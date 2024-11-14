Fantasy EFL: Our experts rate your Gameweek 15 teams

Thank you for all your responses during Gameweek 15, where we have a reduced schedule due to the international break, and yet still see a Double Gameweek for two clubs. While we couldn’t analyse every submission, we loved checking them out, so here are a few of our favourites.

Please note: as we can’t review WBA/Burnley assets given their Gameweek is now ‘locked’, we’re focusing on the ‘Single Gameweekers’ and their upcoming fixtures.

@1668Jam

WHAT DO WE LIKE?

This manager has opted for an AFC Wimbledon triple-up, with Alistair Smith (M), Matt Stevens (F) and a club pick selection. The Stevens shout is great, and it looks like he’ll be their main talisman given Bugiel’s (F) international call-up. If anyone is to score, Stevens is high on that list. Equally, the club pick is strong – we’ve seen the Double Gameweek strategy pay off last week with WBA and Burnley and the upside of picking both the ‘Owd Reds and AFC Wimbledon means guaranteed points in their fixture. Equally, we really like the Smith selection – that caught our eye first. The 25-year-old has returned 53 points in Fantasy EFL, nailing three assists (+9) and nine interceptions (+18) in 12 appearances. Only selected by 0.3% and on three yellow cards, Smith is near-nailed to play 90 minutes across both fixtures.

Equally, captaining Accrington’s Ben Woods (M) is a great call. The 22-year-old is in good form, and with one goal (+6) and two assists (+6) in 10 appearances, including 25 points in his previous two Gameweeks, he enters the Double in red-hot form. The fixtures are ideal too, and we can see Woods scoring double-digits across the weekend.

Equally, the single Gameweekers all look solid. The defence particularly – Mickey Demetriou (D), Tristan Crama (D) and Anthony O’Connor (D) have scored 303 points combined, making 350 clearances (+116) between them. All three have good fixtures and should at least return defensive contributions. We’re most confident in Crama keeping a clean sheet – the Grecians have been fantastic at home and will be hoping to continue their impressive record at St James Park.

SCOUT SUGGESTIONS

Overall, this is an excellent squad, with the perfect blend of differentials, popular picks and Double Gameweek selections. However, although Wrexham have looked better in recent weeks and are unbeaten in five, we’d look for alternate options to Arthur Okonkwo (G). Although the Red Dragons have only conceded eight goals, six of these have come on the road. Against Stockport County (A), who have already scored 25 goals this season, scoring 2+ goals on six occasions, we cannot foresee another clean sheet. Although Okonkwo is near-nailed for save points regardless, we feel there are better keepers available with less ownership than Okonkwo (9.6%). All the best for Gameweek 15!

@THFCTASS

WHAT DO WE LIKE?

This manager has opted for a 3-2-1 formation, and on paper, the squad looks fantastic. Again, this manager has paired his AFC Wimbledon club pick with Owen Goodman (G) and Matt Stevens (F). Goodman has been solid for the Wombles, keeping six clean sheets (+30) in 12 appearances, totalling 56 points. With double the chance of save and clean sheet points, we like this call. Equally, Zach Awe (D) of Accrington has been immense in recent weeks and will be hoping to help the ‘Owd Reds keep their fourth and fifth clean sheets of the season. He also scored a brilliant goal (+7) last weekend and the upside of an attacking defender is always enticing. Partnering him with Demetriou (D) and O’Connor (D) – we have no complaints.

Alex Gilbey (M) is a great shout. MK Dons are unbeaten in four, scoring 11 goals in that time. In that run, the number eight has returned 36 points! With six goals, one assist and seven interceptions to his name in 15 appearances, Gilbey has been a standout in the middle of the park for the Dons. With 88 points nailed and Cheltenham Town (H) up next, we wouldn’t be shocked to see him break the 100-point mark.

Finally, Port Vale as a club pick are another great option. The Valiants, despite losing last time out, were unbeaten in 10 prior to that. They’ve scored 90 points on Fantasy EFL, keeping six clean sheets (+12) and scoring 2+ goals on seven occasions (+14). Darren Moore’s side take on Morecambe (A), who are bottom-placed in the EFL, respectively. They’ve conceded 26 goals, and Vale will be hoping to bounce back from their Gameweek 14 defeat against Gillingham (A) and return to winning ways.

SCOUT SUGGESTIONS

Overall, this is a really strong side heading into Gameweek 15, but we have two potential suggestions. Shaun Whalley (M) of Accrington is a great option, but only if he’s fit. The 37-year-old has missed their last two matches, nursing an injury. He’s a great option if John Doolan confirms he’s available or if he’s in the starting XI. Additionally, and more pressingly, we’re concerned by the Matt Stevens (F) captain shout. Although the talisman has the potential to haul if he can bag another hat-trick, we see more upside in captaining defenders or midfielders, who can score points both defensively and offensively. If Stevens blanks in both, it’s likely he’d return just four points [eight for captaincy]. Therefore, we’d move the armband elsewhere. Although, if the number 14 hauls, you’re in for a treat! All the best for Gameweek 15 Tass!

@FPL_Feetz

WHAT DO WE LIKE?

This side was one of the most eye-catching options, with only one Double Gameweek player featuring in their 3-2-1 formation.

There are multiple differentials included – Grimsby’s Denver Hume (D) is a class shout. With 72 points, the number 33 has provided four assists for the Mariners from left-back and a great option with Newport County (A) up next. At 0% ownership, we love this pick.

Demetriou (D), Gilbey (M) and Stevens (F) are all great shouts too but again, as the manager above, beware of a Stevens blank that could see your rank plummet.

This is the first manager we’ve seen include Doncaster’s Luke Molyneux (M), and has handed him the vice-captaincy. This is a nice inclusion, despite the wingers high ownership of 18.3%. The number seven has been electric for Donny, scoring six goals and providing four assists in 15 appearances, scoring 99 points. With Salford City (H) up next, many expect Donny to hammer the Ammies at the Eco-Power Stadium. If there are to be goals scored, Molyneux will certainly be involved.

SCOUT SUGGESTIONS

We were surprised by the Barnsley triple-up, but like the optimism! The Tykes have kept two consecutive clean sheets, and Marc Roberts (D) is a solid option. Despite only keeping two clean sheets, he’s nailed 84 points in 14 appearances, and is Barnsley’s second-top Fantasy EFL scorer. However, the immediate change needed is Slonina (G). The keeper is sidelined for four to six weeks with a hand injury and must be swapped. Teammate Ben Killip (G) will be hoping to keep his place but we wouldn’t opt for him either. Despite Cambridge only scoring 12 goals this season, they’ve scored in four consecutive games. We see this record being extended at the Abbey Stadium and would look elsewhere between the sticks. To partner your Port Vale pick, you could back Connor Ripley (G) if you think the Valiants will keep a clean sheet.

The lack of Double Gameweekers could backfire if they haul but the choice is firmly yours – all the best for Gameweek 15! The single Gameweek selections all look solid.



