Fantasy EFL Captaincy Poll: Gameweek 14

After the enjoyment of the Double Gameweek 13 action, our attention immediately turns to Gameweek 14.

The EFL action returns to usual, except for Burnley and West Brom who will feature twice this week.

Here, we take a look at the results of the Fantasy EFL captaincy poll for Gameweek 14, to help provide an insight as to who the community feels the best candidate is for the armband!

Stay tuned for more articles before Thursday night’s 20:00 BST deadline, when West Brom host Burnley under the lights at The Hawthorns.

FANTASY EFL CAPTAINCY POLL

% of the votes Josh Maja (WBA) 25% Josh Brownhill (Burnley) 20% Giorgi Chakvetadze (Watford) 16% Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland) 8% Borja Sainz (Norwich City) 8%

CAPTAINCY POLL: TOP FIVE ASSETS

Josh Maja (WBA)

Taking the lead in the captaincy poll is West Brom’s talisman Josh Maja (F) who secured 25% of the votes.

The forward has registered eight goals (+40) and one assist (+3) so far this season. Last time out, the number nine scored a fantastic backheel against Luton Town (A), securing a 1-1 draw for the Baggies on the road. With ties against Burnley (H) and Hull City (A), it would be surprising if he fails to extend his current goal tally.

He is a more popular asset in Fantasy EFL with 14.1% ownership, but his potential across a small Double Gameweek is enormous. He is certainly a great option for captaincy this week.

Josh Brownhill (Burnley)

Next up in the captaincy poll is Burnley’s captain, Josh Brownhill (M). The Englishman has been influential for the Clarets in the middle of the park and is looking like their main talisman as Scott Parker pushes for another promotion campaign.

As it stands, he has five goals (+30) and two assists (+6) to his name. Brownhill has also made a defensive impact this season, with an impressive ten interceptions (+20) to his name. Despite blanks in his previous two matches, the Clarets host Swansea City on Sunday. Although the Swans have only conceded nine goals this season, they haven’t looked potent offensively either, only scoring 11 goals.

20% of managers are confident that the number eight can secure a return and provide the goods for the Clarets, who are winless in their last three matches.

Giorgi Chakvetadze (Watford)

Watford’s playmaker, Giorgi Chakvetadze (M) has been in excellent form for the Hornets this season. His performances have caught the eye of various Premier League sides, and he is certainly one to monitor. He received 16% of the votes in the captaincy poll, which is justified by his latest performances.

Across the last Double Gameweek, the Georgia international provided his backers with a strong 16-point haul. This was courtesy of two interceptions (+4), two assists (+6), four key passes (+2) and two 90-minute displays (+4).

Watford host the newly promoted Oxford United at Vicarage Road on Friday night and this seems like the perfect game for the midfielder to build on his strong displays. He has five assists (+15) and one goal (+6) this season under Tom Cleverley. The U’s have looked defensively vulnerable this season, and if the Hornets are to capitalise, Chakvetadze is likely to be involved.

Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland)

Sunderland’s Dennis Cirkin (D) received 8% of the votes in the captaincy poll. His consistency this season makes him a valid captaincy option for nearly every Gameweek, and is the highest-scoring FEFL player with 115 points!

The Black Cats are unbeaten in seven matches and with a home tie against Coventry City, they are highly likely to make it eight. A clean sheet (+5) could be on the cards, as well as attacking returns for the defender, who has one goal and three assists to his name already (+16).

Having said this, the Sky Blues will likely cause problems, which provides Cirkin a great chance to accumulate defensive contribution points.

Borja Sainz (Norwich City)

Sharing an equal sum of the votes to Cirkin is Norwich City’s talisman, Borja Sainz (F) with 8% also to his name.

The Spaniard has been unbelievable this season. He has registered 11 goals (+55) and two assists (+6) already, and has looked a player transformed under Johannes Hoff Thorup.

Sainz was the perfect differential for a long period of time but due to his scintillating displays, his ownership has unsurprisingly skyrocketed. As it stands, Sainz is selected by 18.3% of the EFL community, and this is only likely to increase as we get closer to Gameweek 14.

The Canaries take on Bristol City in Gameweek 14 at Carrow, which should provide Sainz with another great opportunity to impress his home faithful. They’ll be desperate to bounce back following their 2-0 loss against Sheffield Wednesday, as the hunt for promotion heats up.

THE 4% CLUB

All of the players listed secured 4% in the captaincy poll: Burnley’s number one James Trafford (G), Doncaster Rovers’ playmaker Luke Molyneux (M), Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk (D), WBA’s defensive giant Torbjørn Heggem (D) and Birmingham City’s talisman Alfie May (F).

Of all the assets that received 4% of the votes, we would advise backing the ones that will feature twice. Both James Trafford (G) and Torbjørn Heggem (D) seem like the best options here, with both players set to feature when the two sides meet on Thursday night.

Additionally, both the Baggies and the Clarets have favourable fixtures for their second matches of the Double Gameweek. Burnley take on Swansea City at Turf Moor and West Brom travel to Hull City, who have been inconsistent this season.

We expect at least one clean sheet for Trafford across the two fixtures, as well as save contributions. The same goes for the Baggies defender, who has accumulated a substantial 84 points in Fantasy EFL already this season, including one assist.