undisclosed)

Sticking with London sides, it’s a real statement of intent that Queens Park Rangers were able to fight off competition to complete the signing of Slovenian forward Celar.

Five wins throughout the closing eight games forced Championship survival and now they’ve grabbed someone who has scored 51 times in Switzerland for Lugano over the last few campaigns.

Early signs suggest they’ve excellently replaced Sinclair Armstrong, who has joined Bristol City. Even so, although good enough to make three cameo appearances at Euro 2024, Celar is still without an international goal.

Joe Rodon (from Tottenham Hotspur to Leeds United, £10m)

During negotiations with Spurs for 18-year-old star Archie Gray, a deal was also struck to make Rodon’s loan permanent. Furthermore, it’s one of the few EFL transfers that isn’t officially recorded as ‘undisclosed.’

The centre-back starred for Daniel Farke’s side, playing 50 times en route to their heartbreaking play-off final defeat.

2023/24 helped Rodon get his career back on track, having barely started since his 2020 Spurs move. A temporary loan at Rennes was promising and now he’s proven himself to be solid and stable in Leeds’ backline.

Jayden Bogle (from Sheffield United to Leeds United, undisclosed)

Sticking with the Whites, their capture of Bogle brings serious haul potential. Whilst they kept more Championship clean sheets (19) than anyone else, the 24-year-old racked up some encouraging underlying Premier League stats.

By netting past Chelsea and both Manchester sides, he once again ended a season on three goals. And amidst all the big-name top-flight defenders, Bogle ended fifth for attempts inside the penalty area (26), joint-seventh for shots (32) and sixth for getting them on target (11).

Callum O’Hare (from Coventry City to Sheffield United, free)

At least the Blades were able to snatch a couple of impressive signings themselves. Firstly, a four-year deal for free agent O’Hare.

After starting at Aston Villa, the attacking midfielder had a great time at nearby Coventry, helping them win 2019/20’s League One before going on to reach the Championship play-off final and an FA Cup semi.

The 26-year-old let his Sky Blues contract expire and perhaps had his eye on a Premier League move instead. That’s because the three campaigns that surrounded his injury-disrupted 2022/23 delivered 14 goals and 19 assists. He could prove to be a very canny asset for Chris Wilder.

Kieffer Moore (from Bournemouth to Sheffield United, undisclosed)

Additionally, in comes 6ft 5in centre forward Moore, fresh from a fruitful half-season that pushed Ipswich over the promotion line. Seven goals came in 18 appearances and it’s not too long ago that he notched 20 of them in 2020/21 for Cardiff City.

Sheffield United have lost Ben Brereton Diaz, Oliver McBurnie and Cameron Archer over the summer, so a reliable attacking threat needed to be recruited.

Alfie May (from Charlton Athletic to Birmingham City, undisclosed)

Relegation certainly hasn’t quelled the ambition of Birmingham’s new owners. By League One standards, they’ve spent a lot of money on building a squad capable of quick promotion.

For example, League One’s leading scorer May has arrived from Charlton – pipping Huddersfield Town to his signature. In his latest three seasons with both the Addicks and Cheltenham Town, 66 goals have occurred.

By being responsible for the winner in Saturday’s friendly at Walsall, he’s got off to a great start.

Emil Hansson (from Heracles to Birmingham City, undisclosed)

As well as May, Alex Cochrane, Marc Leonard and a couple of goalkeepers, Birmingham have purchased defender Christoph Klarer and two names from the Eredivisie.

Born in Norway to a Swedish father, Hansson secured five goals and six assists for Heracles last time. Before that, it was 16 and 19 respectively in a brilliant 2022/23 Eerste Divisie campaign.

They’ve also splashed out on Willum Thor Willumsson, a tall midfielder who chipped in with 15 top-flight goals over Go Ahead Eagles’ latest two seasons. And it’s somewhat surprising that – after helping them secure a Europa Conference League spot – the Icelandic international decided to leave for League One.

Chris Willock (from Queens Park Rangers to Cardiff City, free)

Finally, another free Cardiff move to go alongside former Arsenal and Aston Villa man Calum Chambers.

The brother of Newcastle United’s Joe, winger Chris opted to join Benfica after the Gunners and eventually settled at QPR. His four years there produced 20 league goals and 22 assists.

Form tailed off in the latter half of 2023/24 but, if Willock can find his groove again, he will soon be on the radar of many Fantasy EFL managers.

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!



Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it. Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more. This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can! SIGN UP TODAY



