Fantasy EFL February 7

Fantasy EFL: Double Gameweek 27 Scout Picks

Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 27 is here so we have put together our Scout Picks to provide a clearer image of who we believe are the best players and clubs for this round.

32 of the 72 clubs ‘double’ this Gameweek: 10 from the Championship, 12 from League One and 12 from League Two.

The Gameweek kicked off on Thursday night as Chesterfield beat Doncaster Rovers – but neither club are represented in our Scout Picks.

Any player yet to contest their Gameweek 27 fixture is, of course, free to select.

With huge prizes up for grabs, there’s never been a better time to start playing Fantasy EFLHere’s everything you need to know about the new Fantasy game.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 27 SCOUT PICKS

Goalkeeper

Sheffield United’s Michael Cooper (G) is our set goalkeeper for this Double Gameweek, and we’re expecting a haul. The 25-year-old is having the best season of his career, contributing heavily to Sheffield’s top-three defensive record. Cooper has managed 16 clean sheets in his 28 appearances, recording an impressive 66 saves along the way. Portsmouth (H) is a great fixture, as they have scored just once in their last three games and been struggling offensively all season. Middlesbrough (H) is a tougher challenge but the Blades have been incredible at home with 10 clean sheets from 14 games, conceding only nine goals. Cooper is expected to record at least one clean sheet this Gameweek, with multiple save points also on the cards.

Defenders

Fantasy EFL’s top points scorer Mickey Demetriou (D) is a natural first selection in defence. He has 221 points and counting, hugely bolstered by his incredible defensive work rate. He has the most blocks in the EFL and the second-most clearances, resulting in huge points totals when combined with his ten clean sheets. Newport County (H) and AFC Wimbledon (A) are two solid fixtures for the 34-year-old, with neither side having particularly impressive attacking forces. Regardless, a player as dominant as Demetriou on a Double Gameweek is a given. 

Lloyd Jones (D) has been almost as impressive as Demetriou this season, averaging a huge 8.0 Fantasy points per game. He has clean sheets in 11 of his 22 appearances, four goal involvements and a steady flow of defensive contributions. Stevenage (H) average just 1.0 goals per game, whilst Peterborough United (H) have also been struggling lately with only four goals in their last six games. These favourable fixtures create a strong opportunity for Jones to dominate and rack up a huge Fantasy haul at The Valley.

Sunderland’s Dennis Cirkin (D) is another big-name stalwart who has had an exceptional 2024/25 campaign. He averages 6.4 Fantasy points per game due to his combination of 12 clean sheets and impressive contribution numbers. Sunderland face Watford (H) and Luton Town (H) this Gameweek, who have both been underwhelming this season. Coupled with Cirkin’s attacking potential, a haul could be on the cards for the number three.  

Midfielders

Emiliano Marcondes (M) has been sensational recently in the absence of Borja Sainz (F), making him the perfect selection for this Gameweek. Marcondes has 43 Fantasy points in his last four games, now sitting on eight goal contributions and 20 interceptions across 22 appearances this season. He has two great fixtures, too. Derby County (H) and Preston North End (H) both struggle defensively, providing a strong opportunity for another Marcondes haul. This Gameweek, the 29-year-old has the chance to record his fourth double-digit performance in five Gameweeks. His 0.3% ownership makes him an even more attractive option, as he is being heavily overlooked by the vast majority.

Moreover, Enzo Le Fee (M) is having a stunning start to his time in Sunderland, recording 27 Fantasy points in his four appearances with the Black Cats. He has six interceptions (+12) already, combining this with two assists to become a highly exciting new option. Neither Watford nor Luton Town have good defensive records, and Le Fee’s creativity could certainly exploit their weaknesses. The 25-year-old has hit the ground running and has shown no signs of slowing down, making this big Double Gameweek a great opportunity to showcase his impact. 

Forwards

Josh Sargent (F) has been nothing short of dominant in his return from injury, scoring three goals in his only two starts. The American international now plays Derby and Preston, who have conceded 79 combined. The Canaries could solidify their position as a real promotion contender if they win both Double Gameweek fixtures, and Sargent will play an instrumental role in this. With 12 goal involvements in 16 games and hugely important upcoming fixtures, Sargent is a player we can trust to return. Moreover, with Sainz returning for Preston North End (H), there’s even more reason to back the number nine to get on the scoresheet.

Club Picks

Norwich City have won their last two games, and now face the Rams and the Lilywhites. Derby have lost their last seven league fixtures whilst Preston remain consistently average. The Canaries, meanwhile, have 49 goals in 30 games and are just outside the much-desired play-off zone. They are favoured in both of their Gameweek 27 match-ups, and wins in both would guarantee a haul.

Sheffield United have won four of their last five games and are close to the top spot in the Championship standings. They have the chance to achieve this feat this Gameweek against Portsmouth and Middlesbrough. Pompey have struggled in their first season after promotion and are 20th in the division, whilst the Boro have lost three of their last four games. These are two perfect opportunities for the Blades to dominate and put pressure on league leaders, Leeds United.

Maximum returns will see these two combine for 36 points!

