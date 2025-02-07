Fantasy EFL team reveal Gameweek 27: FPLReactions

The deadline for Fantasy EFL Gameweek 27 is just hours away! To help fine-tune your squads we have a team reveal, courtesy of our very own Louis [aka FPL Reactions].

Haven’t joined Fantasy EFL yet? Don’t miss out! It’s completely free to play and there are fantastic prizes up for grabs.

Our complete guide to Fantasy EFL is your starting point. Packed with rules, points, strategy tips, transfers, and more, it’ll get you ready for action. Plus, stay tuned for fresh content that we’re creating on the official EFL site.

STARTING SEVEN

GOALKEEPER

Sheffield United have two home fixtures this week which makes them immediately appealing. Whilst their fixture against Middlesborough may look tough on paper, Michael Carrick’s men have been extremely poor recently. With this in mind, Michael Cooper (G) could be a great pick this week. Cooper has helped his side keep a huge 17 clean sheets from 30 Championship outings thus far this season.

DEFENDERS

Playing at home holds a lot of appeal for me when backing assets, and that is the case with Bristol City. I expect at least one clean sheet from their matches against Swansea and Stoke, along with plenty of additional points via defensive actions from Luke McNally (D). In his previous three matches alone, McNally collected 15 points for producing blocks, clearances and tackles, showing just how much potential he has.

The highest-scoring player in the game eases his way into my team this week, Mickey Demetriou (D). The Crewe centre-back has become an essential for Fantasy EFL managers, especially when his side double. His ability to consistently pick up points via defensive actions makes him a regular standout captaincy option, and he takes the armband for me this week due to that.

Completing the backline for me this week is Lloyd Jones (D). Charlton face a Stevenage side who often struggle to score and 19th place Peterborough this week, with both matches being played at home. Taking their opposition into account, and fact they have managed two clean sheets in their last three games investing in their defence could be beneficial this week. I believe their standout option is Lloyd Jones, who has collected 9+ points in seven of his last 10 games.

MIDFIELDERS

Sunderland face Watford and Luton this week at home, two sides who have been extremely poor defensively. One route into the Black Cats’ attack is new signing Enzo Le Fee (M). Since moving from Roma, La Fee has really caught the eye, and his assist against Middlesbrough in the previous round is a good sign his performances are starting to translate into actual goal contributions.

Another side with two home matches and bags of attacking potential this week is Norwich. Although a frustrating own historically, it could be difficult to rule out Emiliano Marcondes (M). The Dane bagged a goal and an assist against Swansea recently, so he goes into the double in good form.

FORWARD

Doubling up on the Norwich attack feels slightly risky this week, but I think that feeling comes from their disappointing performances in a previous double when I last invested. But, Derby and Preston should be two good opportunities to score goals and leading their attack is Josh Sargent (F). The American can be hit and miss, but he can also be extremely explosive, and three goals in his previous two matches is reflective of that.

CLUB PICKS

Sheffield United should beat Portsmouth well and get a result from the out-of-form Middlesbrough. Because of this and the fact I have selected the Blades just once this season, it makes them a shoo-in for me.

I have also selected Norwich. I’m far less convinced with my Canaries selection this week due to both their regular inconsistencies and owning two of their attackers already. I could opt for the in-form Bradford City if I decide against Norwich.