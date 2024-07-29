15
  1. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Bogle serious haul potential, been saying it for decades!

    1. Tony Moon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      46 mins ago

      The mind "bogles"!

      ... I'll get my coat!

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        7rjngs quickly!

    2. Jean Jacket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      You really spliffed that EFL article.

  2. Barnaby Wilde
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Where will Toney most likely start the season at?

      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        28 mins ago

        Brentford

      2. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        28 mins ago

        Leeds

      3. Tony Moon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        10 mins ago

        Accrington Stanley

    • marcos11
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Thoughts on this draft or is it too top heavy?

      Raya
      Gvardiol Andersen Martinez
      Saka Eze Nkunku MGW
      Haaland Watkins Isak
      4.0 Konsa Winks Greaves

      1. Barnaby Wilde
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          The top earn the most points, so no such thing as too top heavy.

      2. darkmatt3r
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        41 mins ago

        A Hudson odoi / Wimks
        B Smith Row / Rogers

        Or better options

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Better options.

      3. Rickie Lambert's Partn…
        • 10 Years
        31 mins ago

        Which one?

        A:

        Haaland
        Johnson/Bailey
        Murillo

        B:

        Saka
        Son
        Gabriel/Saliba

        Structure wise, best to have Son to move to Palmer or Foden?
        Was thinking of moving Son on in GW3.

        Or to have Haaland, trust Forest deal with set pieces better this season & have another 6.5 midfielder?
        I like A because there are so many 6.5 midfielders this season & Haaland is the best captain on this game.

        1. the dom 1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          B

      4. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thoughts on this draft #0.2 please?

        Pickford
        Burn, VdV, Gvardiol
        Eze, CHO, Nkunku, Salah
        Havertz, Haaland, Isak

        Turner, Rogers, H-Bellis, Faes

        Feedback welcomed 🙂

